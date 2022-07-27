NFL Transactions: Wednesday 7/27

49ers
- 49ers released OLB Dee Ford. (NFLTR)
- 49ers placed DT Kalia Davis on the non-football injury list.
Bears
- Bears placed LB Roquan Smith and DL Sam Kamara on the PUP list. (NFLTR)
- Bears placed S Dane Cruikshank, CB Michael Joseph, and WR Tajae Sharpe on the non-football injury list.
Bengals
- Bengals activated G Alex Cappa and RB Samaje Perine from the PUP list. (NFLTR)
- Bengals signed QB Drew Plitt.
- Bengals waived CB John Brannon.
Broncos
- Broncos signed OT Cameron Fleming. (NFLTR)
Chiefs
- Chiefs activated RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire from the PUP list. (NFLTR)
- Chiefs waived DT Cortez Broughton.
- Chiefs signed DE Azur Kamara.
Colts
- Colts activated DE Tyquan Lewis and S Rodney McLeod from the PUP list. (NFLTR)
Cowboys
- Cowboys placed WR Michael Gallup, WR Dontario Drummond, LB Aaron Hansford and CB Quandre Mosely on the PUP list. (NFLTR)
- Cowboys placed LB Damone Clark on the non-football injury list.
Dolphins
- Dolphins signed CB Tino Ellis. (NFLTR)
Eagles
- Eagles signed TE Jaeden Graham, C Cameron Tom, and WR Lance Lenoir. (NFLTR)
- Eagles waived OT Jarrid Williams.
- Eagles placed TE Richard Rodgers, T/G Brett Toth, and TE Tyree Jackson on the PUP list.
- Eagles DT Noah Elliss reverted to the non-football injury list after clearing waivers.
Falcons
- Falcons signed DT Darrion Daniels. (NFLTR)
Giants
- Giants activated TE Daniel Bellinger from the PUP list. (NFLTR)
- Giants signed OT Garrett McGhin.
- Giants waived OT Kamaal Seymour.
Jets
- Jets signed WR Rashard Davis. (NFLTR)
Lions
- Lions placed FB Jason Cabinda on the PUP list. (NFLTR)
- Lions placed S C.J. Moore on the non-football injury list.
- Lions placed OT Dan Skipper on the non-football illness list.
Jets
- Jets activated T George Fant from the PUP list. (NFLTR)
- Jets G Dru Samia reverted to the PUP list after clearing waivers.
Packers
- Packers waived LB Caliph Brice.
- Packers activated OT Caleb Jones, DE Dean Lowry and RB Patrick Taylor from the PUP list. (NFLTR)
Panthers
- Panthers placed CB Jaycee Horn on the PUP list. (NFLTR)
- Panthers placed LB Shaq Thompson on the PUP list. (NFLTR)
- Panthers placed DB Rashaan Melvin on the retired list.
Ravens
- Ravens placed G Ben Cleveland on the non-football injury list. (NFLTR)
- Ravens signed WR Bailey Gaither.
- Ravens activated WR Binjimen Victor from the PUP list.
Saints
- Saints activated WR Michael Thomas and TE Nick Vannett from the PUP list. (NFLTR)
- Saints placed LB Pete Werner on the non-football injury list. (NFLTR)
Seahawks
- Seahawks signed OL Keenan Forbes, OL Eric Wilson and TE Jake Hausmann. (NFLTR)
- Seahawks signed LB K.J. Wright to a one-day contract. (NFLTR)
- Seahawks LB Ben Burr-Kirven reverted to the PUP list after clearing waivers.
Steelers
- Steelers placed DB Minkah Fitzpatrick on the non-football injury list. (NFLTR)
- Steelers placed DE Tyson Alualu on the PUP list.
Texans
- Texans placed DL Jordan Jenkins, DB Tristin McCollum, and TE Teagan Quitoriano on the PUP list. (NFLTR)
