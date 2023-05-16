NFL Transactions: Tuesday 5/16

By
Nate Bouda
Packers

  • Packers claimed T DJ Scaife off of waivers from the Dolphins.

Steelers

  • Steelers claimed DL Manny Jones off waivers from the Cardinals.
  • Steelers re-signed QB Mason Rudolph. (NFLTR)
  • Steelers placed DL Rennell Wren on injured reserve.

Vikings

  • Vikings signed FB Zach Ojile and OL Sam Schlueter. (NFLTR)

