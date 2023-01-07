NFL Transactions: Saturday 1/7

Bears
- Bears elevated DBs Greg Stroman and Adrian Colbert to their active roster.
Bengals
- Bengals elevated QB Jake Browning to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Bills
- Bills elevated WR John Brown to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Broncos
- Broncos elevated OLB Wyatt Ray and ILB Ray Wilborn to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Browns
- Browns elevated DE Sam Kamara and LB Storey Jackson. (NFLTR)
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers elevated OLB Ifeadi Odenigbo and OT Justin Skule to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals signed RB Ty’Son Williams and DL Eric Banks to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals elevated LS Hunter Bradley and S Josh Thomas to their active roster.
Chargers
- Chargers elevated DL David Moa and RB Larry Rountree to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Colts
- Colts elevated WR Keke Coutee and S Trevor Denbow to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Commanders
- Commanders placed LB Jamin Davis on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Commanders activated TE Armani Rogers from injured reserve.
- Commanders elevated CB Troy Apke and RB Reggie Bonnafon to their active roster.
Cowboys
- Cowboys signed CB Xavier Rhodes to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Cowboys signed OL Dakoda Shepley to their active roster.
- Cowboys elevated OT Alex Taylor and S Tyler Coyle to their active roster.
Dolphins
- Dolphins elevated QB Mike Glennon and LB Brennan Scarlett to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Eagles
- Eagles activated S C.J. Gardner-Johnson and DE Robert Quinn from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Eagles placed LB Shaun Bradley and DE Janarius Robinson on injured reserve.
- Eagles signed P Brett Kern to their active roster.
Falcons
- Falcons elevated WR Josh Ali to their active roster.
Giants
- Giants elevated QB Davis Webb and DT Jack Heflin to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Jaguars
- Jaguars elevated OL Coy Cronk to their active roster.
Jets
- Jets signed S Will Parks, DE Bradlee Anae, OL Eric Smith, OL Adam Pankey and WR Irvin Charles to their active roster.
- Jets placed S Lamarcus Joyner, CB Brandin Echols, OL Duane Brown, OL George Fant and OL Nate Herbig on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Lions
- Lions elevated RB Jermar Jefferson and CB Jarren Williams to their active roster.
Panthers
- Panthers signed C Sam Tecklenburg and WR Preston Williams to their active roster.
- Panthers elevated DT Phil Hoskins and CB Josh Norman to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Patriots
- Patriots elevated LB Calvin Munson and TE Matt Sokol to their active roster.
Rams
- Rams elevated DB T.J. Carter to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Rams signed TE Jared Pinkney to their active roster.
- Rams placed DB Nick Scott on injured reserve.
Ravens
- Ravens waived WR DeSean Jackson and TE Nick Boyle. (NFLTR)
- Ravens elevated QB Brett Hundley and DT Rayshad Nichols to their active roster.
- Ravens activated WR Tylan Wallace and CB Daryl Worley from injured reserve.
Seahawks
- Seahawks signed OLB Joshua Onujiogu to their active roster.
- Seahawks placed RB Travis Homer on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Seahawks elevated LB Alexander Johnson and WR Cade Johnson to their active roster.
Steelers
- Steelers elevated DT Renell Wren to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Texans
- Texans elevated WR Johnny Johnson III to their active roster.
Vikings
- Vikings activated TE Irv Smith Jr. and DL Jonathan Bullard from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Vikings elevated OL Kyle Hinton and LB Ryan Connelly to their active roster.
