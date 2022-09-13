NFL Transactions: Tuesday 9/13

49ers
- 49ers placed RB Elijah Mitchell on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- 49ers signed S Tashaun Gipson to their active roster.
- 49ers signed C Keith Ismael to their practice squad.
- 49ers released G Keaton Sutherland and WR Connor Wedington from their practice squad.
Bears
- Bears signed DB Harrison Hand to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Broncos
- Broncos signed TE Dominique Dafney to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Broncos released TE Dylan Parham from their practice squad.
Browns
- Browns signed CB Thomas Graham off of the Bears’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Browns signed WR Chester Rogers to their practice squad.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers released TE J.J. Howland from their practice squad.
Cardinals
- Cardinals signed G Koda Martin to their practice squad.
Chargers
- Chargers waived DB Tevaughn Campbell from injured reserve.
Chiefs
- Chiefs signed K Matt Ammendola, CB Dicaprio Bootle, and WR Corey Coleman to their practice squad.
- Chiefs placed CB Trent McDuffie on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Chiefs released S James Wiggins from their practice squad.
- Chiefs promoted LBs Elijah Lee and Jack Cochrane to their active roster.
Colts
- Colts waived K Rodrigo Blankenship. (NFLTR)
- Colts signed CB Tony Brown to their active roster.
- Colts signed CB Darrell Baker, S Henry Black, K Lucas Havrisik and K Chase McLaughlin to their practice squad.
- Colts released G Arlington Hambright, S Will Redmond and CB Chris Wilcox from their practice squad.
Commanders
- Commanders signed DT Benning Potoa’e to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Commanders released S Ferrod Gardner from their practice squad.
Eagles
- Eagles placed DE Derek Barnett on injured reserve (NFLTR)
- Eagles signed DE Janarius Robinson off of the Vikings practice squad.
Falcons
- Falcons signed TE Anthony Firkser to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Falcons signed CB Dylan Mabin to their practice squad.
Giants
- Giants signed OL KC McDermott to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Packers
- Packers placed ILB Krys Barnes on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Packers promoted OT Caleb Jones to their active roster.
Panthers
- Panthers placed WR Andre Roberts on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Panthers released K Taylor Bertolet from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Pathers re-signed TE Josh Babicz to their practice squad.
- Panthers waived LB Isaiah Graham-Mobley from injured reserve with a settlement.
Patriots
- Patriots signed OT Marcus Cannon to their practice squad.
- Patriots placed RB Ty Montgomery on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Patriots signed WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey to their active roster.
Raiders
- Raiders signed CB Nickell Robey-Coleman. (NFLTR)
- Raiders signed C Billy Price to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Raiders released DT Kyle Peko from their practice squad.
Rams
- Rams signed LS Matt Overton to their practice squad.
- Rams placed DB Daniel Isom on the practice squad injured list.
- Rams placed RB Kyren Williams on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Ravens
- Ravens placed DB Kyle Fuller and Ja’Wuan James on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Saints
- Saints signed RB Latavius Murray and DB Tre Swilling to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Saints released WR Dai’Jean Dixon from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Steelers
- Steelers signed OLB Ryan Anderson and TE Rodney Williams to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Steelers released TE Justin Rigg and WR Jaquarii Roberson from their practice squad.
Texans
- Texans signed DB BoPete Keyes to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Titans
- Titans placed DL Da’Shawn Hand and DB A.J. Moore on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Titans signed DB Nate Brooks to their practice squad.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!