NFL Transactions: Tuesday 12/21

49ers
- 49ers waived LB Tyrell Adams.
Bears
- Bears activated CB Duke Shelley and DB Artie Burns from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Bears waived DE Ledarius Mack.
- Bears signed DB Thomas Graham to their active roster.
- Bears placed DE Bilal Nichols on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Bengals
- Bengals placed LB Joe Bachie on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Bengals signed LB Keandre Jones to their active roster.
- Bengals signed LB Tegray Scales to their practice squad.
- Bengals activated LB Clay Johnston from the COVID-19 list.
Bills
- Bills placed WR Cole Beasley on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Bills signed OL Evin Ksiezarczyk to their practice squad.
Broncos
- Broncos activated RB Mike Boone from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Broncos placed FB/TE Andrew Beck on injured reserve.
- Broncos waived RB Damarea Crockett.
- Broncos activated practice squad WR Seth Williams from the COVID-19 list.
- Broncos signed QB Anthony Gordon and TE Caleb Wilson to their practice squad.
- Broncos released WR De’Mornay Pierson-El, OLB Pita Taumoepenu, OT Casey Tucker and RB Kerrith Whyte Jr. from their practice squad.
Browns
- Browns placed DE Takk McKinley on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Browns signed DE Porter Gustin to their active roster.
- Browns released TE Nick Guggemos and WR Alexander Hollins from their practice squad.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers placed WR Chris Godwin and DL Pat O’Connor on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals waived TE David Wells.
- Cardinals signed LB Joe Walker to their active roster.
- Cardinals signed LB Nate Hall to their practice squad.
Chargers
- Chargers QB Chase Daniel and DE Joe Gaziano on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Chiefs
- Chiefs placed WR Tyreek Hill, CB Rashad Fenton, TE Blake Bell LB Nick Bolton, G Kyle Long, OT Lucas Niang and CB Armani Watts on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Chiefs placed practice squad WR Daurice Fountain and LB Darius Harris on the COVID-19 list.
Colts
- Colts signed DT Da’Shawn Hand to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Colts released CB Darqueze Dennard from their practice squad.
Eagles
- Eagles activated C/G Jack Anderson from injured reserve.
Falcons
- Falcons activated CB Cornell Armstrong and LB Quinton Bell from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Falcons signed S Shawn Williams to their active roster.
- Falcons signed WR Chad Hansen to their practice squad.
- Falcons released CB Will Sunderland from their practice squad.
Giants
- Giants released TE Jake Hausmann from their practice squad.
Jaguars
- Jaguars placed RB Carlos Hyde and S Rayshawn Jenkins on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Jets
- Jets placed TE Ryan Griffin on injured reserve.
- Jets placed OL Alijah Vera-Tucker and CB Michael Carter on the COVID-19 list.
- Jets activated QB Mike White from the COVID-19 list.
- Jets claimed S Will Parks off of waivers from the Dolphins.
- Jets signed OL Isaiah Williams and DL Freedom Akinmoladun to their practice squad.
Lions
- Lions released DB Shakur Brown from their practice squad.
Packers
- Packers placed WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Panthers
- Panthers placed CB A.J. Bouye on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Panthers waived OT Matt Kaskey from injured reserve.
- Panthers claimed DE Azur Kamara off waivers from the Cowboys.
- Panthers released RB Jacques Patrick from their practice squad.
Patriots
- Patriots activated TE Dalton Keene from the COVID-19 list.
Rams
- Rams activated OLB Von Miller, RB Jake Funk, LB Travin Howard, and LB Christian Rozeboom from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Rams elevated DB Grant Haley and DB Damarious Randall to their active roster.
- Rams released DB Delrick Abrams, OT Adrian Ealy, C Drake Jackson, TE Kyle Markway and C Austin Reiter from their practice squad.
Ravens
- Ravens placed OLB Pernell McPhee on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Ravens signed CB Daryl Worley to their practice squad.
- Ravens placed practice squad DB Kevin Toliver on the COVID-19 list.
- Ravens activated practice squad WR Binjimen Victor from the COVID-19 list.
Saints
- Saints placed TE Juwan Johnson on the COVID-19 list.
- Saints signed DB Dylan Mabin to their practice squad.
Seahawks
- Seahawks elevated DT Myles Adams, RB Josh Johnson, S Josh Jones and WR Cody Thompson to their active roster.
- Seahawks placed practice squad TE Ryan Izzo on the COVID-19 list.
Steelers
- Steelers signed G Nathan Gilliam to their practice squad.
Texans
- Texans placed DL Jaleel Johnson on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Texans signed DL Xavier Williams and DL Ron’Dell Carter.
- Texans signed LB Josh Watson to their practice squad.
Vikings
- Vikings activated DE Danielle Hunter and WR Dede Westbrook from the COVID-19 list.
- Vikings signed OL Dakota Dozier to their active roster.
- Vikings activated practice squad WR Trishton Jackson and RB A.J. Rose from the COVID-19 list.
- Vikings released RB A.J. Rose and WR Darrius Shepherd from their practice squad.
Washington
- Washington activated DT Tim Settle, DB Troy Apke and TE Sammis Reyes from the COVID-19 list.
- Washington elevated FB Alex Armah, LB De’Jon Harris, QB Kyle Shurmur and OT David Steinmetz.
- Washington placed RB J.D. McKissic on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
