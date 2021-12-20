NFL Transactions: Monday 12/20

Nate Bouda
-

Bears

Bengals

  • Bengals signed P Drue Chrisman to their practice squad.
  • Bengals released CB Holton Hill from their practice squad. (NFLTR)

Bills

Browns

Cardinals

  • Cardinals activated TE David Wells from injured reserve. 

Chargers

Chiefs

Cowboys

  • Cowboys waived DE/LB Azur Kamara.
  • Cowboys released WR Osirus Mitchell from their practice squad.

Dolphins

Eagles

Falcons

Giants

Jaguars

  • Jaguars signed QB Danny Etling to their practice squad. (NFLTR)

Jets

Lions

Packers

Patriots

Raiders

Rams

Ravens

Seahawks

Steelers

  • Steelers placed practice squad G Malcolm Pridgeon on the COVID-19 List.
  • Steelers activated practice squad DB Linden Stephens from the COVID-list.
  • Steelers released CB Isaiah Johnson from their practice squad. 

Texans

Titans

Vikings

Washington

