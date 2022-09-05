NFL Transactions: Monday 9/5

49ers
- 49ers signed LB Buddy Johnson and TE Leroy Watson to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Bengals
- Bengals activated S Jessie Bates from the exempt list. (NFLTR).
- Bengals waived CB Allan George.
- Bengals released TE Thaddeus Moss from their practice squad.
Broncos
- Broncos signed DB Essang Bassey to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Broncos signed WR Vyncint Smith to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Browns
- Browns waived G Drew Forbes and LB Jordan Kunaszyk. (NFLTR)
- Browns signed OT Joe Haeg. (NFLTR)
- Browns signed TE Jesse James. (NFLTR)
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers signed LB Kenny Young to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Chargers
- Chargers signed TE Richard Rodgers to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Chiefs
- Chiefs placed TE Blake Bell on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Commanders
- Commanders re-signed G Wes Martin to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Commanders waived C Keith Ismael from injured reserve with a settlement.
Cowboys
- Cowboys signed LT Jason Peters to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Cowboys released DE Mika Tafua from their practice squad.
Dolphins
- Dolphins signed DT Josiah Bronson, DE Big Kat Bryant, DT Christopher Hinton, OT Kion Smith and DB Chris Steele to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Dolphins released DT Niles Scott from their practice squad.
Eagles
- Eagles signed CB Mac McCain to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Eagles released S Anthony Harris from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Falcons
- Falcons signed DL Khyiris Tonga to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Giants
- Giants signed CB Fabian Moreau to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Giants signed WR Marcus Johnson to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Giants released CB Harrison Hand from their practice squad.
- Giants waived RB Sandro Platzgummer from the international player list.
Jaguars
- Jaguars signed DE Adam Gotsis. (NFLTR)
- Jaguars waived LB Ty Summers. (NFLTR)
- Jaguars signed DT Mario Edwards and WR Jaylon Moore to their practice squad.
- Jaguars waived DT Raequan Williams from injured reserve.
Jets
- Jets re-signed OL Conor McDermott. (NFLTR)
- Jets waived RB Zonovan Knight.
Lions
- Lions claimed OL Drew Forbes off waivers from the Browns. (NFLTR)
- Lions placed OL Halapoulivaati Vaitai on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Lions re-signed QB Tim Boyle to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Lions waived DT Eric Banks, DE Jashon Cornell, G Kevin Jarvis and DB C.J. Moore from injured reserve with settlements. (NFLTR)
Packers
- Packers signed K Ramiz Ahmed to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Panthers
- Panthers signed DL Henry Anderson. (NFLTR)
- Panthers signed S Marquise Blair and WR Preston Williams to their practice squad.
- Panthers waived DT Daviyon Nixon.
- Panthers released WR Ra’Shaun Henry from their practice squad.
Raiders
- Raiders signed DT Kyle Peko to their practice squad.
- Raiders released DT Tyler Lancaster from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Ravens
- Ravens waived WR Shemar Bridges from injured reserve with a settlement.
Steelers
- Steelers signed S Andrew Adams, CB Josh Jackson and LB Delontae Scott to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Texans
- Texans re-sign WR Chris Conley to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Texans released RB Marlon Mack from their practice squad.
