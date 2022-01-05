NFL Transactions: Wednesday 1/5

49ers
- 49ers placed CBs Ambry Thomas and Deommodore Lenoir on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- 49ers designated WR Mohammed Sanu, S Tavon Wilson and CB Emmanuel Moseley to return from injured reserve.
Bears
- Bears placed TE Jesper Horsted on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Bears placed OLB Charles Snowden on practice squad COVID-19 list.
- Bears signed DB Stanford Samuels to practice squad.
Bengals
- Bengals placed RB Joe Mixon and DT B.J. Hill on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Bengals activated CB Trae Waynes, WR Trenton Irwin and TE Scotty Washington from the COVID-19 list.
Bills
- Bills signed RB Antonio Williams to their practice squad.
Broncos
- Broncos placed QB Teddy Bridgewater, G Dalton Risner and S Kareem Jackson on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Broncos activated DT McTelvin Agim, LB Baron Browning, CB Bryce Callahan, OLB Bradley Chubb, OLB Jonathon Cooper, CB Mike Ford, WR Jerry Jeudy, OT Bobby Massie, WR Tim Patrick, DT Mike Purcell, S Caden Sterns and OLB Stephen Weatherly from the COVID-19 list.
- Broncos released LB Pita Taumoepenu from their practice squad.
Browns
- Browns placed QB Baker Mayfield and LB Sione Takitaki on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Browns signed QB Nick Mullens to their active roster.
- Browns signed RB Dexter Williams off of the Dolphins’ practice squad.
- Browns placed Williams on the COVID-19 list.
- Browns activated LB Tony Fields from the COVID-19 list.
- Brown ssigned RB Artavis Pierce to their practice squad
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers activated P Bradley Pinion from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Buccaneers designated G Aaron Stinnie to return from injured reserve.
Cardinals
- Cardinals designated S James Wiggins to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals placed TE Maxx Williams on the COVID-19 list.
Chargers
- Chargers activated TE Jared Cook from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Chargers activated LB Damon Lloyd from the COVID-19 list.
Chiefs
- Chiefs placed CB Josh Jackson on the practice squad COVID-19 list.
Colts
- Colts activated LS Luke Rhodes from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Colts signed OT Shon Coleman to their practice squad.
Cowboys
- Cowboys placed LB Micah Parsons on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Cowboys activated LB Keanu Neal and practice squad CB Kyron Brown from the COVID-19 list.
- Cowboys signed DT Josiah Bronson to their practice squad and placed him on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Dolphins
- Dolphins designated RB Patrick Laird to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Eagles
- Eagles activated WR KeeSean Johnson from the practice squad COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Giants
- Giants activated LB Omari Cobb (practice squad), DB Ka’Dar Hollman (PS), OT Korey Cunningham, DL Dexter Lawrence, DL Danny Shelton and WR Darius Slayton from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Giants placed OLB Elerson Smith on injured reserve.
- Giants DT Woodrow Hamilton on the practice squad COVID-19 list.
Jaguars
- Jaguars activated TE Dan Arnold, TE Jacob Hollister, WR Jaydon Mickens and DT Jay Tufele from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Jaguars activated practice squad WR Josh Hammond from the COVID-19 list.
- Jaguars placed P JK Scott on the COVID-19 list.
Jets
- Jets activated DT Quinnen Williams, TE Tyler Kroft and RB Tevin Coleman from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Jets promoted DL Jabari Zuniga from the practice squad to the active roster.
- Jets restored OL Isaiah Williams to the practice squad.
Lions
- Lions activated WR Kalif Raymond from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Lions signed OT Darrin Paulo to the practice squad. (Twitter)
- Lions placed TE Hunter Bryant on the COVID-19 list.
Packers
- Packers activated practice squad K JJ Molson and LB Ray Wilborn from the COVID-19 list. (Team)
- Packers designated C Josh Myers to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Panthers
- Panthers placed WR Terrace Marshall and LT Cameron Erving on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Panthers activated OLB Haason Reddick, QB PJ Walker, TE Tommy Tremble and RB Reggie Bonnafon from the COVID-19 list.
- Panthers placed DE Yetur Gross-Matos on the COVID-19 list.
- Panthers signed DB Jalen Julius to their practice squad.
Raiders
- Raiders activated TE Darren Waller, DE Carl Nassib and G Jordan Simmons from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Raiders cut LB Will Compton and LB Justin March-Lillard.
- Raiders placed OT Kamaal Seymour on the COVID-19 list.
Seahawks
- Seahawks placed DT Myles Adams on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Seahawks placed DT Al Woods on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Saints
- Saints activated RT Ryan Ramczyk and practice squad CB Dylan Mabin from the COVID-19 list.
- Saints designated TE Garrett Griffin to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Saints placed practice squad DB Jordan Miller on the COVID-19 list.
- Saints signed DT Braxton Hoyett to the practice squad.
Steelers
- Steelers activated LB Devin Bush, LB Joe Schobert, OT Zach Banner, CB Arthur Maulet, RB Anthony McFarland and DE Chris Wormley from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Steelers placed CB Joe Haden on the COVID-19 list. (NLFTR)
Texans
- Texans activated RB David Johnson, WR Danny Amendola, TE Antony Auclair, OL Tytus Howard, DL Ron’Dell Carter, WR Chris Moore, DB Lonnie Johnson, K Dominik Eberle (practice squad) and FB Paul Quessenberry (PS) from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Texans released Eberle and RB Darius Jackson from the practice squad.
Titans
- Titans designated RB Derrick Henry to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Titans signed TE Ryan Izzo to the active roster from the Seahawks practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Titans signed DL Da’Shawn Hand to the practice squad. (NFLTR)
Vikings
- Vikings activated QB Kirk Cousins from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Vikings placed DE Tashawn Bower on the COVID-19 list.
- Vikings signed CB Bryan Mills to the practice squad.
- Vikings activated RT Brian O’Neill from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Washington
- Washington activated RB Antonio Gibson and G Ereck Flowers from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Washington placed CB William Jackson on the COVID-19 list.
