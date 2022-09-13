NFL Transactions: Tuesday 9/13

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Bears

Broncos

Browns

Buccaneers

  • Buccaneers released TE J.J. Howland from their practice squad.

Cardinals

  • Cardinals signed G Koda Martin to their practice squad.

Chargers

Chiefs

Colts

Commanders

  • Commanders signed DT Benning Potoa’e to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Commanders released S Ferrod Gardner from their practice squad.

Eagles

  • Eagles placed DE Derek Barnett on injured reserve (NFLTR)
  • Eagles signed DE Janarius Robinson off of the Vikings practice squad.

Falcons

Giants

Packers

  • Packers placed ILB Krys Barnes on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Packers promoted OT Caleb Jones to their active roster.  

Panthers

  • Panthers placed WR Andre Roberts on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Panthers released K Taylor Bertolet from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Pathers re-signed TE Josh Babicz to their practice squad. 
  • Panthers waived LB Isaiah Graham-Mobley from injured reserve with a settlement.

Patriots

Raiders

Rams

  • Rams signed LS Matt Overton to their practice squad.
  • Rams placed DB Daniel Isom on the practice squad injured list.
  • Rams placed RB Kyren Williams on injured reserve. (NFLTR)

Ravens

Saints

  • Saints signed RB Latavius Murray and DB Tre Swilling to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Saints released WR Dai’Jean Dixon from their practice squad. (NFLTR)

Steelers

  • Steelers signed OLB Ryan Anderson and TE Rodney Williams to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Steelers released TE Justin Rigg and WR Jaquarii Roberson from their practice squad. 

Texans

  • Texans signed DB BoPete Keyes to their practice squad. (NFLTR)

Titans

