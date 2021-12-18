NFL Transactions: Saturday 12/18

49ers
- 49ers elevated RB Brian Hill and S Jarrod Wilson to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Bears
- Bears activated DT Eddie Goldman from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Bears signed LB Ledarius Mack to their active roster.
- Bears signed QB Ryan Willis to their practice squad.
Bengals
- Bengals activated CB Trae Waynes and G D’Ante Smith from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Bengals elevated LB Austin Calitro, WR Trent Taylor, and LB Keandre Jones to their active roster.
Broncos
- Broncos activated S P.J. Locke from the COVID-19 list.
- Broncos waived CB Essang Bassey.
Browns
- Browns placed RT James Hudson on the COVID-19 list.
- Browns activated DE Takkarist McKinley from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Browns signed LB Willie Harvey to their active roster.
- Browns elevated DL Porter Gustin to their active roster.
- Browns signed CB Bryan Mills to their practice squad.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers placed WR Breshad Perriman on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
-
Buccaneers elevated CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson and RB Kenjon Barner to their active roster.
Cardinals
- Cardinals placed WR DeAndre Hopkins and CB Robert Alford on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals activated RB Chase Edmonds and S Charles Washington from injured reserve.
- Cardinals elevated CB Kevin Peterson to their active roster.
Colts
- Colts activated LB Zaire Franklin from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Colts elevated DT Chris Williams to their active roster.
- Colts placed DT Antwaun Woods on injured reserve.
Cowboys
- Cowboys placed DT Trysten Hill and DT Osa Odighizuwa on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Cowboys elevated DT Justin Hamilton, RB JaQuan Hardy and S Darian Thompson to their active roster.
Dolphins
- Dolphins activated S Jevon Holland from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Dolphins activated OL Greg Mancz from injured reserve.
- Dolphins elevated WR Tommylee Lewis to their active roster
Falcons
- Falcons placed S Erik Harris on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Falcons elevated ILB Dorian Etheridge and S Shawn Williams to their active roster.
Giants
- Giants activated DB Xavier McKinney from the COVID-19 list.
- Giants elevated WR Alex Bachman, LB Jaylon Smith and DB Jarren Williams to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Giants signed DB Sam Beal to their practice squad.
- Giants waived CB Quincy Wilson from injured reserve with an injury settlement.
Jaguars
- Jaguars elevated RB Nathan Cottrell to their active roster.
Jets
- Jets activated RB Michael Carter, TE Tyler Kroft, OL Chuma Edoga and DE Bryce Huff from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Jets elevated DE Ronnie Blair, TE Dan Brown and WR Vyncint Smith to their active roster.
- Jets waived OL Isaiah Williams.
-
Jets placed DL Folorunso Fatukasi and LB Noah Dawkins on the COVID-19 list.
Lions
- Lions activated Ifeatu Melifonwu, Bobby Price and Tracy Walker from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Lions activated A.J. Parker from injured reserve.
- Lions elevated Craig Reynolds, Curtis Bolton and Dan Skipper to their active roster.
Packers
- Packers signed S Shawn Davis to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Packers elevated DL Abdullah Anderson and OT Cole Van Lanen to their active roster.
Panthers
- Panthers placed DT Derrick Brown on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Panthers activated CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver from the COVID-19 list.
- Panthers elevated RB Reggie Bonnafon and WR Willie Snead to their active roster.
Patriots
- Patriots elevated OL James Ferentz and DT Daniel Ekuale to their active roster.
Rams
- Rams activated WR Odell Beckham Jr, DB Dont’e Deayon, RB Darrell Henderson Jr, OLB Justin Hollins, TE Brycen Hopkins and T Alaric Jackson from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Rams placed T Joseph Noteboom and CB Robert Rochell on the COVID-19 list.
- Rams designated LB Travin Howard to return from injured reserve.
- Rams elevated LB Anthony Hines and WR Brandon Powell to their active roster.
- Rams signed K Ryan Santoso and LS Carson Tinker to their practice squad.
- Rams signed DB Damarious Randall to their practice squad.
Ravens
- Ravens elevated OT Jaryd Jones-Smith, C Adam Redmond, DBs Robert Jackson and Tony Jefferson. (NFLTR)
- Ravens placed DB Chris Westry on COVID-19 list.
Saints
- Saints activated TE Adam Trautman from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Saints placed TE Garrett Griffin on injured reserve.
- Saints elevated OL Forrest Lamp and WR Easop Winston to their active roster.
- Sants signed OL James Carpenter to their active roster.
Steelers
- Steelers elevated G Rashaad Coward to their active roster.
Texans
- Texans elevated DB Grayland Arnold, DB T.J. Green, DE Jordan Jenkins, TE Paul Quessenberry, LB Chris Smith, OT Jordan Steckler, LB Connor Strachan and WR Jordan Veasy to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Texans activated DE Jordan Jenkins from injured reserve.
- Texans placed G Lane Taylor on COVID-19 list.
Titans
- Titans activated EDGE Bud Dupree from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Titans placed FB Tory Carter on injured reserve.
- Titans elevated WR Cody Hollister, OL Daniel Munyer and DL Kevin Strong to their active roster.
Vikings
- Vikings waived CB Bashaud Breeland. (NFLTR)
Washington
- Washington activated DT Jonathan Allen, DE James Smith-Williams, DE Montez Sweat and DE Casey Toohill from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Washington activated LB Khaleke Hudson from injured reserve.
- Washington designated DE Montez Sweat to return from injured reserve.
- Washington signed CB D.J. Hayden to their practice squad.
