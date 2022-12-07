NFL Transactions: Wednesday 12/7

Bengals
- Bengals re-signed P Kevin Huber to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Bills
- Bills signed DL C.J. Brewer to their active roster.
- Bills waived WR Marquez Stevenson.
- Bills signed DL Cortez Broughton to their practice squad
Broncos
- Broncos signed DL Elijah Garcia off of the Rams’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
Browns
- Browns claimed WR Jaelon Darden off of waivers from the Buccaneers. (NFLTR)
- Browns signed LB Reggie Ragland off of the Raiders practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Browns placed LB Sione Takitaki on injured reserve.
- Browns placed WR Anthony Schwartz on injured reserve.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers designated LB K.J. Britt to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Buccaneers signed OT Grant Hermanns and S Nolan Turner to their practice squad.
Chargers
- Chargers designated TE Donald Parham for return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Cowboys
- Cowboys designated OT Tyron Smith to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Cowboys signed DB Mackensie Alexander to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Dolphins
- Dolphins designated OL Liam Eichenberg for return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Eagles
- Eagles designated CB Avonte Maddox to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Eagles signed DT Marvin Wilson and T Roderick Johnson to their practice squad.
Falcons
- Falcons declined to activate G Jalen Mayfield from injured reserve.
Giants
- Giants re-signed OL Roy Mbaeteka to their practice squad.
Jets
- Jets placed OT Max Mitchell on the non-football injury list. (NFLTR)
- Jets signed OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Jets signed OL Sam Schlueter.
Lions
- Lions designated WR Quintez Cephus to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Panthers
- Panthers designated DL Henry Anderson to return from the non-football injury list. (NFLTR)
Rams
- Rams declined to activate OL David Edwards from injured reserve.
Ravens
- Ravens signed WR Binjimen Victor and CB BoPete Keyes to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Saints
- Saints signed WR Kevin White to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Steelers
- Steelers signed LB Emeke Egbule to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Steelers released RB Master Teague from their practice squad.
Texans
- Texans claimed DL Taylor Stallworth off of waivers from the Chiefs. (NFLTR)
- Texans waived DL Michael Dwumfour.
- Texans designated DL Jonathan Greenard and DB Grayland Arnold to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Titans
- Titans designated WR Racey McMath and DB Josh Thompson to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Titans signed DB John Reid off of the Falcons’ practice squad.
- Titans placed DB Elijah Molden on injured reserve.
Vikings
- Vikings designated CB Cameron Dantzler and RB Ty Chandler to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Vikings placed CB Akayleb Evans and TE Ben Ellefson on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
