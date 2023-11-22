NFL Transactions: Wednesday 11/22

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bears

Browns

Buccaneers

Cardinals

  • Cardinals signed CB William Hooper and WR Dan Chisena to their practice squad. (NFLTR)

Chargers

Commanders

Cowboys

Giants

Jets

Lions

Packers

Panthers

Rams

Steelers

Texans

  • Texans designated OL Juice Scruggs to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)

Vikings

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply