NFL Transactions: Friday 9/3

49ers
- 49ers signed TE Tanner Hudson, LB Rashad Smith, CB Dee Virgin and WR Isaiah Zuber to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Bears
- Bears re-signed WR Rodney Adams to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Bengals
- Bengals signed WR Trenton Irwin to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Broncos
- Broncos signed DL Jonathan Harris to their practice squad.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers activated G Nick Leverett from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Buccaneers placed LB Cam Gill on injured reserve.
Cardinals
- Cardinals activated CB Robert Alford from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals signed LB Ron’Dell Carter, WR Josh Doctson, CB Rasul Douglas, CB Antonio Hamilton, DL Jeremiah Ledbetter, DL Jonathan Ledbetter and OL Michal Menet to their practice squad.
Chargers
- Chargers signed CB Brandon Facyson, WR Austin Proehl and DL Forrest Merrill to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Chargers activated DB Ryan Smith from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Chargers waived DB Kemon Hall.
Chiefs
- Chiefs signed DT Cortez Broughton, DB Shakur Brown and LB Christian Rozeboom to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Chiefs released DT Tyler Clark from their practice squad.
Colts
- Colts signed TE Tyler Davis and DB Marvell Tell to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Colts released LB Curtis Bolton and WR Tyler Vaughns from their practice squad.
Dolphins
- Dolphins signed LB Milo Eifler and DB Jamal Perry to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Dolphins released RB Jordan Scarlett from their practice squad.
Eagles
- Eagles signed DT Marvin Wilson to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Eagles released S Grayland Arnold from their practice squad.
Falcons
- Falcons signed RB Wayne Gallman. (NFLTR)
- Falcons waived RB Qadree Ollison.
- Falcons signed OLB James Vaughters to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Falcons signed WR Keelan Doss to their practice squad.
- Falcons released RB D’Onta Foreman from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Giants
- Giants signed QB Brian Lewerke, RB Dexter Williams, WR Dante Pettis and LB Trent Harris to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Giants released TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart, OL Brett Heggie and OL Jake Burton from their practice squad.
- Giants signed TE Ryan Izzo to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Giants released WR Damion Willis from their practice squad.
Jaguars
- Jaguars signed TE Jacob Hollister. (NFLTR)
- Jaguars signed K/P Kaare Vedvik to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Jets
- Jets placed WR Jamison Crowder on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Jets re-signed DE Jabari Zuniga to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Patriots
- Patriots waived DE Nick Thurman from injured reserve with an injury settlement.
Raiders
- Raiders signed RB Peyton Barber off of Washingtonâ€™s practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Raiders signed LB Marquel Lee to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Raiders released LB Max Richardson from their practice squad.
- Raiders waived TE Alex Ellis from injured reserve with an injury settlement.
Rams
- Rams signed DB Antoine Brooks and RB Buddy Howell to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Ravens
- Ravens waived WR Deon Cain from injured reserve with an injury settlement.
Saints
- Saints signed DT Jaleel Johnson. (NFLTR)
Seahawks
- Seahawks traded CB Ahkello Witherspoon to the Steelers. (NFLTR)
- Seahawks signed TE Mark Vital to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Seahawks re-signed G Phil Haynes to their practice squad.
Steelers
- Steelers released Dl Henry Mondeaux.
Texans
- Texans signed DB Antonio Phillips and WR Jalen Camp to their practice squad.
- Texans waived WR Taywan Taylor from injured reserve with an injury settlement. (NFLTR)
Titans
- Titans activated OLB Harold Landry and WR Racey McMath from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Titans placed DB Brady Breeze on injured reserve.
- Titans signed TE MyCole Pruitt to their practice squad.
- Titans released TE Miller Forristall from their practice squad.
Washington
- Washington signed K Eddy Pineiro to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
