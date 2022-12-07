NFL Transactions: Wednesday 12/7

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bengals

Bills

Broncos

  • Broncos signed DL Elijah Garcia off of the Rams’ practice squad. (NFLTR)

Browns

Buccaneers

Chargers

Cowboys

Dolphins

Eagles

Falcons

Giants

  • Giants re-signed OL Roy Mbaeteka to their practice squad.

Jets

Lions

Panthers

Rams

  • Rams declined to activate OL David Edwards from injured reserve.

Ravens

Saints

  • Saints signed WR Kevin White to their practice squad. (NFLTR)

Steelers

  • Steelers signed LB Emeke Egbule to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Steelers released RB Master Teague from their practice squad. 

Texans

Titans

Vikings

