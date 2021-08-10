NFL Transactions: Tuesday 8/10

49ers
- 49ers signed DL Shilique Calhoun and CB Alexander Myres. (NFLTR)
- 49ers waived CB Mark Fields and OL Isaiah Williams.
Bears
- Bears activated S Eddie Jackson from the non-football injury list. (NFLTR)
Bengals
- Bengals activated DT Larry Ogunjobi from the PUP list. (NFLTR)
Bills
- Bills activated DE Jerry Hughes from the non-football injury list. (NFLTR)
- Bills placed LB Marquel Lee on the COVID-19 list.
Cardinals
- Cardinals signed DL Jack Crawford. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals waived OL Ryan Pope.
Chargers
- Chargers activated WR John Hurst from the PUP list.
Chiefs
- Chiefs activated OL Darryl Williams from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Colts
- Colts signed LB Curtis Bolton. (NFLTR)
- Colts waived OT Jake Benzinger.
Cowboys
- Cowboys activated WR Amari Cooper from the PUP list. (NFLTR)
Dolphins
- Dolphins activated TE Mike Gesicki from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Eagles
- Eagles claimed WR Marken Michel off waivers from the Panthers. (NFLTR)
- Eagles waived WR Michael Walker with an injury designation.
- Eagles S Obi Melifonwu reverted to injured reserve. (NFLTR)
-
Giants
- Giants re-signed OLB Ryan Anderson. (NFLTR)
- Giants activated TE Rysen John from the COVID-19 list.
- Giants waived TE Tommy Stevens.
Jets
- Jets OT Teton Saltes reverted to injured reserve.
Lions
- Lions signed CB Nickell Robey-Coleman. (NFLTR)
- Lions waived S D’Angelo Amos.
- Lions signed K Zane Gonzalez. (NFLTR)
- Lions waived K Matthew Wright.
Panthers
- Panthers waived FB Mikey Daniel. (NFLTR)
Patriots
- Patriots released RB Tyler Gaffney. (NFLTR)
- Patriots signed DB Malik Gant.
Raiders
- Raiders signed QB Case Cookus. (NFLTR)
- Raiders waived WR Trey Quinn with an injury designation.
Rams
- Rams claimed DB Tyler Hall off of waivers from the Falcons. (NFLTR)
- Rams waived Jovan Grant and Brandon Wright.
Saints
- Saints signed K Brett Maher. (NFLTR)
Seahawks
- Seahawks signed OT Lukayus McNeil and WR Anthony Ratliff-Williams. (NFLTR)
- Seahawks waived WR Darece Robinson and TE Michael Jacobson.
Steelers
- Steelers DE Calvin Taylor reverted to injured reserve.
- Steelers waived OL Anthony Coyle from injured reserve with an injury settlement.
Texans
- Texans claimed C Drake Jackson off waivers from the Lions. (NFLTR)
- Texans waived LS Mitchell Fabroni.
- Texans activated OT Geron Christian from the COVID-19 list.
Titans
- Titans released OL Spencer Pulley and DB Greg Mabin from injured reserve with injury settlements. (NFLTR)
- Titans waived TE Donnie Ernsberger with an injury designation. (NFLTR)
Vikings
- Vikings activated QB Kellen Mond from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
