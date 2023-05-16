NFL Transactions: Tuesday 5/16

Broncos
- Broncos signed second-round WR Marvin Mims. (NFLTR)
- Broncos re-signed RB Tyreik McAllister. (NFLTR)
Browns
- Browns signed CB Chris Westry. (NFLTR)
- Browns signed third-round WR Cedric Tillman. (NFLTR)
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers signed DL C.J. Brewer.
Chiefs
- Chiefs signed third-round OT Wanda Morris, fourth-round S Chamarri Conner, fifth-round DE BJ Thompson, sixth-round DT Keondre Coburn and seventh-round CB Nic Jones. (NFLTR)
Colts
- Colts signed third-round WR Josh Downs. (NFLTR)
Commanders
- Commanders signed OT Jaryd Jones-Smith. (NFLTR)
- Commanders waived OT Drew Himmelman. (NFLTR)
Dolphins
- Dolphins signed DB Bryce Thompson.
Eagles
- Eagles waived OT Jarrid Williams.
- Eagles signed WR Charleston Rambo.
Falcons
- Falcons signed EDGE Zach Harrison. (NFLTR)
- Falcons signed DL LaCale London. (NFLTR)
- Falcons released OL Germain Ifedi. (NFLTR)
- Falcons signed QB Austin Aune, DB Lukas Denis, DL LaCale London and OL Barry Wesley.
- Falcons RB B.J. Baylor reverted to injured reserve.
Giants
- Giants waived DB Terrell Burgess from the PUP list with a settlement. (NFLTR)
Jaguars
- Jaguars signed TE Sammis Reyes.
- Jaguars released S Deionte Thompson. (NFLTR)
Jets
- Jets claimed DB Javelin Guidry off of waivers from the Falcons. (NFLTR)
Lions
- Lions signed K John Parker Romo. (NFLTR)
Packers
- Packers claimed T DJ Scaife off of waivers from the Dolphins.
Panthers
- Panthers signed TE/OLB Jordan Thomas, WR Gary Jennings, DE Antwuan Jackson, WR Marquez Stevenson and S Vernon Scott. (NFLTR)
- Panthers waive DB Nico Bolden with an injury waiver.
Raiders
- Raiders signed third-round DL Byron Young. (NFLTR)
Rams
- Rams claimed DB Vincent Gray off of waivers from the Saints. (NFLTR)
- Rams signed DT Taron Vincent.
Saints
- Saints signed first-round DL Bryan Bresee. (NFLTR)
- Saints signed DE Niko Lalos. (NFLTR)
- Saints signed DT Jack Heflin.
Seahawks
- Seahawks signed DT Austin Faoliu. (NFLTR)
Steelers
- Steelers claimed DL Manny Jones off waivers from the Cardinals.
- Steelers re-signed QB Mason Rudolph. (NFLTR)
- Steelers placed DL Rennell Wren on injured reserve.
Texans
- Texans signed third-round WR Tank Dell. (NFLTR)
- Texans released LB Jermaine Carter. (NFLTR)
- Texans signed LB Ian Swenson.
Vikings
- Vikings signed FB Zach Ojile and OL Sam Schlueter. (NFLTR)
