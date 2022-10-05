NFL Transactions: Wednesday 10/5

49ers
- 49ers designated S Jimmie Ward and CB Jason Verrett to return from the injured reserve and PUP lists. (NFLTR)
- 49ers re-signed WR Willie Snead to their practice squad.
Bears
- Bears designated WR N’Keal Harry to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Bears placed G Cody Whitehair on injured reserve.
Bengals
- Bengals designated DE Khalid Kareem and CB Cam Taylor-Britt to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Bills
- Bills released WR Tavon Austin from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Bills signed WR Jaquarii Roberson to their practice squad.
Browns
- Browns designated CB Greedy Williams to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Browns signed DB Richard LeCounte to their practice squad.
- Browns signed TE Pharaoh Brown. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals signed G Koda Martin to their practice squad.
- Cardinals placed G Lachavious Simmons on the practice squad injured list.
Chargers
- Chargers signed WR Keelan Doss to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Commanders
- Commanders signed OT Christian DiLauro to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Commanders released DB Troy Apke from their practice squad.
Cowboys
- Cowboys signed QB Will Grier to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Cowboys placed LS Jake McQuaide on injured reserve.
- Cowboys designated LB Damone Clark to return from the Non-Football Injury list.
- Cowboys signed LS Tucker Addington and LS Matt Overton to their practice squad.
Dolphins
- Dolphins designated DB Clayton Fejedelom to return from injured reserve.
Eagles
- Eagles designated OT Andre Dillard to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Eagles signed K Cameron Dicker to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Falcons
- Falcons designated CB Isaiah Oliver to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Falcons signed DL Jaleel Johnson to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Giants
- Giants designated OL Nick Gates to return from the PUP list. (NFLTR)
- Giants signed OL Solomon Kindley to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Giants released RB Antonio Williams from their practice squad.
Jets
- Jets designated OT Duane Brown and DE Vinny Curry to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Lions
- Lions signed K Michael Badgley. (NFLTR)
- Lions signed WR Tom Kennedy to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Lions designated CB Jerry Jacobs and DL Josh Paschal to return from the PUP list.
- Lions signed WR Brandon Zylstra to their Practice Squad.
Panthers
- Panthers placed S Jeremy Chinn on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Panthers signed S Juston Burris to their active roster.
- Panthers signed S Kenny Robinson to their practice squad.
Patriots
- Patriots designated WR Tyquan Thornton to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Patriots signed OT Marcus Cannon to their active roster.
- Patriots signed QB Garrett Gilbert and OT Sebastian Gutierrez to their practice squad.
Ravens
- Ravens activated RB Gus Edwards from the PUP list. (NFLTR)
- Ravens signed WR Bailey Gaither to their practice squad.
Saints
- Saints signed WR Kevin White and DB Bryce Thompson to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Saints designated DL Malcolm Roach to return from injured reserve.
- Saints promoted TE J.P. Holtz to the active roster.
Seahawks
- Seahawks designated DE L.J. Collier to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Seahawks signed C Joey Hunt to their practice squad.
- Seahawks released CB Quandre Mosely from their practice squad.
Texans
- Texans designated LB Christian Harris to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Texans signed TE Nick Eubanks and WR Davion Davis to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Titans
- Titans designated LB Monty Rice to return from the PUP list. (NFLTR)
Vikings
- Vikings designated WR Blake Proehl to return from the PUP list.
- Vikings signed DL Khyiris Tonga off of the Falcons’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Vikings waived LB Ryan Connelly.
- Vikings signed S Mike Brown to their practice squad.
