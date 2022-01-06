NFL Transactions: Thursday 1/6

49ers
- 49ers placed DB Deommodore Lenoir on the COVID-19 list.
Bears
- Bears placed QB Justin Fields on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Bears placed WR Jakeem Grant on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Bears signed LB John Daka to the practice squad.
Bengals
- Bengals placed DT Larry Ogunjobi on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Bengals signed TE Chris Myarick to the practice squad.
- Bengals placed TE Thaddeus Moss on the practice squad injured list.
Broncos
- Broncos placed practice squad OLB Marquiss Spencer on the COVID-19 list.
Browns
- Browns signed RB Benny LeMay and OT Alex Taylor to the practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Browns released OT Elijah Nkansah from the practice squad.
- Browns placed practice squad K Chris Blewitt on the COVID-19 list.
- Browns placed DT Malik Jackson on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers waived WR Antonio Brown. (NFLTR)
- Buccaneers placed practice squad K Jose Borregales on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Colts
- Colts placed S Andrew Sendejo on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Cowboys
- Cowboys placed LT Tyron Smith and CB Anthony Brown on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Falcons
- Falcons released WR Marvin Hall from the practice squad. (NFTR)
- Falcons activated practice squad LB Dorian Etheridge from the COVID-19 list.
- Falcons signed QB Matt Barkley to practice squad.
Giants
- Giants activated WR Dante Pettis from the COVID-19 list.
- Giants placed DB Dwayne Johnson on the practice squad COVID-19 list.
Jaguars
- Jaguars activated CB Shaquill Griffin, OL Ben Bartch and LB Dylan Moses from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Jaguars placed OLB Chapelle Russell on the COVID-19 list.
Jaguars placed OL Will Richardson on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Jets
- Jets activated DE Kyle Phillips from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Lions
- Lions waived CB Saivion Smith. (NFLTR)
- Lions activated practice squad WR Geronimo Allison from the COVID-19 list.
Panthers
- Panthers placed CB Stephon Gilmore and WR Shi Smith on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Panthers activated DT Daviyon Nixon from the COVID-19 list.
Patriots
- Patriots designated OLB Ronnie Perkins to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Patriots signed LB LaRoy Reynolds to the practice squad.
Raiders
- Raiders placed LB Marquel Lee on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Rams
- Rams signed WR J.J. Koski to their practice squad.
- Rams promoted WR Brandon Powell to active roster. (NFLTR)
Ravens
- Ravens placed TE Nick Boyle and FB Patrick Ricard on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- The Ravens also placed Ricard on injured reserve.
- Ravens activated RB Justice Hill and S Ar’Darius Washington from the COVID-19 list.
Saints
- Saints placed QB Blake Bortles on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Saints activated TE Nick Vannett and LB Chad Hansen from the COVID-19 list.
Seahawks
- Seahawks placed S Ryan Neal on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Seahawks activated G Damien Lewis and CB Sidney Jones from the COVID-19 list.
Steelers
- Steelers placed WR Diontae Johnson and C Kendrick Green on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Steelers restored DT Daniel Archibong to the practice squad.
Texans
- Texans activated LB Kevin Pierre-Louis from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Texans placed TE Jeff Driskel on the COVID-19 list.
Titans
- Titans signed LB Joe Jones and CB Chris Jones to the practice squad. (NFLTR)
Vikings
- Vikings placed CB Harrison Hand on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Washington
