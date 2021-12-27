NFL Transactions: Monday 12/27

49ers
- 49ers placed P Mitch Wishnowsky on the COVID-19 list
- 49ers signed LB Tyrell Adams signed to their practice squad.
Bears
- Bears activated WR Allen Robinson, CB Jaylon Johnson, S Tashaun Gipson, TE Jesse James and RB Ryan Nall from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Bengals
- Bengals placed QB Brandon Allen and CB Darius Phillips on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Bengals signed LB Austin Calitro to their active roster.
Bills
- Bills placed OL Ike Boettger on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Bills signed OT Bobby Hart to their active roster.
- Bills released DE Breeland Speaks from their practice squad.
- Bills placed CB Cam Lewis on the COVID-19 list.
Broncos
- Broncos placed OLB Andre Mintze and DL Mike Purcell on the COVID-19 list.
- Broncos released C Javon Patterson from their practice squad.
- Broncos placed DE Jonathan Harris on the COVID-19 list.
Browns
- Browns placed OT Alex Taylor and LB Elijah Lee on the COVID-19 list.
- Browns activated DE Jadeveon Clowney, G Drew Forbes, S Ronnie Harrison, CB Troy Hill, RB Kareem Hunt, DT Malik McDowell, T Jedrick Wills and LB Mack Wilson from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Browns activated DB Nate Meadors from the COVID-19 list.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers activated WR Breshad Perriman from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Buccaneers placed WR Mike Evans on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals activated C Rodney Hudson from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals placed OLB Markus Golden and G Sean Harlow on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals signed DT Matt Dickerson to their practice squad.
Chargers
- Chargers placed CB Chris Harris Jr, CB Michael Davis, S Nasir Adderley, S Alohi Gilman, EDGE Emeke Egbule, OL Senio Kelemete and DL Andrew Brown on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Chargers activated RB Austin Ekeler, LB Tevaughn Campbell and DL Joe Gaziano from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Chiefs
- Chiefs activated G Kyle Long and WR Gehrig Dieter from the COVID-19 list.
- Chiefs released P Joseph Charlton from their practice squad.
Colts
- Colts placed S Jahleel Addae, CB T.J. Carrie, LB Malik Jefferson, RB Marlon Mack, T Braden Smith and CB Chris Wilcox on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Cowboys
- Cowboys placed T Isaac Alarcon and LB Francis Bernard on the COVID-19 list.
- Cowboys placed OT Isaac Alaron, OT Aviante Collins and WR Brandon Smith on the COVID-19 list.
Dolphins
- Dolphins placed WR Albert Wilson, WR Allen Hurns and G Solomon Kindley on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Dolphins elevated OT Roderick Johnson, OT Adam Pankey and RB Jordan Scarlett to their active roster.
Eagles
- Eagles placed DE Derek Barnett, CB Andre Chachere, DE Tarron Jackson and practice squad TE Noah Togiai on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Falcons
- Falcons placed DT Tyeler Davison on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Falcons placed LB Brandon Copeland, WR Tajae Sharpe, LB James Vaughters and LB Dorian Etheridge on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Giants
- Giants placed OT Matt Peart on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Giants placed DB Julian Love and DB Ka’dar Hollman on the COVID-19 list.
- Giants released C Evan Boehm from their practice squad.
Jaguars
- Jaguars placed LB Myles Jack on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Jaguars placed RB James Robinson on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Jaguars placed TE Dan Arnold, DT Malcom Brown, DE/OLB K’Lavon Chaisson, TE Luke Farrell, DT DaVon Hamilton, OL Brandon Linder, TE Chris Manhertz, DE/OLB Lerentee McCray, OL Andrew Norwell, DL Jihad Ward and OL Jared Hocker on the COVID-19 list.
- Jaguars claimed LB Jamir Jones and RB Mekhi Sargent off waivers from the Rams.
Jets
- Jets placed LB LaRoy Reynolds, DL Quinnen Williams, TE Tyler Croft and DB Bryce Hall on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Jets elevated DL Freedom Akinmoledum to their active roster.
- Jets placed OL Connor McGovern and TE Trevon Wesco on injured reserve.
Lions
- Lions activated QB Jared Goff from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Lions placed WR Josh Reynolds and QB Steven Montez on the COVID-19 list.
- Lions placed TE Shane Zylstra on the practice squad injured list.
Packers
- Packers placed G Ben Braden, LB Tipa Galeai, WR Amari Rodgers, LB Ladarius Hamilton, DL R.J. McIntosh and LB Ty Summers on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Panthers
- Panthers placed WR Brandon Zylstra on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Panthers placed DE Brian Burns, LB Shaq Thompson, DE Marquis Haynes, DT Phil Hoskins, DT Daviyon Nixon and C Matt Paradis on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Panthers activated QB Matt Barkley from the COVID-19 list.
Patriots
- Patriots placed OLB Matthew Judon and LB Ja’Whaun Bentley on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Raiders
- Raiders placed WR Bryan Edwards and QB Marcus Mariota on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Raiders elevated QB Nathan Peterman and WR Dillon Stoner to their active roster.
- Raiders placed CB Casey Hayward, LB Cory Littleton, LB Patrick Onwuasor, LB Denzel Perryman, DT Darius Philon and LB K.J. Wright on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Ravens
- Ravens activated CB Jimmy Smith, OLB Pernell McPhee and OL Jaylon Moore from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Ravens placed S Tony Jefferson on the practice squad COVID-19 list.
- Ravens released OL Adrian Ealy from their practice squad.
Saints
- Saints placed WR Deonte Harris, DT Malcolm Roach, OT Jerald Hawkins and DB KeiVarae Russell on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Saints signed DT Braxton Hoyett, LB Justin March-Lillard, T Kyle Murphy and DT Ethan Westbrooks to their practice squad.
- Saints elevated QB Blake Bortles, WR Easop Winston Jr., DB Bryce Thompson, DB Jordan Miller, LB Chase Hansen, DT Braxton Hoyett, LB Justin March-Lillard, LB Sharif Finch, G/C Will Clapp, OL Forrest Lamp, OT Kyle Murphy, WR Kawaan Baker, TE Ethan Wolf and DT Ethan Westbrooks to their active roster.
- Saints placed LB Kwon Alexander and OT Landon Young on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Seahawks
- Seahawks placed DE L.J. Collier on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Seahawks activated practice squad TE Ryan Izzo from the COVID-19 list.
Steelers
- Steelers placed S Karl Joseph on the practice squad COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Steelers placed WR Anthony Miller on the COVID-19 list.
Texans
- Texans placed RB David Johnson, FB Paul Quessenberry, and LB Neville Hewitt on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Titans
- Titans placed WR Julio Jones, OLB Bud Dupree, DB Buster Skrine, CB Caleb Farley and WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Titans activated G Rodger Saffold and DB Elijah Molden from the COVID-19 list.
- Titans signed OL Cedric Ogbuehi to their practice squad.
- Titans released DB Nate Brooks from their practice squad.
Vikings
- Vikings placed QB Sean Mannion and OT Rashod Hill on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Vikings placed G Olisaemeka Udoh on the COVID-19 list.
Washington
- Washington activated LB Cole Holcomb, C Tyler Larsen and G Brandon Scherff from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Washington placed C Tyler Larsen on injured reserve.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!