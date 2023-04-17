NFL Transactions: Monday 4/17

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Bears

Bills

Browns

Buccaneers

Cardinals

Chargers

Commanders

Falcons

Jaguars

Jets

Lions

Patriots

  • Patriots re-signed RFA CB Myles Bryant. (NFLTR)

Rams

Seahawks

Titans

Vikings

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply