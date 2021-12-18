NFL Transactions: Saturday 12/18

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Bears

  • Bears activated DT Eddie Goldman from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
  • Bears signed LB Ledarius Mack to their active roster.
  • Bears signed QB Ryan Willis to their practice squad.

Bengals

Broncos

Browns

Buccaneers

Cardinals

Colts

Cowboys

Dolphins

Falcons

Giants

Jaguars

Jets

Lions

Packers

  • Packers signed S Shawn Davis to their active roster. (NFLTR)
  • Packers elevated DL Abdullah Anderson and OT Cole Van Lanen to their active roster. 

Panthers

Patriots

Rams

Ravens

Saints

Steelers

Texans

Titans

Vikings

Washington

