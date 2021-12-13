NFL Transactions: Monday 12/13

49ers
- 49ers waived DB Saivion Smith.
Bears
- Bears placed DB DeAndre Houston-Carson on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Bears placed DE Mario Edwards Jr. on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Bengals
- Bengals placed LB Clay Johnston on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Bills
- Bills placed LB Tyrel Dodson on the COVID-19 list.
Broncos
- Broncos activated C Brett Jones from the COVID-19 list.
- Broncos placed DB Seth Williams on the COVID-19 list.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers released LS Garrison Sanborn from their practice squad.
Cardinals
- Cardinals activated LS Aaron Brewer and DL Rashard Lawrence from the injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Chargers
- Chargers placed LT Rashawn Slater on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Chiefs
- Chiefs placed WR Josh Gordon on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Colts
- Colts placed LB Zaire Franklin on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Cowboys
- Cowboys placed WR Cedrick Wilson on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Cowboys activated DB Nahshon Wright from the COVID-19 list.
Dolphins
- Dolphins placed RB Phillip Lindsay and S Jevon Holland on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Dolphins elevated RB Duke Johnson to their active roster.
- Dolphins signed WR Tommylee Lewis and RB Dexter Williams to their practice squad.
- Dolphins released WR Travis Fulgham from their practice squad.
Eagles
- Eagles signed DB Mac McCain to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Eagles placed WR Quez Watkins and RB Jason Huntley on the COVID-19 list.
Falcons
- Falcons placed LB Emmanuel Ellerbee, CB Cornell Armstrong and LB Quinton Bell on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Giants
- Giants activated OL Kyle Murphy from the COVID-19 list.
- Giants placed WR Kadarius Toney on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Jets
- Jets placed WR Justin Hardee on the COVID-19 list.
Lions
- Lions claimed S Brady Breeze off of waivers from the Titans.
- Lions placed CB Jerry Jacobs on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Lions placed practice squad CB Corey Ballentine on the COVID-19 list.
Packers
- Packers released QB Danny Etling from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Patriots
- Patriots placed TE Dalton Keene on the COVID-19 list.
Rams
- Rams placed RT Rob Havenstein and CB Donte Deayon on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Rams placed CB Jalen Ramsey and TE Tyler Higbee on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Rams activated LB Justin Hollins from injured reserve.
- Rams elevated G Jeremiah Kolone, DB Grant Haley, RB Javian Hawkins, DB Kareem Orr, TE Jared Pinkney, and WR Brandon Powell to their active roster.
Ravens
- Ravens placed WR Binjimen Victor on practice squad COVID-19 list.
Saints
- Saints waived OL Will Clapp.
Steelers
- Steelers activated OT Joe Haeg from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Steelers signed DE John Simon to their practice squad.
- Steelers released K Sam Sloman from their practice squad.
- Steelers placed DB Linden Stephens on the practice squad COVID-19 list.
Texans
- Texans placed RB David Johnson on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Texans placed LB Kamu Grugier-Hill on the COVID-19 list.
- Texans activated RB David Johnson from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Titans
- Titans placed practice squad DB Jamal Carter on the COVID-19 list.
Vikings
- Vikings claimed RB Wayne Gallman off waivers from the Falcons. (NFLTR)
- Vikings placed WR Dan Chisena and RB Alexander Mattison on the COVID-19 list.
- Vikings placed practice squad G Kyle Hinton on the COVID-19.
- Vikings placed LB Ryan Connelly on injured reserve.
- Vikings activated WR Olabisi Johnson from the COVID-19 list.
- Vikings placed G Kyle Hinton on the COVID-19 list.
Washington
- Washington placed DE Casey Toohill on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Washington placed DL Jonathan Allen, LB David Mayo, DE William Bradley-King and TE Temarrick Hemingway on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Washington placed C/G Jamil Douglas off waivers from the Bills. (NFLTR)
