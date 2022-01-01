NFL Transactions: Saturday 1/1

49ers
- 49ers activated P Mitch Wishnowsky from the COVID-19 list.
- 49ers promoted TE Tanner Hudson to their active roster.
- 49ers elevated LB Mark Nzeocha and LB Curtis Robinson to their active roster.
- 49ers waived RB Brian Hill. (NFLTR)
Bengals
- Bengals activated QB Brandon Allen and LB Germaine Pratt from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Bengals elevated CB John Brannon, QB Jake Browning and WR Trent Taylor to their active roster.
- Bengals placed TE Scotty Washington on the practice squad COVID-19 list.
Bills
- Bills elevated DT Eli Ankou to their active roster.
Broncos
- Broncos activated OLB Andre Mintze from the COVID-19 list.
- Broncos elevated OT Quinn Bailey, OT Drew Himmelman, S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, DE Marquiss Spencer, DE Jonathan Harris, LB Barrington Wade, WR Rico Gafford and CB Rojesterman Farris to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Browns
- Browns placed TE Miller Forristall on the practice squad injured list.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers activated CB Jamel Dean and CB Sean Murphy-Bunting from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Buccaneers elevated P Sterling Hofrichter, OLB Elijah Ponder, RB Kenjon Barner and WR Cyril Grayson to their active roster.
Cardinals
- Cardinals activated LB Tanner Vallejo from injured reserve.
- Cardinals elevated CB Kevin Peterson, DE Josh Mauro, TE David Wells and CB Jace Whittaker to their active roster.
Chargers
- Chargers activated S Nasir Adderley, S Alohi Gilman, CB Chris Harris Jr, CB Davontae Harris, K Dustin Hopkins, OT Storm Norton, LS Matt Overton and OT Trey Pipkins from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Chargers elevated LB Cole Christiansen and TE Hunter Kampmoyer to their active roster.
Chiefs
- Chiefs activate RB Jerick McKinnon from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Colts
- Colts activated CB T.J. Carrie, RT Braden Smith and QB Carson Wentz from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Colts elevated LS Kyle Nelson, S Will Redmond, QB Brett Hundley and DT Chris Williams to their active roster.
- Colts waived C Joey Hunt and OT Greg Senat.
- Colts activated CB Chris Wilcox from the practice squad COVID-19 list.
Cowboys
- Cowboys activated WR Noah Brown from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Cowboys activated WR Simi Fehoko from the COVID-19 list.
- Cowboys elevated S Darian Thompson to their active roster.
Dolphins
- Dolphins placed CB Noah Igbinoghene and S Sheldrick Redwine on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Dolphins activated DL Adam Butler and S Brandon Jones from the COVID-19 list.
- Dolphins activated LB Brennan Scarlett from injured reserve.
- Dolphins elevated WR Kirk Merritt, C Cameron Tom, and DB Chris Miller to the active roster.
Eagles
- Eagles activated DE Derek Barnett from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Eagles elevated DE Cameron Malveaux and LB JaCoby Stevens to their active roster.
- Eagles signed K Matt McCrane to their practice squad.
Falcons
- Falcons activated LB Brandon Copeland, QB Feleipe Franks and DB Richie Grant from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Falcons elevated TE Parker Hesse, WR Austin Trammell, DB Luther Kirk, DB Lafayette Pitts and DE Nick Thurman to their active roster.
Giants
- Giants elevated WR Pharoh Cooper, OT Derrick Kelly, DT David Moa, WR David Sills, WR Alex Bachman, and DT Woodrow Hamilton to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Giants activated DB Julian Love from injured reserve.
- Giants placed WR Dante Pettis on the COVID-19 list.
Jaguars
- Jaguars activated DL Dawuane Smoot from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Jaguars activated DT Malcom Brown, DT DaVon Hamilton, TE Chris Manhertz, OL Andrew Norwell and DL Jihad Ward from the COVID-19 list.
- Jaguars elevated CB Lorenzo Burns, DT Doug Costin, WR Jeff Cotton Jr., RB Nathan Cottrell, OL D.J. Fluker, DB Michael Jacquet, S Bradley McDougald, OL Badara Traore and OL Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms to their active roster.
Jets
- Jets activated CB Bryce Hall from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Jets elevated DE Ronnie Blair, TE Dan Brown, WR D.J. Montgomery and CB Lamar Jackson to their active roster.
Lions
- Lions elevated TE Ross Travis, WR Javon McKinley, G Parker Ehinger, LB Tavante Beckett, and DE Bruce Hector to the active roster. (NFLTR)
- Lions activated practice squad QB Steven Montez from the COVID-19 list.
Packers
- Packers activated P Corey Bojorquez, G Ben Braden, LB Oren Burks, TE Tyler Davis, TE Marcedes Lewis, DL R.J. McIntosh and LB Ty Summers from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Packers elevated DL Abdullah Anderson and WR David Moore to their active roster.
- Packers signed K Elliott Fry to their practice squad.
- Packers released LB Aaron Adeoye from their practice squad.
Panthers
- Panthers activated DE Brian Burns, DE Marquis Haynes and LB Shaq Thompson from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Panthers elevated DE Austin Larkin, RB Spencer Brown, CB Madre Harper, OL Mike Horton, TE Stephen Sullivan and TE Colin Thompson to their active roster.
Patriots
- Patriots activated OLB Matthew Judon, LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, QB Brian Hoyer, Edge Josh Uche and DB Brandon King from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Patriots elevated DL Daniel Ekuale, CB D’Angelo Ross and WR Kristian Wilkerson to their active roster.
Raiders
- Raiders activated CB Casey Hayward, LB Cory Littleton, LB Denzel Perryman and DT Darius Philon from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Raiders elevated S Jordan Brown, C Hroniss Grasu, WR Tyron Johnson and DT Damion Square to their active roster.
Rams
- Rams elevated DB Grant Haley and WR Brandon Powell to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Rams signed WR J.J. Koski.
- Rams released WR Warren Jackson from their practice squad.
- Rams signed K Ryan Santoso and LS Carson Tinker to their practice squad.
Ravens
- Ravens elevated CB Robert Jackson, S Tony Jefferson and OT Jaryd Jones-Smith to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Ravens placed DE Daelin Hayes on injured reserve.
- Ravens signed OT David Sharpe to their active roster.
- Ravens placed practice squad DB Mazzi Wilkins on the COVID-19 list.
Saints
- Saints activated C Erik McCoy and S Marcus Williams from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Saints elevated WR Kawaan Baker, C Will Clapp, G Forrest Lamp and DB Bryce Thompson to their active roster.
- Saints placed TE Nick Vannett on the COVID-19 list.
Seahawks
- Seahawks placed CB Sidney Jones on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Seahawks placed LB Jon Rhattigan on injured reserve.
- Seahawks activated T Jamarco Jones from injured reserve.
- Seahawks elevated CB Mike Jackson, S Josh Jones, and LB Edmond Robinson to their active roster.
Steelers
- Steelers activated S Karl Joseph and DE Isaiah Buggs from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Steelers signed LB Tegray Scales from the Bengals’ practice squad.
Texans
- Texans elevated WR Jalen Camp, OL Jordan Steckler, DB Cre’Von LeBlanc, RB Jaylen Samuels, WR Jordan Veasy, DL Michael Dwumfour and LB Josh Watson to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Titans
- Titans activated OLB Bud Dupree, DL Denico Autry, DB Buster Skrine and practice squad WR Cody Hollister from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Titans released WR Caleb Scott from their practice squad.
Vikings
- Vikings activated OT Olisaemeka Udoh from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Vikings and elevated DT T.Y. McGill, DE Eddie Yarbrough, S Myles Dorn, CB Tye Smith and DE Kenny Willekes to their active roster.
Washington
- Washington elevated CB D.J. Hayden, LB De’Jon Harris, DE William Bradley-King, S Jeremy Reaves, G Deion Calhoun, P Ryan Winslow, and RB Wendell Smallwood to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Washington waived WR Antonio Gandy-Golden.
