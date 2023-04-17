NFL Transactions: Monday 4/17

49ers
- 49ers signed WR Chris Conley. (NFLTR)
- 49ers re-signed DL Kerry Hyder Jr. (NFLTR)
- 49ers re-signed WR Jauan Jennings. (NFLTR)
Bears
- Bears re-signed WR Dante Pettis. (NFLTR)
- Bears re-signed ERFA DT Andrew Brown. (NFLTR)
Bills
- Bills re-signed LB A.J. Klein. (NFLTR)
Browns
- Browns re-signed ERFA CB Thomas Graham and DT Ben Stille. (NFLTR)
- Browns re-signed G Michael Dunn. (NFLTR)
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers re-signed ERFA G Nick Leverett. (NFLTR)
- Buccaneers re-signed ERFA DB Dee Delaney. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals signed QB Jeff Driskel. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals claimed DB Jovante Moffatt off of waivers from the Falcons. (NFLTR)
Chargers
- Chargers re-signed WR Jalen Guyton. (NFLTR)
Commanders
- Commanders re-signed RFA S Jeremy Reaves. (NFLTR)
Falcons
- Falcons signed OL Ethan Greenidge. (NFLTR)
Jaguars
- Jaguars re-signed ERFA G Blake Hance. (NFLTR)
Jets
- Jets re-signed ERFA DT Isaiah Mack. (NFLTR)
Lions
- Lions re-signed DB Saivion Smith. (NFLTR)
- Lions re-signed ERFA TE Brock Wright and TE Shane Zylstra. (NFLTR)
Patriots
- Patriots re-signed RFA CB Myles Bryant. (NFLTR)
Rams
- Rams re-signed ERFA DB Shaun Jolly and LB Christian Rozeboom. (NFLTR)
Seahawks
- Seahawks waived DT Jarrod Hewitt, CB Chris Steele, RB Darwin Thompson, WR Connor Wedington and WR Easop Winston. (NFLTR)
- Seahawks re-signed ERFA DE Myles Adams, DB Michael Jackson and LB Jon Rhattigan. (NFLTR)
Titans
- Titans signed LB Ben Niemann. (NFLTR)
Vikings
- Vikings signed CB Joejuan Williams. (NFLTR)
