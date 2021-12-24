NFL Transactions: Friday 12/24

  • Bills placed WR Gabe Davis and OL Cody Ford on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
  • Bills activated practice squad OL Bobby Hart from the COVID-19 list. 
  • Bills elevated WR Isaiah Hodgins and OL Bobby Hart to their active roster.
  • Bills signed P Jamie Gillan and WR Austin Proehl to their practice squad. (NFLTR)

  • Dolphins elevated WR/KR Tommylee Lewis and C Cameron Tom to their active roster. (NFLTR)
  • Dolphins activated RB Gerrid Doaks from the practice squad COVID-19 list.
  • Dolphins signed C Spencer Pulley to their practice squad. 

  • Seahawks activated RB Travis Homer and OL Pier-Olivier Lestage from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)

