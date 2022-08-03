NFL Transactions: Wednesday 8/3

Broncos
- Broncos placed WR Tim Patrick and RB Damarea Crockett on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Broncos signed RB Max Borghi.
Browns
- Browns signed WR Daylen Baldwin. (NFLTR)
- Browns waived S Nate Meadors.
Colts
- Colts signed WR D.J. Montgomery. (NFLTR)
Commanders
- Commanders signed CB De’Vante Bausby. (NFLTR)
- Commanders waived LB Drew White with an injury designation.
Cowboys
- Cowboys waived LB Aaron Hansford. (NFLTR)
- Cowboys signed LB Anthony Barr. (NFLTR)
Dolphins
- Dolphins activated DB Elijah Campbell from the non-football injury list. (NFLTR)
Eagles
- Eagles activated TE Richard Rodgers from the PUP list. (NFLTR)
Giants
Jaguars
- Jaguars signed OL Beau Benzschawel. (NFLTR)
- Jaguars waived Jared Hocker with an injury designation.
Jets
- Jets activated RB Tevin Coleman and TE Jeremy Ruckert from the non-football injury list. (NFLTR)
Lions
- Lions signed WR Maurice Alexander. (NFLTR)
- Lions waived RB Greg Bell.
Panthers
- Panthers WR Andrew Parchment reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
Patriots
- Patriots signed LB Nate Wieland.
Ravens
- Ravens signed second-round EDGE David Ojabo. (NFLTR)
- Ravens waived WR Trevon Clark.
Saints
- Saints waived TE Brandon Dillon.
- Saints signed TE Chris Herndon. (NFLTR)
Steelers
- Steelers placed RB Jeremy McNichols on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Steelers signed RB Master Teague.
Texans
- Texans signed WR Chester Rogers. (NFLTR)
- Texans waived WR Davion Davis with an injury designation. (NFLTR)
- Texans signed LS Harrison Elliott.
- Texans activated DB Tristin McCollum from the PUP list.
Titans
- Titans signed DB Terrell Bonds and OL Willie Wright. (NFLTR)
- Titans waived DB Chris Williamson with an injury designation.
- Titans placed C Daniel Munyer on injured reserve.
