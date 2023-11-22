NFL Transactions: Wednesday 11/22

Bears
- Bears signed DB Adrian Colbert and DE Michael Dwumfour to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Browns
- Browns signed S Duron Harmon to the practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Browns designated LB Jordan Kunaszyk to return from injured reserve.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers signed WR Raleigh Webb, LB Vi Jones and CB Quandre Mosely to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Buccaneers placed WR Rakim Jarrett on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals signed CB William Hooper and WR Dan Chisena to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Chargers
- Chargers promoted OLB Andrew Farmer to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Chargers placed OLB Joey Bosa on injured reserve.
- Chargers signed FB Zander Horvath to their practice squad.
Commanders
- Commanders activated LB Cody Barton from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Commanders placed LB De’Jon Harris on injured reserve.
- Commanders elevated DE Joshua Pryor and RB Jonathan Williams to their active roster.
Cowboys
- Cowboys elevated DB Sheldrick Redwine to their active roster.
Giants
- Giants designated RB Eric Gray to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Giants signed RB Deon Jackson and OT Joshua Miles to their practice squad.
Jets
- Jets released OT Dennis Kelly. (NFLTR)
- Jets signed DL Tanzel Smart to their practice squad.
Lions
- Lions elevated DL Quinton Bohanna and G Michael Schofield to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Packers
- Packers placed TE Luke Musgrave and RB Emanuel Wilson on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Packers promoted RB James Robinson and WR Bo Melton to their active roster.
- Packers elevated S Benny Sapp and FB Henry Pearson to their active roster.
Panthers
- Panthers designated S Jeremy Chinn to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Panthers placed G Austin Corbett and CB Dicaprio Bootle on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Rams
- Rams designated RB Kyren Williams and DB Jason Taylor II to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Steelers
- Steelers signed LB Blake Martinez off of the Panthers’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
Texans
- Texans designated OL Juice Scruggs to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Vikings
- Vikings signed WR Daylen Baldwin to their practice squad.
