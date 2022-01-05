NFL Transactions: Wednesday 1/5

  • Chargers activated TE Jared Cook from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
  • Chargers activated LB Damon Lloyd from the COVID-19 list.

  • Chiefs placed CB Josh Jackson on the practice squad COVID-19 list.

  • Packers activated practice squad K JJ Molson and LB Ray Wilborn from the COVID-19 list. (Team)
  • Packers designated C Josh Myers to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)

