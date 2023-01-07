NFL Transactions: Saturday 1/7

Bears

  • Bears elevated DBs Greg Stroman and Adrian Colbert to their active roster.

Bengals

  • Bengals elevated QB Jake Browning to their active roster. (NFLTR)

Bills

  • Bills elevated WR John Brown to their active roster. (NFLTR)

Broncos

  • Broncos elevated OLB Wyatt Ray and ILB Ray Wilborn to their active roster. (NFLTR)

Browns

  • Browns elevated DE Sam Kamara and LB Storey Jackson. (NFLTR)

Buccaneers

  • Buccaneers elevated OLB Ifeadi Odenigbo and OT Justin Skule to their active roster. (NFLTR)

Cardinals

Chargers

  • Chargers elevated DL David Moa and RB Larry Rountree to their active roster. (NFLTR)

Colts

  • Colts elevated WR Keke Coutee and S Trevor Denbow to their active roster. (NFLTR)

Commanders

  • Commanders placed LB Jamin Davis on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Commanders activated TE Armani Rogers from injured reserve.
  • Commanders elevated CB Troy Apke and RB Reggie Bonnafon to their active roster.

Cowboys

Dolphins

  • Dolphins elevated QB Mike Glennon and LB Brennan Scarlett to their active roster. (NFLTR)

Eagles

Falcons

  • Falcons elevated WR Josh Ali to their active roster.

Giants

  • Giants elevated QB Davis Webb and DT Jack Heflin to their active roster. (NFLTR)

Jaguars

  • Jaguars elevated OL Coy Cronk to their active roster.

Jets

  • Jets signed S Will Parks, DE Bradlee Anae, OL Eric Smith, OL Adam Pankey and WR Irvin Charles to their active roster.
  • Jets placed S Lamarcus Joyner, CB Brandin Echols, OL Duane Brown, OL George Fant and OL Nate Herbig on injured reserve. (NFLTR)

Lions

  • Lions elevated RB Jermar Jefferson and CB Jarren Williams to their active roster.

Panthers

Patriots

  • Patriots elevated LB Calvin Munson and TE Matt Sokol to their active roster.

Rams

Ravens

Seahawks

  • Seahawks signed OLB Joshua Onujiogu to their active roster. 
  • Seahawks placed RB Travis Homer on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Seahawks elevated LB Alexander Johnson and WR Cade Johnson to their active roster. 

Steelers

  • Steelers elevated DT Renell Wren to their active roster. (NFLTR)

Texans

  • Texans elevated WR Johnny Johnson III to their active roster. 

Vikings

