NFL Transactions: Tuesday 8/10

Nate Bouda
49ers

Bears

Bengals

Bills

Cardinals

Chargers

  • Chargers activated WR John Hurst from the PUP list. 

Chiefs

Colts

  • Colts signed LB Curtis Bolton. (NFLTR)
  • Colts waived OT Jake Benzinger.

Cowboys

Dolphins

Eagles

Giants

Jets

  • Jets OT Teton Saltes reverted to injured reserve.

Lions

Panthers

  • Panthers waived FB Mikey Daniel. (NFLTR)

Patriots

  • Patriots released RB Tyler Gaffney. (NFLTR)
  • Patriots signed DB Malik Gant.

Raiders

  • Raiders signed QB Case Cookus. (NFLTR)
  • Raiders waived WR Trey Quinn with an injury designation.  

Rams

Saints

Seahawks

  • Seahawks signed OT Lukayus McNeil and WR Anthony Ratliff-Williams. (NFLTR)
  • Seahawks waived WR Darece Robinson and TE Michael Jacobson.

Steelers

  • Steelers DE Calvin Taylor reverted to injured reserve.
  • Steelers waived OL Anthony Coyle from injured reserve with an injury settlement.

Texans

  • Texans claimed C Drake Jackson off waivers from the Lions. (NFLTR)
  • Texans waived LS Mitchell Fabroni
  • Texans activated OT Geron Christian from the COVID-19 list.

Titans

Vikings

  • Vikings activated QB Kellen Mond from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)

