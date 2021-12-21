NFL Transactions: Tuesday 12/21

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Bears

Bengals

Bills

  • Bills placed WR Cole Beasley on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
  • Bills signed OL Evin Ksiezarczyk to their practice squad.

Broncos

  • Broncos activated RB Mike Boone from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
  • Broncos placed FB/TE Andrew Beck on injured reserve.
  • Broncos waived RB Damarea Crockett.
  • Broncos activated practice squad WR Seth Williams from the COVID-19 list.
  • Broncos signed QB Anthony Gordon and TE Caleb Wilson to their practice squad.
  • Broncos released WR De’Mornay Pierson-El, OLB Pita Taumoepenu, OT Casey Tucker and RB Kerrith Whyte Jr. from their practice squad.

Browns

  • Browns placed DE Takk McKinley on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Browns signed DE Porter Gustin to their active roster.
  • Browns released TE Nick Guggemos and WR Alexander Hollins from their practice squad.

Buccaneers

Cardinals

Chargers

Chiefs

Colts

Eagles

  • Eagles activated C/G Jack Anderson from injured reserve. 

Falcons

Giants

  • Giants released TE Jake Hausmann from their practice squad.

Jaguars

Jets

Lions

  • Lions released DB Shakur Brown from their practice squad.

Packers

Panthers

Patriots

  • Patriots activated TE Dalton Keene from the COVID-19 list.

Rams

Ravens

  • Ravens placed OLB Pernell McPhee on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
  • Ravens signed CB Daryl Worley to their practice squad.
  • Ravens placed practice squad DB Kevin Toliver on the COVID-19 list.
  • Ravens activated practice squad WR Binjimen Victor from the COVID-19 list.  

Saints

Seahawks

Steelers

  • Steelers signed G Nathan Gilliam to their practice squad.

Texans

Vikings

  • Vikings activated DE Danielle Hunter and WR Dede Westbrook from the COVID-19 list. 
  • Vikings signed OL Dakota Dozier to their active roster.
  • Vikings activated practice squad WR Trishton Jackson and RB A.J. Rose from the COVID-19 list.
  • Vikings released RB A.J. Rose and WR Darrius Shepherd from their practice squad.

Washington

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply