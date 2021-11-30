NFL Transactions: Tuesday 10/30

49ers
- 49ers placed WR Devin Funchess on the practice squad injured list. (NFLTR)
- 49ers activated DB Kai Nacua from the practice squad injured list.
Bills
- Bills placed CB Tre’Davious White placed on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Bills placed OL Tommy Doyle on the COVID-19 list.
- Bills activated OL Spencer Brown and DT Star Lotulelei from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Bills designated OL Jon Feliciano to return from injured reserve.
Broncos
- Broncos signed OT Adrian Ealy and RB Kerrith Whyte to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Broncos released ILB Curtis Robinson from their practice squad.
Browns
- Browns placed RT Jack Conklin on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Browns sign DE Joe Jackson and OL Hjalte Froholdt to their practice squad.
- Browns released RB Brian Hill from their practice squad.
Cardinals
- Cardinals placed RB Jonathan Ward on the COVID-19 list.
- Cardinals released LS Kyle Nelson from their practice squad.
Chargers
- Chargers signed DB Davontae Harris off of the 49ers’ practice squad.
Chiefs
- Chiefs activated OL Kyle Long from the PUP list. (NFLTR)
- Chiefs placed RB Jerick McKinnon and DT Khalen Saunders on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Cowboys
- Cowboys placed CB Nahshon Wright on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Eagles
- Eagles signed OL Brett Toth to their active roster.
- Eagles placed T/G Jack Driscoll on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Falcons
- Falcons designated OLB Steven Means to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Falcons activated OL Josh Andrews from the COVID-19 list.
- Falcons waived CB Chris Williamson.
Giants
- Giants activated CB Logan Ryan from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Giants placed CB Darnay Holmes on injured reserve.
Jaguars
- Jaguars placed TE Dan Arnold on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Jets
- Jets placed WR Keelan Cole on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Jets signed TE Dan Brown to their practice squad.
- Jets released QB James Morgan from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Lions
- Lions waived DL Da’Shawn Hand from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Lions released Darrin Paulo from their practice squad.
Packers
- Packers placed LB De’Vondre Campbell on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Panthers
- Panthers placed RB Christian McCaffrey and CB Donte Jackson on injured reserve.
- Panthers activated G Deonte Brown from injured reserve.
Patriots
- Patriots signed RB Devine Ozigbo and CB Thakarius Keyes to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Patriots released DT Niles Scott from their practice squad.
Saints
- Saints waived WR Kevin White and FB Alex Armah. (NFLTR)
Seahawks
- Seahawks released WR Phillip Dorsett and RB B.J. Emmons from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Steelers
- Steelers signed DT Montravius Adams off of the Saints’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
Texans
- Texans signed RB Darius Jackson to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Titans
- Titans placed LB Monty Rice on injured reserve.
- Titans released WR Austin Mack from their practice squad.
Washington
- Washington placed K Joey Slye on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Washington signed K Brian Johnson off of the Bears’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
