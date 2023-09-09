NFL Transactions: Saturday 9/9

49ers
- 49ers activated DL Nick Bosa from the exempt list. (NFLTR)
- 49ers signed DL Austin Bryant to their practice squad.
- 49ers released K Matthew Wright from their practice squad.
- 49ers elevated DL Austin Bryant and LB Curtis Robinson to their active roster.
Bears
- Bears elevated TE Stephen Carlson and LB DeMarquis Gates to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Bears released LB Dylan Cole.
Broncos
- Broncos elevated WRs Lil’Jordan Humphrey and Phillip Dorsett to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals elevated OL Jackson Barton and S Andre Chachere to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Chargers
- Chargers elevated EDGE Brevin Allen to their active roster.
Colts
- Colts elevated WR Juwann Winfree and RB Jake Funk to the active roster. (NFLTR)
Commanders
- Commanders elevated WR Jamison Crowder to the active roster. (NFLTR)
Cowboys
- Cowboys elevated CB C.J. Goodwin and C Brock Hoffman to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Dolphins
- Dolphins elevated LB Cameron Goode to their active roster.
Eagles
- Eagles elevated WR Britain Covey and P Arryn Siposs to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Falcons
- Falcons signed RB Godwin Igwebuike to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Falcons waived DL Joe Gaziano.
- Falcons elevated DE Parker Hesse and LB Natrone Brooks to their active roster.
Giants
- Giants elevated RB Taiwan Jones to their active roster.
Jaguars
- Jaguars elevated DL Ross Blacklock to the active roster. (NFLTR)
Packers
- Packers elevated S Innis Gaines and RB Patrick Taylor to the active roster. (NFLTR)
Patriots
- Patriots signed QB Bailey Zappe to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Patriots placed QB Matt Corral on the left squad list.
- Patriots placed CB Jack Jones on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Patriots signed RB Ty Montgomery to their active roster.
- Patriots elevated LB Calvin Munson to their active roster.
Raiders
- Raiders elevated DE Isaac Rochell to their active roster.
Rams
- Rams placed WR Cooper Kupp and TE Hunter Long on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Rams elevated K Brett Maher and QB Brett Rypien to their active roster.
- Rams signed LB Troy Reeder to their active roster.
- Rams waived LB DeAndre Square from injured reserve with a settlement.
Ravens
- Ravens elevated C Sam Mustipher and DB Daryl Worley to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Saints
- Saints placed WR Tre’Quan Smith on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Saints elevated RB Tony Jones Jr and LB Ryan Connelly to their active roster.
Seahawks
- Seahawks elevated CB Artie Burns and LB Jon Rhattigan to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Seahawks placed RB Kenny McIntosh on injured reserve.
Texans
- Texans elevated OL Michael Deiter and P Ty Zentner to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Titans
- Titans elevated DT Kyle Peko and OT Justin Murray to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Vikings
- Vikings re-signed RB Myles Gaskin to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Vikings released WR Lucky Jackson from the practice squad.
- Vikings elevated Gaskin and OLB Benton Whitley to their active roster.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!