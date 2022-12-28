NFL Transactions: Wednesday 12/28

Bears
- Bears claimed CB Michael Ojemudia off of waivers from the Broncos. (NFLTR)
- Bears waived DE Taco Charlton.
- Bears signed DB Greg Stroman to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Broncos
- Broncos signed TE Dalton Keene to their practice squad.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers designated C Ryan Jensen to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals placed S Budda Baker, DL Trysten Hill and CB Nate Hairston on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals signed LS Hunter Bradley, CB Jordan Miller, and CB Chris Wilcox to their practice squad.
- Cardinals signed WR Pharoh Cooper and DL Manny Jones to their active roster.
- Cardinals designated OL Lachavious Simmons to return from injured reserve.
Chiefs
- Chiefs signed LB Justin Hilliard to their practice squad.
Colts
- Colts placed CB Isaiah Rodgers on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Colts signed CB Darrell Baker to their active roster.
- Colts signed CB David Vereen to their practice squad.
Commanders
- Commanders designated TE Armani Rogers and CB Tariq Castro-Fields to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Falcons
- Falcons designated WR Jared Bernhardt to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Falcons activated G Justin Shaffer from the practice squad injured list.
Giants
- Giants claimed OL Wyatt Davis off of waivers from the Cardinals. (NFLTR)
- Giants waived TE Chris Myarick.
- Giants placed OL Shane Lemieux on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Giants signed LB Jarrad Davis off of the Lions’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
Jaguars
- Jaguars signed DL Jeremiah Ledbetter to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Jaguars signed LS Garrison Sanborn to their practice squad.
Lions
- Lions declined to activate WR Quintez Cephus from injured reserve.
Raiders
- Raiders signed DE Isaac Rochell off of the Browns’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Raiders placed OLB Chandler Jones and LB Denzel Perryman on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Raiders signed LB Harvey Langi to their active roster.
- Raiders signed DL Trent Harris to their practice squad.
- Raiders released WR Albert Wilson their practice squad.
- Raiders activated OL Vitaliy Gurman from the practice squad injured list.
Rams
- Rams signed P Brock Miller to their practice squad.
Ravens
- Ravens designated WR Tylan Wallace to return from injured reserve.
- Ravens signed DT Christian Ringo to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Seahawks
- Seahawks designated CB Isaiah Dunn to return from injured reserve.
- Seahawks signed TE Jacob Hollister to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Steelers
- Steelers designated CB Ahkello Witherspoon to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Vikings
- Vikings activated RB Ty Chandler from injured reserve.
- Vikings designated TE Irv Smith to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
