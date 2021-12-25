NFL Transactions: Saturday 12/25

Nate Bouda
  • Packers placed CB Shemar Jean-Charles on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
  • Packers placed CB Kevin King on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
  • Packers elevated S Innis Gaines to their active roster.
  • Packers placed LB La’Darius Hamilton on the COVID-19 list.

  • Titans placed G Nate Davis on the COVID-19 list.

