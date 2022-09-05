NFL Transactions: Monday 9/5

Nate Bouda
49ers

Bengals

  • Bengals activated S Jessie Bates from the exempt list. (NFLTR).
  • Bengals waived CB Allan George.
  • Bengals released TE Thaddeus Moss from their practice squad.

Broncos

Browns

Buccaneers

Chargers

Chiefs

Commanders

  • Commanders re-signed G Wes Martin to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Commanders waived C Keith Ismael from injured reserve with a settlement.

Cowboys

  • Cowboys signed LT Jason Peters to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Cowboys released DE Mika Tafua from their practice squad.

Dolphins

  • Dolphins signed DT Josiah Bronson, DE Big Kat Bryant, DT Christopher Hinton, OT Kion Smith and DB Chris Steele to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Dolphins released DT Niles Scott from their practice squad.

Eagles

Falcons

Giants

  • Giants signed CB Fabian Moreau to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Giants signed WR Marcus Johnson to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Giants released CB Harrison Hand from their practice squad. 
  • Giants waived RB Sandro Platzgummer from the international player list.

Jaguars

Jets

Lions

Packers

  • Packers signed K Ramiz Ahmed to their practice squad. (NFLTR)

Panthers

Raiders

Ravens

  • Ravens waived WR Shemar Bridges from injured reserve with a settlement.

Steelers

Texans

