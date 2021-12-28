NFL Transactions: Tuesday 12/28

Bears
- Bears activated practice squad WR Isaiah Coulter from the COVID-19 list.
- Bears released RB Artavis Pierce from their practice squad.
Bengals
- Bengals signed TE Scotty Washington to their practice squad.
- Bengals placed WR Auden Tate on the COVID-19 list
Bills
- Bills activated practice squad DE Mike Love from the COVID-19 list.
Broncos
- Broncos signed DT Justin Hamilton off of the Cowboys’ practice squad.
- Broncos signed G Tristen Hoge and DT Deyon Sizer to their practice squad.
- Broncos placed DT DeShawn Williams on injured reserve.
Browns
- Browns signed TE Miller Forristall and WR Lawrence Cager to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Browns released CB Bryan Mills and WR JoJo Natson from their practice squad.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers placed CB Jamel Dean and CB Sean Murphy-Bunting on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Buccaneers released DB Chris Cooper from their practice squad.
Cardinals
- Cardinals placed DB Breon Borders on the COVID-19 list.
- Cardinals placed practice squad DB Javon Hagan on the COVID-19 list.
- Cardinals released RB Tavien Feaster from their practice squad.
Chargers
- Chargers activated QB Chase Daniel, DT Justin Jones, G Senio Kelemete, WR Andre Roberts and LB Chris Rumph from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Chargers placed DB Davontae Harris, K Dustin Hopkins, LB Matt Overton and OT Trey Pipkins on the COVID-19 list.
- Chargers signed LS Beau Brinkley to their practice squad.
Chiefs
- Chiefs have waived K Elliott Fry. (NFLTR)
- Chiefs activated practice squad WR Daurice Fountain from their COVID-19 list.
- Chiefs released OT Paul Adams, WR Dalton Schoen and P Johnny Townsend from their practice squad.
Colts
- Colts placed QB Carson Wentz on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Colts signed C Joey Hunt.
- Colts promoted OT Greg Senat to their active roster.
- Colts signed S D.J. Swearinger to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Cowboys
- Cowboys placed P Hunter Niswander on the COVID-19 list.
Dolphins
- Dolphins placed DL Adam Butler, DT John Jenkins, S Brandon Jones and WR Preston Williams on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Dolphins placed WR Tommylee Lewis and RB Jordan Scarlett on the practice squad injured list.
Eagles
- Eagles signed RB Kerryon Johnson and OL Luke Juriga to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Eagles released K Matt McCrane from their practice squad.
- Eagles placed WR John Hightower on the practice squad COVID-19 list.
Falcons
- Falcons placed QB Feleipe Franks and S Richie Grant on the COVID-19 list.
Giants
- Giants released DB Sam Beal and DB Darqueze Dennard from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Giants signed TE Jake Hausmann to their practice squad.
Jaguars
- Jaguars placed P Logan Cooke on injured reserve.
- Jaguars signed DB Brandon Rusnak to their active roster.
- Jaguars placed TE Jacob Hollister, DT Jay Tufele and LB Damien Wilson on the COVID-19 list.
- Jaguars signed P Joseph Charlton and DE/LB Hercules Mata’afa to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Jaguars signed TE Kyle Warring off of the Bills practice squad.
Jets
- Jets placed LB Jarrad Davis on the COVID-19 list.
- Jets placed practice squad G Isaiah Williams on the COVID-19 list.
Lions
- Lions promoted LB Curtis Bolton from the practice squad to the active roster. (NFLTR)
- Lions placed LB Josh Woods on injured reserve.
- Lions placed TE Brock Wright on the COVID-19 list.
- Lions activated DE Jashon Cornell from the non-football injury list.
- Lions signed TE Jared Pinkney off of the Rams’ practice squad.
- Lions signed WR Juwan Green and TE Ross Travis to their practice squad.
- Lions released CB Chris Williamson from their practice squad.
Packers
- Packers placed LB Oren Burks and TE Marcedes Lewis on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Panthers
- Panthers waived QB Matt Barkley. (NFLTR)
- Panthers placed OL Sam Tecklenburg on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Panthers activated LB Sam Franklin and LB Azur Kamara from the COVID-19 list.
Patriots
- Patriots placed QB Brian Hoyer, LB Josh Uche and ST Brandon King on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Patriots activated G Yasir Durant, LB Cameron McGrone and DE Ronnie Perkins from the COVID-19 list.
Raiders
- Raiders placed LB Will Compton on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Rams
- Rams placed RB Darrell Henderson and LB Earnest Jones on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Rams activated OT Joseph Noteboom from the COVID-19 list.
- Rams activated RB Javian Hawkins, WR Warren Jackson, and LB Justin Lawler from the practice squad COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Rams released K Ryan Santoso, DB Greg Stroman and LS Carson Tinker from their practice squad.
Ravens
- Ravens placed OLB Tyus Bowser and DB Ar’Darius Washington on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Ravens activated CB Chris Westry from the COVID-19 list.
- Ravens released QB Kenji Bahar from their practice squad.
- Ravens signed C James Murray to their practice squad.
- Ravens released DB Blake Countess from their practice squad.
Saints
- Saints activated S Malcolm Jenkins and TE Juwan Johnson from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Saints released DT Braxton Hoyett, LB Justin March, OT Kyle Murphy and RB Malcolm Perry from their practice squad.
- Saints placed WR Deonte Harris and K Wil Lutz on the COVID-19 list.
Seahawks
- Seahawks activated TE Will Dissly and OT Brandon Shell from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Steelers
- Steelers signed WR Damion Willis to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Steelers activated G Malcolm Pridgeon from the practice squad COVID-19 list.
- Steelers released G Nate Gilliam from the practice squad
Titans
- Titans placed DL Denico Autry on the COVID-19 list.
- Titans placed LB Jayon Brown and practice squad WR Cody Hollister on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Vikings
- Vikings signed QB Kyle Sloter to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Vikings signed OT Rick Leonard to their practice squad.
- Vikings released TE Brandon Dillon and WR Damion Ratley from the unit.
