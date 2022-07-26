NFL Transactions: Tuesday 7/26

49ers
- 49ers placed CB Jason Verrett and TE Charlie Woerner on the PUP list. (NFLTR)
- 49ers placed DT Kalia Davis on the non-football injury list.
- 49ers activated OT Mike McGlinchey, DT Javon Kinlaw and LB Azeez Al-Shaair from injured lists.
- 49ers signed DT Robert Nkemidiche. (NFLTR)
Bears
- Bears signed OT Riley Reiff. (NFLTR)
- Bears signed second-round S Jaquan Brisker. (NFLTR)
- Bears waived OL Willie Wright and DB Allie Green.
Broncos
- Broncos placed OLB Randy Gregory, OL Billy Turner and WR K.J. Hamler on the PUP list. (NFLTR)
- Broncos placed LB Christopher Allen on the non-football injury list.
Browns
- Browns placed CB Denzel Ward and OT Jack Conklin on the PUP list. (NFLTR)
- Browns placed LB Anthony Walker Jr and DT Sheldon Day on the non-football injury list.
- Browns placed WR Javon Wims on the non-football illness list.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers waived TE Codey McElroy with an injury designation. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals placed WR Marquise Brown on the non-football injury list. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals placed TE Maxx Williams on the physically unable to perform list.
- Cardinals released TE Alex Ellis.
Chargers
- Chargers placed LB Kenneth Murray on the PUP list. (NFLTR)
Chiefs
- Chiefs signed DL Azur Kamara.
- Chiefs placed RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire and DT Cortez Broughton on the PUP list. (NFLTR)
Colts
- Colts signed WRs Isaiah Ford and John Hurst. (NFLTR)
- Colts waived DL Caeveon Patton and WR Kekoa Crawford.
Commanders
- Commanders placed DE Chase Young, C Chase Roullier, TE Logan Thomas and C Tyler Larsen on the PUP list. (NFLTR)
- Commanders placed OT Cornelius Lucas placed on the non-football injury list.
Dolphins
- Dolphins signed WR Mohamed Sanu. (NFLTR)
- Dolphins released WR Cody Core with a non-football injury designation.
Eagles
- Eagles signed DT Kobe Smith. (NFLTR)
- Eagles waived WR Josh Hammond and DT Noah Elliss.
Giants
- Giants signed DL Nick Williams. (NFLTR)
- Giants waived DB Henry Black, DT Jabari Ellis and WR Travis Toivonen.
- Giants released DB Maurice Canady.
- Giants signed DB Andrew Adams. (NFLTR)
- Giants placed WR Sterling Shepard, C Nick Gates, and OT Matt Peart on the physically unable to perform list. (NFLTR)
- Giants placed LB Azeez Ojulari on the non-football injury list
-
Giants signed WR Marcus Kemp and OT Kamaal Seymour.
Jets
- Jets activated OT Mekhi Becton, DE Carl Lawson and TE C.J. Uzomah from the PUP list. (NFLTR)
- Jets placed RB Tevin Coleman on the non-football injury list.
- Jets signed QB Chris Streveler, WR Rashard Davis and OL Isaiah Williams.
- Jets waived WR D.J. Montgomery, CB Craig James and OL Dru Samia.
Packers
- Packers placed WR Sammy Watkins and DB Keisean Nixon on the non-football injury list. (NFLTR)
- Packers signed C Ty Clary, WR Osirus Mitchell and CB Donte Vaughn. (NFLTR)
- Packers waived DL Hauati Pututau, S Tre Sterling and CB Raleigh Texada.
- Packers placed DB Keisean Nixon on the non-football injury list.
Patriots
- Patriots placed DB Myles Bryant on the non-football injury list.
- Patriots waived OL Darryl Williams.
- Patriots placed P Jake Bailey on the non-football illness list.
Raiders
- Raiders activated DT Vernon Butler from the non-football injury list.
Ravens
- Ravens signed RB Corey Clement. (NFLTR)
Saints
- Saints signed C Nick Martin, RB Malcolm Brown and DE Scott Patchan. (NFLTR)
- Saints waived P Daniel Whelan, OL Derek Schweiger and CB Jordan Miller.
- Saints placed TE Nick Vannett and EDGE Tanoh Kpassagnon on the non-football injury list.
Seahawks
- Seahawks released RB Chris Carson with a failed physical designation. (NFLTR)
- Seahawks signed second-round EDGE Boye Mafe, second-round RB Kenneth Walker III, and fourth-round pick Coby Bryant.
- Seahawks signed TE Jake Hausmann.
- Seahawks waived LB Ben Burr-Kirven with a failed physical designation.
- Seahawks placed CB Tre Brown, LB Jon Rhattigan, OT Liam Ryan and LB Tyreke Smith.
Steelers
- Steelers signed RB Jeremy McNichols. (NFLTR)
Vikings
- Vikings placed CB Nate Hairston on the non-football injury list.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!