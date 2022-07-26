NFL Transactions: Tuesday 7/26

49ers

Bears

  • Bears signed OT Riley Reiff. (NFLTR)
  • Bears signed second-round S Jaquan Brisker. (NFLTR)
  • Bears waived OL Willie Wright and DB Allie Green.

Broncos

  • Broncos placed OLB Randy Gregory, OL Billy Turner and WR K.J. Hamler on the PUP list. (NFLTR)
  • Broncos placed LB Christopher Allen on the non-football injury list. 

Browns

Buccaneers

Cardinals

Chargers

Chiefs

Colts

  • Colts signed WRs Isaiah Ford and John Hurst. (NFLTR)
  • Colts waived DL Caeveon Patton and WR Kekoa Crawford

Commanders

Dolphins

Eagles

  • Eagles signed DT Kobe Smith. (NFLTR)
  • Eagles waived WR Josh Hammond and DT Noah Elliss.

Giants

Jets

Packers

  • Packers placed WR Sammy Watkins and DB Keisean Nixon on the non-football injury list. (NFLTR)
  • Packers signed C Ty Clary, WR Osirus Mitchell and CB Donte Vaughn. (NFLTR)
  • Packers waived DL Hauati Pututau, S Tre Sterling and CB Raleigh Texada.
  • Packers placed DB Keisean Nixon on the non-football injury list.

Patriots

Raiders

  • Raiders activated DT Vernon Butler from the non-football injury list. 

Ravens

Saints

Seahawks

  • Seahawks released RB Chris Carson with a failed physical designation. (NFLTR)
  • Seahawks signed second-round EDGE Boye Mafe, second-round RB Kenneth Walker III, and fourth-round pick Coby Bryant.
  • Seahawks signed TE Jake Hausmann
  • Seahawks waived LB Ben Burr-Kirven with a failed physical designation.
  • Seahawks placed CB Tre Brown, LB Jon Rhattigan, OT Liam Ryan and LB Tyreke Smith.

Steelers

Vikings

  • Vikings placed CB Nate Hairston on the non-football injury list. 

