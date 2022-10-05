NFL Transactions: Wednesday 10/5

49ers

Bears

Bengals

  • Bengals designated DE Khalid Kareem and CB Cam Taylor-Britt to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)

Bills

  • Bills released WR Tavon Austin from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Bills signed WR Jaquarii Roberson to their practice squad. 

Browns

Cardinals

Chargers

Commanders

Cowboys

  • Cowboys signed QB Will Grier to their active roster. (NFLTR)
  • Cowboys placed LS Jake McQuaide on injured reserve.
  • Cowboys designated LB Damone Clark to return from the Non-Football Injury list.
  • Cowboys signed LS Tucker Addington and LS Matt Overton to their practice squad. 

Dolphins

  • Dolphins designated DB Clayton Fejedelom to return from injured reserve.

Eagles

  • Eagles designated OT Andre Dillard to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Eagles signed K Cameron Dicker to their practice squad. (NFLTR)

Falcons

Giants

Jets

Lions

Panthers

Patriots

  • Patriots designated WR Tyquan Thornton to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Patriots signed OT Marcus Cannon to their active roster.
  • Patriots signed QB Garrett Gilbert and OT Sebastian Gutierrez to their practice squad. 

Ravens

  • Ravens activated RB Gus Edwards from the PUP list. (NFLTR)
  • Ravens signed WR Bailey Gaither to their practice squad.

Saints

Seahawks

  • Seahawks designated DE L.J. Collier to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Seahawks signed C Joey Hunt to their practice squad. 
  • Seahawks released CB Quandre Mosely from their practice squad.

Texans

  • Texans designated LB Christian Harris to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Texans signed TE Nick Eubanks and WR Davion Davis to their practice squad. (NFLTR)

Titans

Vikings

  • Vikings designated WR Blake Proehl to return from the PUP list.
  • Vikings signed DL Khyiris Tonga off of the Falcons’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Vikings waived LB Ryan Connelly.
  • Vikings signed S Mike Brown to their practice squad.

