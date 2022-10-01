NFL Transactions: Saturday 10/1

Bears
- Bears signed K Michael Badgley to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Bears elevated RB Darrynton Evans to their active roster.
Bills
- Bills placed CB Xavier Rhodes on the practice squad injured list. (NFLTR)
- Bills elevated DT Prince Emili to their active roster.
Broncos
- Broncos elevated WR Kendall Hinton and G Netane Muti to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Browns
- Browns signed TE Miller Forristall to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Browns elevated DE Curtis Weaver and DT Roderick Perry to their active roster.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers elevated WR Cole Beasley to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals elevated S Chris Banjo and WR Andre Baccellia to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Chargers
- Chargers elevated WR Michael Bandy to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Chiefs
- Chiefs elevated K Matthew Wright and LB Elijah Lee to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Colts
- Colts elevated K Chase McLaughlin and DT Chris Williams to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Commanders
- Commanders elevated OL Wes Martin to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Commanders placed OL Wes Schweitzer on injured reserve.
Cowboys
- Cowboys elevated QB Will Grier to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Eagles
- Eagles elevated WR Britain Covey and S Andre Chachere to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Falcons
- Falcons elevated RB Caleb Huntley to their active roster.
Giants
- Giants signed LB Jaylon Smith to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Giants elevated WR Marcus Johnson and DT Henry Mondeaux to their active roster.
Jaguars
- Jaguars elevated LB Ty Summers and OL Daryl Williams to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Jets
- Jets elevated LB Hamsah Nasirildeen and OL Grant Hermanns to their active roster.
Lions
- Lions signed T Dan Skipper and K Dominik Eberle to their active roster.
- Lions elevated WR Tom Kennedy and WR Maurice Alexander to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Lions waived TE Shane Zylstra and G Drew Forbes.
Packers
- Packers placed OT Caleb Jones on the non-football illness list. (NFLTR)
- Packers elevated CB Kiondre Thomas to their active roster.
Panthers
- Panthers elevated S Marquise Blair to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Patriots
- Patriots elevated OT Marcus Cannon to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Patriots placed OT Yodny Cajuste on injured reserve
Raiders
- Raiders waived OL Jackson Barton. (NFLTR)
- Raiders signed G Alex Bars to their active roster.
- Raiders re-signed S Isaiah Pola-Mao to their practice squad.
- Raiders elevated CB Nickell Robey-Coleman and CB Javelin Guidry to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Ravens
- Ravens signed CB Kevon Seymour to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Ravens elevated OT David Sharpe to their active roster.
Saints
- Saints elevated RB Latavius Murray and TE J.P. Holtz to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Saints signed QB Jake Luton to their active roster.
- Saints waived FB Adam Prentice.
Seahawks
- Seahawks elevated LB Cullen Gillaspia to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Steelers
- Steelers elevated LB Ryan Anderson and CB Josh Jackson to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Texans
- Texans elevated TE Jordan Akins and TE Mason Schreck to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Texans signed S Grayland Arnold to their active roster.
Titans
- Titans promoted OL Jordan Roos to their active roster.
- Titans elevated LB Joe Schobert and DB Theo Jackson to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Titans waived RB Julius Chestnut.
Vikings
