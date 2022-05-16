NFL Transactions: Monday 5/16

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bears

Bills

Browns

  • Browns signed QB Felix Harper. (NFLTR)
  • Browns waived CB Junior Faulk. (NFLTR)

Buccaneers

Cardinals

Chiefs

  • Chiefs signed OL Vitaliy Gurman.

Colts

Commanders

  • Commanders claimed OL Drew Himmelman off waivers from the Broncos. (NFLTR)
  • Commanders released G Zack Bailey.
  • Commanders signed UDFA DB Nijuel Hill and LB Bryce Notree. (NFLTR)
  • Commanders waived LB Jordan Kunaszyk.

Dolphins

Eagles

Falcons

Giants

Jaguars

Lions

Packers

Panthers

  • Panthers signed TE Jared Scott and OT Wyatt Miller. (NFLTR)
  • Panthers waived DB Drew Hartlaub with a left squad designation
  • Panthers waived CB Troy Pride Jr. with a failed physical designation. (NFLTR)

Patriots

  • Patriots waived QB D’Eriq King and DB Devin Hafford. (NFLTR)
  • Patriots signed LS Ross Reiter

Raiders

Rams

Ravens

Saints

Seahawks

Steelers

Texans

Titans

Vikings

  • Vikings signed UDFA LB William Kwenkeu.
  • Vikings released LB Tuf Borland. (NFLTR)

