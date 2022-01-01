NFL Transactions: Saturday 1/1

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Bengals

Bills

  • Bills elevated DT Eli Ankou to their active roster. 

Broncos

Browns

Buccaneers

Cardinals

Chargers

Chiefs

Colts

Cowboys

Dolphins

Eagles

  • Eagles activated DE Derek Barnett from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
  • Eagles elevated DE Cameron Malveaux and LB JaCoby Stevens to their active roster.
  • Eagles signed K Matt McCrane to their practice squad.

Falcons

Giants

Jaguars

Jets

Lions

Packers

Panthers

Patriots

Raiders

Rams

Ravens

Saints

Seahawks

Steelers

Texans

Titans

Vikings

Washington

