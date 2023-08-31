NFL Transactions: Thursday 8/31

Nate Bouda
49ers

Bears

Bengals

Bills

  • Bills signed QB Shane Buechele to their practice squad. (NFLTR)

Broncos

Browns

  • Browns re-signed DT Maurice Hurst. (NFLTR)
  • Browns placed LB Jordan Kunasyzk on injured reserve. 

Buccaneers

  • Buccaneers signed RB Patrick Laird and DL Patrick O’Connor to their practice squad. (NFLTR)

Chargers

Colts

Commanders

Dolphins

Eagles

Giants

Jaguars

Jets

  • Jets re-signed P Thomas Morstead and FB Nick Bawden. (NFLTR)
  • Jets placed T Carter Warren and TE Kenny Yeboah on Injured Reserve.
  • Jets signed DL Jayln Holmes, RB Xazavian Valladay, OL Jason Poe, LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball and S Tyreque Jones to their practice squad. (NFLTR)

Lions

Panthers

Raiders

Rams

  • Rams signed K Brett Maher to their practice squad. (NFLTR)

Saints

  • Saints released RB Ellis Merriweather and LB Ty Summers from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Saints signed RB Tony Jones Jr and RB Jordan Mims to their practice squad. 

Steelers

Texans

Titans

Vikings

