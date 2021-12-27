NFL Transactions: Monday 12/27

Bills

  • Bills placed OL Ike Boettger on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Bills signed OT Bobby Hart to their active roster.
  • Bills released DE Breeland Speaks from their practice squad.
  • Bills placed CB Cam Lewis on the COVID-19 list. 

Lions

  • Lions activated QB Jared Goff from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
  • Lions placed WR Josh Reynolds and QB Steven Montez on the COVID-19 list.  
  • Lions placed TE Shane Zylstra on the practice squad injured list. 

Patriots

  • Patriots placed OLB Matthew Judon and LB Ja’Whaun Bentley on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)

Seahawks

  • Seahawks placed DE L.J. Collier on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
  • Seahawks activated practice squad TE Ryan Izzo from the COVID-19 list. 

