NFL Transactions: Thursday 12/30

Bengals
- Bengals activated DT D.J. Reader and DE Wyatt Ray from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Bengals signed LS Colin Holba to their practice squad.
Bills
- Bills activated OL Cody Ford, CB Cam Lewis, and TE Quentin Morris from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Bills released RB Antonio Williams from their practice squad.
- Bills activated TE Quintin Morris from the practice squad COVID-19 list.
Broncos
- Broncos activated DB Bryce Callahan, DB Mike Ford, OT Bobby Massie and LB Stephen Weatherly on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Browns
- Browns activated CB Greg Newsome, DT Jordan Elliott, K Chase McLaughlin, C J.C. Tretter from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Browns waived K Chris Naggar and DT Josiah Bronson.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers activated DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals placed OT D.J. Humphries on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Chargers
- Chargers activated WR Mike Williams and DB Michael Davis from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Chargers activated LB Emeke Egbule from the practice squad COVID-19 list.
Colts
- Colts activated LB Darius Leonard, WR Zach Pascal, and S Khari Willis from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Colts designated WR Parris Campbell to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Cowboys
- Cowboys activated CB Jourdan Lewis from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Cowboys placed CB Kyron Brown and S Tyler Coyle on the COVID-19 list.
Dolphins
- Dolphins designated OT Greg Little and LB Brennan Scarlett to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Eagles
- Eagles activated LB Shaun Bradley from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Falcons
- Falcons placed OL Jason Spriggs on the COVID-19 list.
Giants
- Giants placed WR Darius Slayton, OT Korey Cunningham and LB Omari Cobb on the COVID-19 list.
- Giants activated OT Nate Solder from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Giants placed RB Gary Brightwell and OT Matt Peart on the COVID-19 list.
- Giants waived LB Trent Harris.
Jaguars
- Jaguars placed OL Will Richardson Jr. on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Jaguars placed S Andrew Wingard and RB B.J. Emmons on the COVID-19 list.
Jets
- Jets activated DE John Franklin-Myers, G Alijah Vera-Tucker, G Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, WR Vyncint Smith, DE Hamilcar Rashed, and S Ashtyn Davis from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Jets released WR Isaiah Zuber and S Elijah Benton from their practice squad.
Lions
- Lions placed WR Kalif Raymond on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Packers
- Packers designated WR Randall Cobb to return from injured reserve.
- Packers signed WR David Moore to their practice squad.
- Packers activated CB Kevin King and CB Shemar Jean-Charles from the COVID-19 list.
- Packers placed G Elgton Jenkins and LB Randy Ramsey on the COVID-19 list.
Panthers
- Panthers placed S Kenny Robinson, DE Darryl Johnson, and RB Reggie Bonnafon on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Panthers activated CB Rashaan Melvin and TE Stephen Sullivan from the COVID-19 list.
- Panthers signed QB Jordan Ta’amu and CB Tae Hayes to the practice squad.
Patriots
- Patriots activated DE Deatrich Wise from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Patriots placed DB Joshua Bledsoe on injured reserve.
- Patriots placed OT Yodney Cajuste on the COVID-19 list.
Raiders
- Raiders activated WR Bryan Edwards from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Raiders placed DE Carl Nassib and G Jordan Simmons on the COVID-19 list.
- Raiders signed C Nico Falah and C Brett Heggie to their practice squad.
Rams
- Rams activated LT Andrew Whitworth from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Ravens
- Ravens activated QB Tyler Huntley, DL Justin Madubuike and S Tony Jefferson from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Ravens signed OL Patrick Mekari to a three-year extension. (NFLTR)
- Ravens placed OL Tyre Phillips on injured reserve.
- Ravens placed RB Nate McCrary on the practice squad injured list.
Saints
- Saints placed C Erik McCoy on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Saints activated DL Carl Granderson and DL Jalyn Holmes from the list.
- Saints signed RB Josh Adams to their practice squad.
Seahawks
- Seahawks placed G Damien Lewis on the COVID-19 list.
Steelers
- Steelers activated LB Marcus Allen from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Steelers placed CB Arthur Maulet on the COVID-19 list
- Steelers signed WR Darrius Shepherd to their practice squad.
Texans
- Texans activated DB A.J. Moore from the COVID-19 List.
- Texans placed WR Danny Amendola on the COVID-19 List. (NFLTR)
Titans
- Titans activated G Nate Davis and DB Caleb Farley from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Titans signed OL Paul Adams and DB Shyheim Carter to their practice squad.
Vikings
- Vikings placed LB Nick Vigil on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Washington
- Washington activated DE Nate Orchard from the COVID-19 list.
- Washington placed OT Samuel Cosmi and P Tress Way on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Washington activated G Zack Bailey from the practice squad COVID-19 list.
- Washington placed QB Kyle Shurmur on the practice squad COVID-19 list.
