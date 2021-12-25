NFL Transactions: Saturday 12/25

Bears
- Bears elevated QB Ryan Willis, WR Nsimba Webster, WR Dazz Newsome, OLB Ledarius Mack and CB Dee Virgin to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Bears activated DB Duke Shelley from injured reserve.
Bengals
- Bengals activated CB Chidobe Awuzie from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Bengals placed DT D.J. Reader and DE Wyatt Ray on the COVID-19 list.
- Bengals elevated LB Austin Calitro, DT Mike Daniels, DE Noah Spence and WR Trent Taylor to their active roster.
Bills
- Bills elevated DT Eli Ankou to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Bills activated OT Dion Dawkins from the COVID-19 list.
Broncos
- Broncos elevated OT Quinn Bailey to their active roster.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers elevated RB Kenjon Barner, WR Cyril Grayson, P Sterling Hofrichter and DL Benning Potoa’e to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals signed WR Greg Dortch to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals elevated DL Josh Mauro, CB Kevin Peterson, and P Ryan Winslow to their active roster.
Chargers
- Chargers placed WR Mike Williams on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Chargers placed TE Donald Parham on injured reserve.
- Chargers elevated WR Michael Bandy, LB Darius Bradwell, DT Andrew Brown, LB Ben DeLuca, LB Emeke Egbule, WR Maurice Ffrench, TE Forrest Merrill, and WR Jason Moore to their active roster.
Chiefs
- Chiefs activated TE Travis Kelce, OT Lucas Niang, WR Tyreek Hill, and LB Nick Bolton from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Chiefs elevated DB Dicaprio Bootle, TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart, CB Josh Jackson, and P Johnny Townsend to their active roster.
Colts
- Colts placed LB Darius Leonard, WR Zach Pascal, and S Khari Willis on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Colts elevated CB Anthony Chesley, WR Keke Coutee, OL Carter O’Donnell, CB Brian Poole, S Will Redmond, and DT Chris Williams to their active roster.
Cowboys
- Cowboys activated DBs Donovan Wilson and Maurice Canady from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Cowboys elevated DBs Kyron Brown and Darian Thompson to their active roster.
Eagles
- Eagles elevated DB Jared Mayden to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Eagles placed LB Shaun Bradley on the COVID-19 list.
- Eagles signed K Matthew McCrane to their practice squad.
- Eagles released C Luke Juriga from their practice squad.
Falcons
- Falcons activated LB Daren Bates from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Falcons elevated WR Marvin Hall to their active roster.
Giants
- Giants activated LB Cam Brown, DB Aaron Robinson and DB Natrell Jamerson from the COVID-19 list.
- Giants elevated DB Darqueze Dennard, DT David Moa, WR David Stills and OT Isaiah Wilson to their active roster.
- Giants placed DT Danny Shelton and OT Nate Solder on the COVID-19 list.
- Giants released LB Omari Cobb from their practice squad.
Jaguars
- Jaguars elevated RB Nathan Cottrell, WR Josh Hammond and DB Brandon Rusnak to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Jaguars placed DE/OLB Jordan Smith on the COVID-19 list.
Jets
- Jets elevated OL Isaiah Williams, TE Daniel Brown, WR D.J. Montgomery, LB LaRoy Reynolds, DL Ronald Blair, and S Elijah Benton to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Lions
- Lions elevated LB Tavante Beckett, LB Curtis Bolton and TE Shane Zylstra to their active roster.
- Lions placed DB Amani Oruwariye on the injured reserve list.
Packers
- Packers placed CB Shemar Jean-Charles on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Packers placed CB Kevin King on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Packers elevated S Innis Gaines to their active roster.
- Packers placed LB La’Darius Hamilton on the COVID-19 list.
Panthers
- Panthers activated QB Sam Darnold from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Panthers activated DT Derrick Brown from the COVID-19 list.
- Panthers placed CB Rashaan Melvin on the COVID-19 list.
- Panthers elevated OL Mike Horton, RB Reggie Bonnafon, CB Madre Harper, TE Stephen Sullivan and DL Frank Herron from the COVID-19 list.
Patriots
- Patriots activated WR Kendrick Bourne from the COVID-19 list.
- Patriots elevated DT Daniel Ekuale, DB D’Angelo Ross, LB Josh Uche and WR Kristian Wilkerson to their active roster.
- Patriots placed DE Deatrich Wise on the COVID-19 list.
Raiders
- Raiders placed S Johnathan Abram on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Raiders activated CB Nate Hobbs, from the COVID-19 list. Raiders elevated S Tyree Gillespie, G Lester Cotton, DB Kavon Frazier, WR Tyron Johnson, and DT Damion Square to their active roster.
Rams
- Rams placed T Andrew Whitworth on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Rams activated RB Cam Akers and RB Buddy Howell from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Rams elevated DB Grant Haley and WR Brandon Powell to their active roster.
- Rams waived LB Jamir Jones and RB Mekhi Sargent.
Ravens
- Ravens placed QB Tyler Huntley on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Ravens placed QB Chris Streveler on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Ravens activated WR Sammy Watkins from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Ravens activated OLB Daelin Hayes from injured reserve.
- Ravens elevated QB Kenji Bahar, DB Robert Jackson, S Tony Jefferson, T Jaryd Jones-Smith, NT Isaiah Mack, DT/G Khalil McKenzie, S Jordan Richards, LB Joe Thomas, CB Daryl Worley and TE Tony Poljan from the practice squad.
Saints
- Saints place DE Carl Granderson on the COVID-19 list.
Seahawks
- Seahawks activated DE Kerry Hyder from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Seahawks elevated DT Myles Adams, DB Josh Jones, TE Tyler Mabry, LB Edmund Robinson, and WR Cody Thompson to their active roster.
- Seahawks placed DB Blessuan Austin on the COVID-19 list.
Steelers
- Steelers signed P Corliss Waitman to their active roster.
- Steelers signed P Cameron Nizialek to their practice squad.
- Steelers elevated P Cameron Nizialek, G Rashaad Coward, RB Trey Edmunds, and LB John Simon to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Steelers activated G J.C. Hassenauer from injured reserve.
Texans
- Texans signed DE Ron’Dell Carter to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Texans activated WR Danny Amendola and DE DeMarcus Walker from injured reserve.
- Texans activated DB Terrence Brooks, LB Christian Kirksey, DE Jacob Martin, C Justin McCray, and DB Terrance Mitchell from the COVID-19 list.
- Texans elevated WR Jalen Camp, DT Michael Dwunfour, K Dominik Eberle, G Jake Eldrenkamp, OT Carson Green, DE Demone Harris, TE Paul Quessenberry, RB Jaylen Samuels, OT Jordan Steckler, LB Connor Strachan, and Josh Watson to their active roster.
Titans
- Titans placed G Nate Davis on the COVID-19 list.
Washington
- Washington activated K Joey Slye from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Washington activated practice-squad RB Wendell Smallwood from the COVID-19 list.
- Washington elevated RB Wendell Smallwood, CB D.J. Hayden, S Jeremy Reaves and LB De’Jon Harris to their active roster.
