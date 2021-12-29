NFL Transactions: Wednesday 12/29

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Bears

Bengals

Bills

Broncos

Browns

Cardinals

Chargers

Chiefs

Colts

Cowboys

Dolphins

Eagles

Falcons

Giants

Jaguars

Jets

Lions

Packers

Panthers

Patriots

Raiders

Rams

  • Rams signed TE Kyle Markway to their practice squad.
  • Rams placed RB Raymond Calais on the COVID-19 list.

Ravens

Saints

Seahawks

Steelers

  • Steelers activated WR Rico Bussey from the practice squad injured list.

Texans

Titans

  • Titans activated LT Taylor Lewan from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
  • Titans signed WR Caleb Scott to their practice squad.
  • Titans placed DB Briean Boddy-Calhoun on the practice squad COVID-19 list.
  • Titans released OT Cedric Ogbuehi from their practice squad.

Vikings

Washington

