NFL Transactions: Thursday 12/30

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bengals

Bills

  • Bills activated OL Cody Ford, CB Cam Lewis, and TE Quentin Morris from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
  • Bills released RB Antonio Williams from their practice squad.
  • Bills activated TE Quintin Morris from the practice squad COVID-19 list.

Broncos

Browns

Buccaneers

Cardinals

Chargers

Colts

Cowboys

Dolphins

Eagles

Falcons

Giants

Jaguars

Jets

Lions

Packers

Panthers

Patriots

  • Patriots activated DE Deatrich Wise from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
  • Patriots placed DB Joshua Bledsoe on injured reserve.
  • Patriots placed OT Yodney Cajuste on the COVID-19 list.

Raiders

Rams

Ravens

Saints

Seahawks

Steelers

Texans

Titans

  • Titans activated G Nate Davis and DB Caleb Farley from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
  • Titans signed OL Paul Adams and DB Shyheim Carter to their practice squad.

Vikings

Washington

  • Washington activated DE Nate Orchard from the COVID-19 list.
  • Washington placed OT Samuel Cosmi and P Tress Way on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
  • Washington activated G Zack Bailey from the practice squad COVID-19 list.
  • Washington placed QB Kyle Shurmur on the practice squad COVID-19 list.

