NFL Transactions: Thursday 8/31

49ers
- 49ers signed DL Austin Bryant and DL Kerry Hyder Jr. (NFLTR)
- 49ers placed DL Robert Beal Jr. and WR Danny Gray on injured reserve.
- 49ers signed K Matthew Wright. (NFLTR)
- 49ers signed CB Shemar Jean-Charles to the practice squad. (NFLTR)
Bears
- Bears signed QB Nathan Peterman and WR/PR Trent Taylor to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Bears placed OL Teven Jenkins and Doug Kramer on injured reserve.
- Bears signed DL Deslin Alexandre, DL Daniel Hardy, OL Bill Murray and K John Parker Romo to their practice squad.
Bengals
- Bengals signed RB Demetric Felton to their practice squad.
Bills
- Bills signed QB Shane Buechele to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Broncos
- Broncos re-signed DL Mike Purcell, CB Fabian Moreau and OT Quinn Bailey to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Broncos placed CB K’Waun Williams, S P.J. Locke and OT Alex Palczewski on injured reserve.
Browns
- Browns re-signed DT Maurice Hurst. (NFLTR)
- Browns placed LB Jordan Kunasyzk on injured reserve.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers signed RB Patrick Laird and DL Patrick O’Connor to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Chargers
- Chargers signed WR Alex Erickson to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Colts
- Colts re-signed WR Isaiah McKenzie. (NFLTR)
- Colts signed TE Jelani Woods, CB Darren Hall and TE Johnny Lumpkin to their practice squad.
- Colts released LB Donavan Mutin from their practice squad.
- Colts signed DE Jacob Martin. (NFLTR)
Commanders
- Commanders placed DE Efe Obada and DT Phidarian Mathis on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Commanders signed LB Jabril Cox to the practice squad.
- Commanders re-signed C Tyler Larsen and DT Abdullah Anderson.
Dolphins
- Dolphins placed CB Jalen Ramsey, OL Robert Jones and RB Jeff Wilson Jr. on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Dolphins re-signed CB Justin Bethel, TE Tyler Kroft and CB Parry Nickerson.
Eagles
- Eagles signed DT Thomas Booker, T Le’Raven Clark and CB Tiawan Mullen to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Giants
- Giants signed TE Tyree Jackson, OL Jalen Mayfield, RB Taiwan Jones and WR Dennis Houston to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Jaguars
- Jaguars placed DT DaVon Hamilton (back) and OL Cooper Hodges (knee) on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Jaguars signed OL Blake Hance and DE Angelo Blackson to their active roster.
- Jaguars signed DL Esezi Otomewo, DL Tommy Togiai, TE Josh Pederson and S Ayo Oyelola to their practice squad.
Jets
- Jets re-signed P Thomas Morstead and FB Nick Bawden. (NFLTR)
- Jets placed T Carter Warren and TE Kenny Yeboah on Injured Reserve.
- Jets signed DL Jayln Holmes, RB Xazavian Valladay, OL Jason Poe, LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball and S Tyreque Jones to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Lions
- Lions signed WR Daurice Fountain and DE Raymond Johnson to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Lions signed QB David Blough to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Panthers
- Panthers placed TE Stephen Sullivan on injured reserve.
Raiders
- Raiders signed WR Marquez Callaway to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Raiders released Devin Ross.
Rams
- Rams signed K Brett Maher to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Saints
- Saints released RB Ellis Merriweather and LB Ty Summers from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Saints signed RB Tony Jones Jr and RB Jordan Mims to their practice squad.
Steelers
- Steelers signed CB Desmond King. (NFLTR)
- Steelers signed OL Kellen Diesch, OL Joey Fisher, DB Josiah Scott and WR Simi Fehoko to their practice squad.
Texans
- Texans signed WR Steven Sims Jr to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Texans re-signed RB Mike Boone and LB Cory Littleton. (NFLTR)
- Texans signed C/G Michael Deiter, G Dieter Eiselen and WR Lance McCutcheon to their practice squad.
- Texans placed P Cameron Johnston and C/G Juice Scruggs on injured reserve.
Titans
- Titans signed OLB Trevis Gipson. (NFLTR)
- Titans released OL Justin Murray.
Vikings
- Vikings signed LB Nick Vigil, OL Henry Byrd, OL Hakeem Adeniji and OL Tyrese Robinson to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
