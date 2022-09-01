NFL Transactions: Thursday 9/1

49ers
- 49ers signed CB Dontae Johnson to their practice squad.
- 49ers signed TE Tyler Kroft and DE Jordan Willis.
- 49ers placed S Jimmie Ward and LB Curtis Robinson on injured reserve.
Bears
- Bears claimed WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette off waivers from the Vikings. (NFLTR)
- Bears placed WR N’Keal Harry on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Bears signed OL Kellen Diesch and LB Joe Thomas to their practice squad.
Bengals
- Bengals re-signed WR Mike Thomas. (NFLTR)
- Bengals placed DE Khalid Kareem and CB Cam Taylor-Britt on injured reserve.
- Bengals signed TE Nick Bowers, S Yusuf Corker, and CB Marvell Tell III to their practice squad.
Bills
- Bills signed P Sam Martin. (NFLTR)
- Bills signed TE Zach Davidson, CB Kyler McMichael and T Ryan Van Demark to their practice squad.
- Bills placed WR Marquez Stevenson on injured reserve.
Broncos
- Broncos signed CB Darius Phillips. (NFLTR)
- Broncos waived CB Essang Bassey.
- Broncos signed OL William Sherman to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Broncos re-signed TE Eric Tomlinson and DL Mike Purcell.
- Broncos waived DB Donnie Lewis from injured reserve with a settlement.
- Broncos placed TE Greg Dulcich and DB Michael Ojemudia on injured reserve.
Browns
- Browns signed QB Josh Rosen and DE Isaac Rochell to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers placed C Ryan Jensen on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Buccaneers re-signed DB Logan Ryan.
- Buccaneers waived WR Cyril Grayson from injured reserve with a settlement.
- Buccaneers signed DB Anthony Chesley to their practice squad.
Cardinals
- Cardinals re-signed TE Stephen Anderson, LS Aaron Brewer and CB Christian Matthew.
- Cardinals placed CB Antonio Hamilton on the non-football injury list.
- Cardinals placed S Charles Washington on injured reserve.
- Cardinals signed LB Devon Kennard, S Steven Parker, S Josh Thomas and OL Badara Traore to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals waived G Greg Long from injured reserve with a settlement.
Chiefs
- Chiefs signed TE Kendall Blanton and LB Cole Christiansen to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Colts
- Colts re-signed OT Dennis Kelly. (NFLTR)
- Colts signed CB Tony Brown, G Arlington Hambright and LB Segun Olub to their practice squad.
- Colts placed S Trevor Denbow on injured reserve.
Commanders
- Commanders signed LBs David Mayo and Jon Bostic. (NFLTR)
- Commanders placed RB Brian Robinson Jr. on the non-football injury list.
- Commanders placed TE Curtis Hodges on injured reserve.
Cowboys
- Cowboys signed RB Qadree Ollison and C Dakoda Shepley to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Cowboys signed LS Jake McQuaide and DB C.J. Goodwin to their practice squad.
- Cowboys placed OT Tyron Smith and WR James Washington on injured reserve.
Dolphins
- Dolphins signed CB Justin Bethel. (NFLTR)
- Dolphins placed S Clayton Fejedelem on injured reserve.
- Dolphins waived DB D’Angelo Ross from injured reserve with a settlement.
- Dolphins released DB Mackensie Alexander from injured reserve with a settlement.
Eagles
- Eagles claimed RB Trey Sermon off of waivers from the 49ers. (NFLTR)
- Eagles signed RB La’Mical Perine to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Falcons
- Falcons placed LB Deion Jones, CB Isaiah Oliver, DL Marlon Davidson, OL Jalen Mayfield and TE John FitzPatrick on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Falcons re-signed DL Abdullah Anderson, LB Nick Kwiatkowski and OL Colby Gossett.
- Falcons signed CB Ka’dar Hollman, TE Anthony Firkser and TE Tucker Fisk to their practice squad.
- Falcons released S Dean Marlowe and CB Mike Ford. (NFLTR)
Giants
- Giants claimed OL Tyre Phillips off of waivers from the Ravens. (NFLTR)
- Giants released DB Darren Evans, OT Roy Mbaeteka, OT Garrett McGhin and DB Nate Meadors from their practice squad.
- Giants signed OL Wyatt Davis, DE Henry Mondeaux, DB Tony Jefferson and LB Charles Wiley to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Giants signed LB Austin Calitro, TE Tanner Hudson, and DL Nicholas Williams to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Giants signed OL Max Garcia and WR Kalil Pimpleton to their practice squad.
- Giants placed OL Shane Lemieux, OLB Elerson Smith and CB Rodarius Williams on injured reserve.
- Giants released LB Blake Martinez. (NFLTR)
- Giants waived WR Dre Miller from injured reserve with a settlement.
- Giants released TE Ricky Seals-Jones from injured reserve with a settlement.
Jaguars
- Jaguars claimed LB Caleb Johnson off of waivers from the Bears. (NFLTR)
- Jaguars released DL Adam Gotsis. (NFLTR)
- Jaguars K Jake Verity reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
Jets
- Jets signed DB Marcell Harris.
- Jets placed DE Vinny Curry on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Jets signed DB Craig James and LB Chazz Surratt to their practice squad.
Lions
- Lions signed K Aldrick Rosas to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Packers
- Packers signed WR Juwann Winfree, TE Shaun Beyer and CB Benjie Franklin to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Packers waived WR Danny Davis from injured reserve with a settlement.
Panthers
- Panthers placed QB Sam Darnold on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Panthers signed QB Jason Eason and WR C.J. Saunders to their practice squad.
- Panthers released DB Kenny Robinson from their practice squad.
Patriots
- Patriots signed WR Lynn Bowden to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Patriots released DE Henry Anderson from injured reserve with a settlement.
Raiders
- Raiders signed OL Vitaliy Gurman and DB J.R. Reed to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Raiders released T Bamidele Olaseni from their practice squad
Rams
- Rams placed OLB Daniel Hardy on injured reserve.
Ravens
- Ravens placed OLB David Ojabo and TE Charlie Kolar on injured reserve.
- Ravens signed DL Brent Urban. (NFLTR)
- Ravens waived DT Aaron Crawford from injured reserve with a settlement.
Saints
- Saints placed OT Trevor Penning and DL Malcolm Roach on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Saints re-signed RB Dwayne Washington.
- Saints signed G Drew Desjarlais to their practice squad.
Seahawks
- Seahawks re-signed DB Justin Coleman.
- Seahawks placed DL L.J. Collier on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Seahawks signed QB Sean Mannion, OT Jalen McKenzie and CB Xavier Crawford to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Steelers
- Steelers placed S Damonte Kazee and WR Calvin Austin III on injured reserve.
- Steelers re-signed LB Marcus Allen and OL Trent Scott.
- Steelers signed DB Mark Gilbert, TE Justin Rigg and LB Chapelle Russell to their practice squad.
- Steelers claimed LB Jamir Jones off of waivers from the Jaguars. (NFLTR)
- Steelers released LB Derrek Tuszka.
Texans
- Texans re-signed WR Chris Conley, RB Royce Freeman and CB Isaac Yiadom. (NFLTR)
- Texans place S Tavierre Thomas, TE Teagan Quitoriano and LB Christian Harris on the injured reserve.
- Texans signed FB Paul Quessenberry to their practice squad.
Titans
- Titans signed WR Josh Gordon and TE Kevin Rader to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Titans released WR Reggie Roberson and TE David Wells from their practice squad.
- Titans re-signed WR Cody Hollister.
- Titans placed WR Racey McMath on injured reserve.
Vikings
