NFL Transactions: Saturday 10/30

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Bears

Bengals

Bills

Broncos

Browns

Buccaneers

Chargers

Colts

Cowboys

  • Cowboys activated CB Kelvin Joseph from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Cowboys elevated DT Justin Hamilton to their active roster. 

Dolphins

Eagles

Falcons

Jets

Lions

Panthers

Patriots

Rams

Saints

Seahawks

  • Seahawks elevated TE Tanner Muse to their active roster. (NFLTR)

Steelers

Texans

Titans

Vikings

  • Vikings elevated TE Luke Stocker and DE Kenny Willekes to their active roster. (NFLTR)

Washington

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply