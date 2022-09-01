NFL Transactions: Thursday 9/1

49ers

Bears

Bengals

Bills

  • Bills signed P Sam Martin. (NFLTR)
  • Bills signed TE Zach Davidson, CB Kyler McMichael and T Ryan Van Demark to their practice squad. 
  • Bills placed WR Marquez Stevenson on injured reserve.

Broncos

Browns

Buccaneers

Cardinals

Chiefs

Colts

Commanders

  • Commanders signed LBs David Mayo and Jon Bostic. (NFLTR)
  • Commanders placed RB Brian Robinson Jr. on the non-football injury list.
  • Commanders placed TE Curtis Hodges on injured reserve. 

Cowboys

Dolphins

Eagles

Falcons

Giants

Jaguars

  • Jaguars claimed LB Caleb Johnson off of waivers from the Bears. (NFLTR)
  • Jaguars released DL Adam Gotsis. (NFLTR)
  • Jaguars K Jake Verity reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.

Jets

Lions

Packers

  • Packers signed WR Juwann Winfree, TE Shaun Beyer and CB Benjie Franklin to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Packers waived WR Danny Davis from injured reserve with a settlement.

Panthers

Patriots

Raiders

  • Raiders signed OL Vitaliy Gurman and DB J.R. Reed to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Raiders released T Bamidele Olaseni from their practice squad

Rams

  • Rams placed OLB Daniel Hardy on injured reserve. 

Ravens

  • Ravens placed OLB David Ojabo and TE Charlie Kolar on injured reserve.
  • Ravens signed DL Brent Urban. (NFLTR)
  • Ravens waived DT Aaron Crawford from injured reserve with a settlement.

Saints

  • Saints placed OT Trevor Penning and DL Malcolm Roach on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Saints re-signed RB Dwayne Washington.
  • Saints signed G Drew Desjarlais to their practice squad.

Seahawks

Steelers

  • Steelers placed S Damonte Kazee and WR Calvin Austin III on injured reserve. 
  • Steelers re-signed LB Marcus Allen and OL Trent Scott.
  • Steelers signed DB Mark Gilbert, TE Justin Rigg and LB Chapelle Russell to their practice squad. 
  • Steelers claimed LB Jamir Jones off of waivers from the Jaguars. (NFLTR)
  • Steelers released LB Derrek Tuszka.

Texans

Titans

Vikings

  • Vikings signed CB Tay Gowan and WR Travis Toivonen to their practice squad. (NFLTR)

