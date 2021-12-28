NFL Transactions: Tuesday 12/28

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bears

Bengals

  • Bengals signed TE Scotty Washington to their practice squad.
  • Bengals placed WR Auden Tate on the COVID-19 list

Bills

  • Bills activated practice squad DE Mike Love from the COVID-19 list. 

Broncos

  • Broncos signed DT Justin Hamilton off of the Cowboys’ practice squad.
  • Broncos signed G Tristen Hoge and DT Deyon Sizer to their practice squad.
  • Broncos placed DT DeShawn Williams on injured reserve.

Browns

Buccaneers

Cardinals

  • Cardinals placed DB Breon Borders on the COVID-19 list.
  • Cardinals placed practice squad DB Javon Hagan on the COVID-19 list.
  • Cardinals released RB Tavien Feaster from their practice squad.

Chargers

Chiefs

Colts

Cowboys

Dolphins

Eagles

Falcons

Giants

Jaguars

Jets

Lions

  • Lions promoted LB Curtis Bolton from the practice squad to the active roster. (NFLTR)
  • Lions placed LB Josh Woods on injured reserve.
  • Lions placed TE Brock Wright on the COVID-19 list. 
  • Lions activated DE Jashon Cornell from the non-football injury list.
  • Lions signed TE Jared Pinkney off of the Rams’ practice squad.
  • Lions signed WR Juwan Green and TE Ross Travis to their practice squad.
  • Lions released CB Chris Williamson from their practice squad.

Packers

Panthers

Patriots

Raiders

  • Raiders placed LB Will Compton on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)

Rams

Ravens

  • Ravens placed OLB Tyus Bowser and DB Ar’Darius Washington on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
  • Ravens activated CB Chris Westry from the COVID-19 list.
  • Ravens released QB Kenji Bahar from their practice squad.
  • Ravens signed C James Murray to their practice squad.
  • Ravens released DB Blake Countess from their practice squad.

Saints

Seahawks

Steelers

  • Steelers signed WR Damion Willis to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Steelers activated G Malcolm Pridgeon from the practice squad COVID-19 list. 
  • Steelers released G Nate Gilliam from the practice squad

Titans

Vikings

  • Vikings signed QB Kyle Sloter to their active roster. (NFLTR)
  • Vikings signed OT Rick Leonard to their practice squad.
  • Vikings released TE Brandon Dillon and WR Damion Ratley from the unit.  

