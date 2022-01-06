NFL Transactions: Thursday 1/6

By
Logan Ulrich
-

49ers

Bears

Bengals

  • Bengals placed DT Larry Ogunjobi on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
  • Bengals signed TE Chris Myarick to the practice squad. 
  • Bengals placed TE Thaddeus Moss on the practice squad injured list. 

Broncos

Browns

Buccaneers

  • Buccaneers waived WR Antonio Brown. (NFLTR)
  • Buccaneers placed practice squad K Jose Borregales on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)

Colts

Cowboys

Falcons

Giants

  • Giants activated WR Dante Pettis from the COVID-19 list.
  • Giants placed DB Dwayne Johnson on the practice squad COVID-19 list.

Jaguars

Jets

Lions

Panthers

Patriots

  • Patriots designated OLB Ronnie Perkins to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Patriots signed LB LaRoy Reynolds to the practice squad. 

Raiders

Rams

Ravens

Saints

Seahawks

Steelers

Texans

Titans

Vikings

Washington

