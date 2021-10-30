NFL Transactions: Saturday 10/30

49ers
- 49ers activated DT Kevin Givens from injured reserve.
- 49ers activated DE Jordan Willis from the exempt list.
- 49ers placed DT Javon Kinlaw and S Jaquiski Tartt placed on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- 49ers elevated TE Jordan Matthews and S Kai Nacua to their active roster.
Bears
- Bears activated OT Larry Borom from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Bengals
- Bengals activated DE Khalid Kareem from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Bengals elevated RB Trayveon Williams to their active roster.
Bills
- Bills elevated TE Kahale Warring to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Broncos
- Broncos activated WR Jerry Jeudy, TE Albert Okwuegbunam and LB Jonas Griffith from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Broncos elevated LB Barrington Wade to their active roster.
Browns
- Browns elevated CB Tim Harris and S Jovante Moffatt to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Browns signed OT Alex Taylor to their practice squad.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers elevated WR Cyril Grayson to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Chargers
- Chargers activated DT Justin Jones from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Chargers waived DL Forrest Merrill.
Colts
- Colts activated LB Jordan Glasgow from injured reserve.
- Colts activated DE Dayo Odeyingbo from the non-football injury list.
- Colts waived DT Khalil Davis and RB Jordan Wilkins.
- Colts elevated RB Deon Jackson and S Josh Jones to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Cowboys
- Cowboys activated CB Kelvin Joseph from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Cowboys elevated DT Justin Hamilton to their active roster.
Dolphins
- Dolphins signed RB Patrick Laird to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Dolphins elevated CB Jamal Perry and LB Vince Biegel to their active roster.
Eagles
- Eagles placed RB Miles Sanders on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Eagles elevated RB Jordan Howard and TE Richard Rodgers to their active roster.
- Eagles activated S K’Von Wallace from injured reserve.
Falcons
- Falcons promoted LB Daren Bates and OLB James Vaughters to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Jets
- Jets activated LB Jarrad Davis from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Jets elevated QB Josh Johnson and DE Jabari Zuniga to their active roster.
- Jets signed LB Noah Dawkins to their active roster.
- Jets released S Jarrod Wilson.
Lions
- Lions re-signed DL Eric Banks to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Lions activated DE Da’Shawn Hand from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Lions elevated S Jalen Elliott and TE Brock Wright to their active roster.
- Lions released CB Shakur Brown from the practice squad.
Panthers
- Panthers activated CB Stephon Gilmore from the PUP list. (NFLTR)
- Panthers placed DE Darryl Johnson on injured reserve.
- Panthers elevated WR Keith Kirkwood and P Lachlan Edwards to their active roster.
Patriots
- Patriots elevated DT Daniel Ekuale to their active roster.
Rams
- Rams signed TE Kendall Blanton to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Rams elevated DBs Antoine Brooks and Tyler Hall to their active roster.
Saints
- Saints placed G Andrus Peat on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Saints waived RB Devine Ozigbo.
- Saints activated DT David Onyemata from the exempt list.
- Saints signed OT Jordan Mills to their active roster.
- Saints elevated WR Kevin White to their active roster.
Seahawks
- Seahawks elevated TE Tanner Muse to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Steelers
- Steelers elevated DE Taco Charlton to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Texans
- Texans placed C Justin Britt on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Texans signed OL Cole Toner to their active roster.
- Texans elevated LB Hardy Nickerson and OL Lane Taylor to their active roster.
- Texans signed P Johnny Townsend to their practice squad.
Titans
- Titans signed FB Tory Carter to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Titans elevated RB Dontrell Hilliard and DT Eli Ankou to their active roster.
Vikings
- Vikings elevated TE Luke Stocker and DE Kenny Willekes to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Washington
- Washington elevated C Keith Ismael and T David Steinmetz to their active roster.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!