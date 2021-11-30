NFL Transactions: Tuesday 10/30

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

  • 49ers placed WR Devin Funchess on the practice squad injured list. (NFLTR)
  • 49ers activated DB Kai Nacua from the practice squad injured list.

Bills

Broncos

Browns

Cardinals

Chargers

Chiefs

Cowboys

Eagles

Falcons

Giants

Jaguars

Jets

  • Jets placed WR Keelan Cole on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
  • Jets signed TE Dan Brown to their practice squad. 
  • Jets released QB James Morgan from their practice squad. (NFLTR)

Lions

  • Lions waived DL Da’Shawn Hand from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Lions released Darrin Paulo from their practice squad.

Packers

Panthers

Patriots

Saints

Seahawks

Steelers

Texans

Titans

  • Titans placed LB Monty Rice on injured reserve. 
  • Titans released WR Austin Mack from their practice squad. 

Washington

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply