NFL Transactions: Saturday 10/1

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bears

Bills

Broncos

Browns

Buccaneers

Cardinals

Chargers

Chiefs

Colts

Commanders

Cowboys

Eagles

Falcons

Giants

Jaguars

Jets

Lions

Packers

  • Packers placed OT Caleb Jones on the non-football illness list. (NFLTR)
  • Packers elevated CB Kiondre Thomas to their active roster.

Panthers

Patriots

Raiders

Ravens

Saints

Seahawks

Steelers

Texans

Titans

  • Titans promoted OL Jordan Roos to their active roster.
  • Titans elevated LB Joe Schobert and DB Theo Jackson to their active roster. (NFLTR)
  • Titans waived RB Julius Chestnut.

Vikings

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply