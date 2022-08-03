NFL Transactions: Wednesday 8/3

By
Nate Bouda
-

Broncos

Browns

Colts

Commanders

Cowboys

Dolphins

Eagles

Giants

Jaguars

Jets

  • Jets activated RB Tevin Coleman and TE Jeremy Ruckert from the non-football injury list. (NFLTR)

Lions

Panthers

  • Panthers WR Andrew Parchment reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.

Patriots

  • Patriots signed LB Nate Wieland.

Ravens

  • Ravens signed second-round EDGE David Ojabo. (NFLTR)
  • Ravens waived WR Trevon Clark.

Saints

Steelers

Texans

  • Texans signed WR Chester Rogers. (NFLTR)
  • Texans waived WR Davion Davis with an injury designation. (NFLTR)
  • Texans signed LS Harrison Elliott.
  • Texans activated DB Tristin McCollum from the PUP list.

Titans

