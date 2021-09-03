NFL Transactions: Friday 9/3

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Bears

Bengals

Broncos

Buccaneers

  • Buccaneers activated G Nick Leverett from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
  • Buccaneers placed LB Cam Gill on injured reserve.

Cardinals

Chargers

  • Chargers signed CB Brandon Facyson, WR Austin Proehl and DL Forrest Merrill to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Chargers activated DB Ryan Smith from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
  • Chargers waived DB Kemon Hall

Chiefs

  • Chiefs signed DT Cortez Broughton, DB Shakur Brown and LB Christian Rozeboom to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Chiefs released DT Tyler Clark from their practice squad.

Colts

  • Colts signed TE Tyler Davis and DB Marvell Tell to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Colts released LB Curtis Bolton and WR Tyler Vaughns from their practice squad.

Dolphins

Eagles

  • Eagles signed DT Marvin Wilson to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
    Eagles released S Grayland Arnold from their practice squad. 

Falcons

Giants

Jaguars

Jets

Patriots

  • Patriots waived DE Nick Thurman from injured reserve with an injury settlement.

Raiders

  • Raiders signed RB Peyton Barber off of Washingtonâ€™s practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Raiders signed LB Marquel Lee to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Raiders released LB Max Richardson from their practice squad.
  • Raiders waived TE Alex Ellis from injured reserve with an injury settlement.

Rams

Ravens

  • Ravens waived WR Deon Cain from injured reserve with an injury settlement. 

Saints

Seahawks

  • Seahawks traded CB Ahkello Witherspoon to the Steelers. (NFLTR)
  • Seahawks signed TE Mark Vital to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Seahawks re-signed G Phil Haynes to their practice squad.

Steelers

Texans

  • Texans signed DB Antonio Phillips and WR Jalen Camp to their practice squad.
  • Texans waived WR Taywan Taylor from injured reserve with an injury settlement. (NFLTR)

Titans

  • Titans activated OLB Harold Landry and WR Racey McMath from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
  • Titans placed DB Brady Breeze on injured reserve.
  • Titans signed TE MyCole Pruitt to their practice squad.
  • Titans released TE Miller Forristall from their practice squad. 

Washington

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply