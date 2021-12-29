NFL Transactions: Wednesday 12/29

49ers
- 49ers signed QB Tyler Bray, LB Mark Nzeocha and P Colby Wadman to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Bears
- Bears placed DB Xavier Crawford and DB Teez Tabor on injured reserve.
Bengals
- Bengals designated G Xavier Su’a-Filo to return from injured reserve.
- Bengals placed LB Germaine Pratt on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Bengals activated WR Mike Thomas from the COVID-19 list.
Bills
- Bills activated WR Cole Beasley, WR Gabriel Davis, OL Jon Feliciano and DE A.J. Epenesa from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Broncos
- Broncos placed WR Tim Patrick, S Caden Sterns, OT Calvin Anderson and practice squad WR Tyrie Cleveland on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Broncos activated C Lloyd Cushenberry from the COVID-19 list.
- Broncos signed DT Akeem Spence to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Browns
- Browns signed K Chris Blewitt to their practice squad.
- Browns placed QB Nick Mullens on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals activated P Andy Lee from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals designated LBs Tanner Vallejo and Ezekiel Turner to return from injured reserve.
- Cardinals released P Ryan Winslow from their practice squad.
- Cardinals placed LB Devon Kennard on the COVID-19 list.
- Cardinals signed DB Nate Brooks, RB Tavien Feaster and CB Isaiah Johnson to their practice squad.
Chargers
- Chargers activated OLB Joey Bosa, C Corey Linsley, LB Cole Christiansen, WR Jalen Guyton, DB Kemon Hall and S Trey Marshall from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Chargers placed RT Storm Norton and LB Kenneth Murray on the COVID-19 list.
- Chargers designated LB Kyler Fackrell and DB Mark Webb to return from injured reserve.
Chiefs
- Chiefs designated RB Jerick McKinnon to return from injured reserve.
- Chiefs activated K Harrison Butker, DB Rashad Fenton, P Tommy Townsend and DB Armani Watts from the COVID-19 list.
- Chiefs activated LB Darius Harris from the practice squad COVID-19 list.
Colts
- Colts activated G Mark Glowinski, G Quenton Nelson, DE Kemoko Turay, CB Rock Ya-Sin and TE Farrod Green from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Colts placed QB James Morgan and TE Eli Wolf on the practice squad COVID-19 list.
Cowboys
- Cowboys activated S Malik Hooker, DT Trysten Hill, RB JaQuan Hardy and WR Brandon Smith from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Cowboys signed LB Devante Bond to their practice squad.
- Cowboys designated WR Noah Brown to return from injured reserve.
Dolphins
- Dolphins activated TE Cethan Carter, LB Duke Riley, CB Justin Coleman, C Greg Mancz, and G Robert Jones from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Dolphins designated LB Brennan Scarlett to return from injured reserve.
- Dolphins placed C Spencer Pulley on the practice squad COVID-19 list.
Eagles
- Eagles activated T Le’Raven Clark, T Andre Dillard, DE Tarron Jackson, and DE Ryan Kerrigan from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Falcons
- Falcons claimed QB Matt Barkley off of waivers from the Panthers. (NFLTR)
- Falcons placed DL Jonathan Bullard, DB Jaylinn Hawkins, TE Hayden Hurst and OL Willie Beavers on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Falcons signed DE Jordan Brailford to their practice squad.
Giants
- Giants placed DT Dexter Lawrence on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Giants activated DB Keion Crossen, DB Adoree’ Jackson and WR John Ross from the COVID-19 list.
- Giants designated LB Trent Harris to return from injured reserve.
- Giants signed LB Omari Cobb to their practice squad.
Jaguars
- Jaguars signed LB Tyrell Adams off of the 49ers practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Jaguars placed S Rudy Ford on the COVID-19 list.
- Jaguars placed WR Josh Hammond on the practice squad COVID-19 list.
- Jaguars placed OL Cam Robinson, WR Jaydon Mickens and LB Dylan Moses on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Jets
- Jets activated QB Joe Flacco, TE Kenny Yeboah, RB Michael Carter II, DB Lamar Jackson, DT Johnathan Marshall, DL Foley Fatukasi, LB Noah Dawkins, DL Tanzel Smart and S Hamsah Nasirildeen from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Jets signed LB Javin White off of the Raiders’ practice squad.
- Jets signed TE Josh Perkins to their practice squad.
- Jets signed TE Brandon Dillon and TE Joshua Perkins to their practice squad.
- Jets placed DB Ken Webster on the practice squad COVID-19 list.
Lions
- Lions activated WR Quintez Cephus, WR Trinity Benson and T Matt Nelson from the COVID-19 list.
- Lions placed DE Michael Brockers, WR Geronimo Allison and G Halapoulivaati Vaitai on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Packers
- Packers activated CB Jaire Alexander from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Packers elevated T/G Cole Van Lanen to their active roster.
- Packers activated WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling from the COVID-19 list.
- Packers placed S Henry Black, P Corey Bojorquez, TE Tyler Davis, CB Jayson Stanley and DL Kingsley Keke on the COVID-19 list.
- Packers signed LB Aaron Adeoye, T Adrian Ealy, CB Jayson Stanley and RB Kerrith Whyte to their practice squad.
Panthers
- Panthers placed OLB Haason Reddick and QB P.J. Walker on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Panthers activated OL Pat Elflein, OL Dennis Daley and DE Austin Larkin from the COVID-19 list.
- Panthers signed K Blake Haubeil to their practice squad.
Patriots
- Patriots activated RB Rhamondre Stevenson and LB Harvey Langi from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Raiders
- Raiders signed LB Justin March-Lillard and LB Kyle Wilber.
- Raiders designated TE Derek Carrier to return from injured reserve.
- Raiders activated G Jermaine Eluemunor, CB Brandon Facyson and S Roderic Teamer from the COVID-19 list.
- Raiders placed DT Kendal Vickers and TE Darren Waller on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Raiders signed LB Asmar Bilal to their practice squad.
- Raiders placed G Lester Cotton and G Jeremiah Poutasi on the practice squad COVID-19 list.
Rams
- Rams signed TE Kyle Markway to their practice squad.
- Rams placed RB Raymond Calais on the COVID-19 list.
Ravens
- Ravens activated OLB Justin Houston, OLB Tyus Bowser, S Geno Stone, ILB Chris Board, ILB Kristian Welch, T David Sharpe and QB Chris Streveler from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Saints
- Saints activated LB Kwon Alexander, G James Carpenter, LB Demario Davis, LB Kaden Elliss, DB J.T. Gray, DB Jeff Heath, QB Taysom Hill, OT Jordan Mills, DT Christian Ringo, QB Trevor Siemian and TE Adam Trautman from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Saints placed S Marcus Williams on the COVID-19 list.
Seahawks
- Seahawks placed RB Adrian Peterson on the practice squad injured list. (NFLTR)
- Seahawks activated CB D.J. Reed, DT Bryan Mone and CB Mike Jackson from the COVID-19 list.
Steelers
- Steelers activated WR Rico Bussey from the practice squad injured list.
Texans
- Texans activated K Ka’imi Fairbairn, WR Brandin Cooks, OL Justin Britt, G Lane Taylor, LB Kamu Grugier-Hill, OLB Jordan Jenkins, DB Eric Murray, LB Neville Hewitt, DL Roy Lopez, DE Derek Rivers, DT Jaleel Johnson, and DE Jonathan Greenard from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Texans placed WR Phillip Dorsett and C Cole Toner on injured reserve.
- Texans placed LB Ron’Dell Carter, WR Chris Moore and K Dominik Eberle on the COVID-19 list.
- Texans signed OL Sam Cooper to their practice squad.
- Texans activated DB Cre’Von LeBlanc from the practice squad COVID-19 list.
Titans
- Titans activated LT Taylor Lewan from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Titans signed WR Caleb Scott to their practice squad.
- Titans placed DB Briean Boddy-Calhoun on the practice squad COVID-19 list.
- Titans released OT Cedric Ogbuehi from their practice squad.
Vikings
- Vikings activated RB Dalvin Cook and CB Tye Smith from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Vikings placed DE Patrick Jones on the COVID-19 list.
Washington
- Washington placed CB Darryl Roberts and practice squad OT David Steinmetz on the COVID-19 list.
- Washington placed practice squad OL Beau Benzschawel on the COVID-19 list.
