NFL Transactions: Saturday 9/9

  • Chargers elevated EDGE Brevin Allen to their active roster. 

  • Dolphins elevated LB Cameron Goode to their active roster.

  • Giants elevated RB Taiwan Jones to their active roster. 

  • Patriots signed QB Bailey Zappe to their active roster. (NFLTR)
  • Patriots placed QB Matt Corral on the left squad list.
  • Patriots placed CB Jack Jones on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Patriots signed RB Ty Montgomery to their active roster. 
  • Patriots elevated LB Calvin Munson to their active roster. 

  • Vikings re-signed RB Myles Gaskin to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Vikings released WR Lucky Jackson from the practice squad.
  • Vikings elevated Gaskin and OLB Benton Whitley to their active roster. 

