NFL Transactions: Wednesday 12/28

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bears

Broncos

Buccaneers

Cardinals

Chiefs

Colts

  • Colts placed CB Isaiah Rodgers on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Colts signed CB Darrell Baker to their active roster.
  • Colts signed CB David Vereen to their practice squad.

Commanders

Falcons

  • Falcons designated WR Jared Bernhardt to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Falcons activated G Justin Shaffer from the practice squad injured list. 

Giants

Jaguars

Lions

  • Lions declined to activate WR Quintez Cephus from injured reserve. 

Raiders

Rams

  • Rams signed P Brock Miller to their practice squad.

Ravens

Seahawks

Steelers

Vikings

  • Vikings activated RB Ty Chandler from injured reserve.
  • Vikings designated TE Irv Smith to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)

