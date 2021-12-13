NFL Transactions: Monday 12/13

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Bears

Bengals

Bills

Broncos

  • Broncos activated C Brett Jones from the COVID-19 list.
  • Broncos placed DB Seth Williams on the COVID-19 list.

Buccaneers

Cardinals

Chargers

Chiefs

Colts

Cowboys

Dolphins

Eagles

Falcons

Giants

Jets

Lions

Packers

  • Packers released QB Danny Etling from their practice squad. (NFLTR)

Patriots

Rams

Ravens

  • Ravens placed WR Binjimen Victor on practice squad COVID-19 list.

Saints

Steelers

  • Steelers activated OT Joe Haeg from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
  • Steelers signed DE John Simon to their practice squad.
  • Steelers released K Sam Sloman from their practice squad.
  • Steelers placed DB Linden Stephens on the practice squad COVID-19 list.

Texans

Titans

  • Titans placed practice squad DB Jamal Carter on the COVID-19 list. 

Vikings

  • Vikings claimed RB Wayne Gallman off waivers from the Falcons. (NFLTR)
  • Vikings placed WR Dan Chisena and RB Alexander Mattison on the COVID-19 list.
  • Vikings placed practice squad G Kyle Hinton on the COVID-19.
  • Vikings placed LB Ryan Connelly on injured reserve. 
  • Vikings activated WR Olabisi Johnson from the COVID-19 list.
  • Vikings placed G Kyle Hinton on the COVID-19 list.

Washington

