NFL Transactions: Saturday 12/18

Buccaneers elevated CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson and RB Kenjon Barner to their active roster.

Jets placed DL Folorunso Fatukasi and LB Noah Dawkins on the COVID-19 list.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!