NFL Transactions: Monday 12/20

Bears
- Bears placed CB Jaylon Johnson and S Tashaun Gipson on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Bears activated RT Germain Ifedi from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Bears elevated WR Nsimba Webster, DB Thomas Graham Jr., DB Dee Virgin, DB Michael Joseph, DB BoPete Keyes, LB Charles Snowden, DE LaCale London and WR Dazz Newsome to their active roster.
Bengals
- Bengals signed P Drue Chrisman to their practice squad.
- Bengals released CB Holton Hill from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Bills
- Bills placed OL Jon Feliciano on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Bills elevated OL Jacob Capra to their active roster.
- Bills placed DE A.J. Epenesa, OT Bobby Hart and DE Mike Love on the COVID 19-list. (NFLTR)
Browns
- Browns activated G Wyatt Teller from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Browns placed DE Jadeveon Clowney on the COVID19 list.
- Browns elevated OL Alex Taylor elevated to their active roster.
- Browns activated S John Johnson from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Browns elevated CB Brian Allen, G Hjalte Froholdt, DE Joe Jackson, RB John Kelly, CB Herb Miller, S Jovante Moffatt and S Tedric Thompson to their active roster.
Cardinals
- Cardinals activated TE David Wells from injured reserve.
Chargers
- Chargers activated LT Rashawn Slater from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Chargers claimed CB Essang Bassey off of waivers from the Broncos.
- Chargers placed DE Joey Bosa, DB Kemon Hall, DB Trey Marshall, DB Tevaughn Campbell, LB Chris Rumph, WR Andre Roberts and C Corey Linsley on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Chiefs
-
- Chiefs placed TE Travis Kelce, DB Charvarius Ward and K Harrison Butker on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Chiefs activated TE Joe Fortson from the COVID-19 list.
- Chiefs signed K Elliott Fry to their active roster.
Cowboys
- Cowboys waived DE/LB Azur Kamara.
- Cowboys released WR Osirus Mitchell from their practice squad.
Dolphins
- Dolphins activated WR Jaylen Waddle and RB Phillip Lindsay from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Dolphins signed RB Duke Johnson and S Sheldrick Redwine to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Dolphins placed CB Justin Coleman on the COVID-19 list.
- Dolphins waived S Will Parks.
Eagles
- Eagles activated WR Quez Watkins and RB Jason Huntley from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Eagles placed OL Landon Dickerson on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Eagles placed T Andre Dillard on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Falcons
- Falcons activated LB Emmanuel Ellerbee from the COVID-19 list.
Giants
- Giants placed QB Daniel Jones and WR Sterling Shepard on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Giants signed LB Jaylon Smith and DB Jarren Williams to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Giants placed DB Keion Crossen on the COVID-19 list.
Jaguars
- Jaguars signed QB Danny Etling to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Jets
- Jets placed DL John Franklin-Myers, DB Lamar Jackson, DL Tanzel Smart, WR Vyncint Smith and DB Sharrod Neasman on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Lions
- Lions activate CB Mark Gilbert and RB Jamaal Williams from the COVID-19 list.
- Lions placed QB Jared Goff, WR Quintez Cephus and T Matt Nelson on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Lions signed RB Craig Reynolds to their active roster.
- Lions placed LB Alex Anzalone on injured reserve.
Packers
- Packers signed LB Peter Kalambayi to their practice squad.
Patriots
- Patriots placed WR Kendrick Bourne, LB Harvey Langi, LB Cameron McGrone and DE Ronnie Perkins on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Raiders
- Raiders placed CB Nate Hobbs on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Raiders activated TE Nick Bowers from injured reserve.
- Raiders elevated G Lester Cotton and WR Tyron Johnson to their active roster.
- Raiders placed CB Trayvon Mullen on injured reserve.
Rams
- Rams activated CB Jalen Ramsey, DB Grant Haley, G Bobby Evans, DB Robert Rochell, OT Tremayne Anchrum Jr and LB Troy Reeder from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Rams designated RB Jake Funk to return from injured reserve.
- Rams elevated WR Landen Akers, DB Kareem Orr and DB Damarious Randall to their active roster.
Ravens
- Ravens placed WR Sammy Watkins on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Ravens placed CB Jimmy Smith on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Ravens elevated DB Mazzi Wilkins to their active roster.
- Ravens placed OLB Justin Houston on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Ravens activated OLB Pernell McPhee from injured reserve.
Seahawks
- Seahawks placed CB D.J. Reed, RT Brandon Shell, RB Travis Homer, DE Kerry Hyder Jr, G Pier-Olivier Lestage and CB Mike Jackson on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Seahawks placed DT Bryan Mone on the COVID-19 list.
Steelers
- Steelers placed practice squad G Malcolm Pridgeon on the COVID-19 List.
- Steelers activated practice squad DB Linden Stephens from the COVID-list.
- Steelers released CB Isaiah Johnson from their practice squad.
Texans
- Texans placed LB Jacob Martin, DE Maliek Collins, and DE Derek Rivers on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Titans
- Titans designated WR A.J. Brown and DB Chris Jackson to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Titans placed DB Elijah Molden on the COVID-19 list.
Vikings
- Vikings elevated S Myles Dorn, WR Myron Mitchell and CB Tye Smith to their active roster.
Washington
- Washington placed OL Brandon Scherff on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Washington activated WR Cam Sims, DT Matt Ioannidis and DE Daniel Wise from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Washington activated T Sam Cosmi and DE Montez Sweat from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
