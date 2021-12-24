NFL Transactions: Friday 12/24

Bears
- Bears activated DT Bilal Nichols from their COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Bengals
- Bengals placed WR Mike Thomas on the COVID-19 list.
Bills
- Bills placed WR Gabe Davis and OL Cody Ford on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Bills activated practice squad OL Bobby Hart from the COVID-19 list.
- Bills elevated WR Isaiah Hodgins and OL Bobby Hart to their active roster.
- Bills signed P Jamie Gillan and WR Austin Proehl to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Broncos
- Broncos signed C Javon Patterson and LB Pita Taumoepenu to their practice squad.
Browns
- Browns activated QB Baker Mayfield, QB Case Keenum, WR Jarvis Landry, CB A.J. Green, and DE Ifeadi Odengibo from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Cleveland placed K Chase McLaughlin and DT Jordan Elliott on the COVID-19 list.
- Browns elevated S Adrian Colbert, G Hjalte Froholdt, DE Joe Jackson, CB Herb Miller, S Jovante Moffatt, QB Nick Mullens, K Chris Naggar, and DE Curtis Weaver to their active roster.
- Browns placed practice squad S Tedric Thompson on the COVID-19 list.
- Browns activated TE Ross Travis from the practice squad’s COVID-19 list.
- Browns waived WR Lawrence Cager and TE Miller Forristall.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers activated CB Rashard Robinson from the injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Buccaneers activated WR Justin Watson from the Physically Unable to Perform list.
Chargers
- Chargers placed DL Justin Jones on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Chiefs
- Chiefs placed P Tommy Townsend on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Chiefs elevated P Johnny Townsend to their active roster.
- Chiefs signed P Joseph Charlton and P Johnny Townsend to their practice squad.
Colts
- Colts placed G Quenton Nelson on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Cowboys
- Cowboys placed CB Jourdan Lewis and WR Simi Fehoko on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Dolphins
- Dolphins elevated WR/KR Tommylee Lewis and C Cameron Tom to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Dolphins activated RB Gerrid Doaks from the practice squad COVID-19 list.
- Dolphins signed C Spencer Pulley to their practice squad.
Eagles
- Eagles activated LG Landon Dickerson from their COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Giants
- Giants activated DB J.R. Reed and LB Oshane Ximines from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Giants activated C Jonotthan Harrison from the COVID-19 list
Jaguars
- Jaguars placed WR Laviska Shenault, DE Josh Allen and OL Ben Bartch on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Jets
- Jets activated CB Justin Hardee, LB Blake Cashman and WR Jeff Smith from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Jets placed TE Ryan Griffin on the COVID-19 list.
Packers
- Packers elevated OL Cole Van Lanen to their active roster.
- Packers placed OLB Chauncey Rivers on the COVID-19 list.
- Packers placed WR Malik Taylor and LB Ty Summers on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Patriots
- Patriots placed RB Rhamondre Stevenson on the COVID-19 list.
Rams
- Rams activated S Jordan Fuller and TE Tyler Higbee from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Rams designated RB Buddy Howell to return from injured reserve.
Ravens
- Ravens activated S Chuck Clark, OL Trystan Colon and RB Nate McCrary from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Saints
- Saints signed QB Blake Bortles. (NFLTR)
- Saints placed RT Ryan Ramczyk, LB Demario Davis, RB Dwayne Washington and S J.T. Gray on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Seahawks
- Seahawks activated RB Travis Homer and OL Pier-Olivier Lestage from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Steelers
- Steelers activated DT Montravius Adams from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Steelers placed DE Isaiah Buggs on the COVID-19 list.
Titans
- Titans placed LT Taylor Lewan on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Titans activated WR Dez Fitzpatrick from the COVID-19 list.
- Titans activated DB Jamal Carter from the practice squad injured list.
Vikings
- Vikings placed OL Mason Cole on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Washington
- Washington activated QB Kyle Allen, S Kam Curl, LB Milo Eifler and CB Kendall Fuller from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Washington placed S Landon Collins and DE Daniel Wise on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Washington placed S Deshazor Everett on the non-football injury list.
- Washington placed DE Nate Orchard on the COVID-19 list.
- Washington waived DT Akeem Spence.
