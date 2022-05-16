NFL Transactions: Monday 5/16

Bears
- Bears signed sixth-round OT Zachary Thomas.
Bills
- Bills signed DT Prince Emili, T Will Ulmer, CB Ja’Marcus Ingram and DT C.J. Brewer. (NFLTR)
Browns
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers signed WR Kameron Brown, DT Mike Greene and TE J.J. Howland. (NFLTR)
- Buccaneers waived DL Kobe Smith and WR Austin Watkins Jr.
Cardinals
- Cardinals signed DB Nick Grant. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals WR Christian Blake, S Tae Daley, QB Jarrett Guarantano, OL Greg Long, RB T.J. Pledger and WR Jared Smart. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals released LB Changa Hodge, S Kekaula Kaniho, WR Stephon Robinson, DL Will Miles, LB Ron’Dell Carter, and OL Marcus Henry.
Chiefs
- Chiefs signed OL Vitaliy Gurman.
Colts
- Colts signed second-round WR Alec Pierce. (NFLTR)
Commanders
- Commanders claimed OL Drew Himmelman off waivers from the Broncos. (NFLTR)
- Commanders released G Zack Bailey.
- Commanders signed UDFA DB Nijuel Hill and LB Bryce Notree. (NFLTR)
- Commanders waived LB Jordan Kunaszyk.
Dolphins
- Dolphins signed DE Melvin Ingram. (NFLTR)
- Dolphins waived OL Ty Clary. (NFLTR)
- Dolphins signed OL Cole Banwart.
Eagles
- Eagles signed third-round LB Nakobe Dean. (NFLTR)
- Eagles signed WR Keric Wheatfall. (NFLTR)
Falcons
- Falcons signed WR Geronimo Allison, DB Tre Webb and TE Tucker Fisk. (NFLTR)
- Falcons released WR Chad Hansen, TE Daniel Helm and S Luther Kirk.
Giants
- Giants signed first-round DE Kayvon Thibodeaux and T Evan Neal. (NFLTR)
- Giants signed DE Ryder Anderson and DB Jordan Mosley. (NFLTR)
Jaguars
- Jaguars waived WR Terry Godwin, WR Josh Hammond, S Sean Mahone and OL Marcus Tatum. (NFLTR)
- Jaguars signed TE Naz Bohannon, WR Marvin Hall, WR Willie Johnson and WR Ryan McDaniel.
Lions
- Lions signed OLB Natrez Patrick. (NFLTR)
- Lions waived OLB Jessie Lemonier.
Packers
- Packers signed CB Jaire Alexander to a four-year, $84M extension. (NFLTR)
Panthers
- Panthers signed TE Jared Scott and OT Wyatt Miller. (NFLTR)
- Panthers waived DB Drew Hartlaub with a left squad designation
- Panthers waived CB Troy Pride Jr. with a failed physical designation. (NFLTR)
Patriots
- Patriots waived QB D’Eriq King and DB Devin Hafford. (NFLTR)
- Patriots signed LS Ross Reiter.
Raiders
- Raiders signed TE Travis Koontz, CB Stanford Samuels and T Tyrone Wheatley Jr. (NFLTR)
- Raiders waived WR Tre Turner and OL Brett Heggie.
Rams
- Rams signed Roger Carter, Jake Hummel, Duron Lowe, Jairon McVea, Jack Snyder, Brayden Thomas and Benton Whitley.
Ravens
- Ravens signed LB Vince Biegel. (NFLTR)
Saints
- Saints signed WR Jarvis Landry. (NFLTR)
- Saints waived RB Devine Ozigbo and LB Eric Wilson.
- Saints waived C Cohl Cabral, LB Joel Dublanko and WR Jalen McCleskey. (NFLTR)
- Saints placed TE Dylan Soehner on the reserve- PUP list.
- Saints placed TE Ethan Wolf on injured reserve.
Seahawks
- Seahawks signed UDFA CB Elijah Jones and OT Liam Ryan.
Steelers
- Steelers signed draft picks TE/FB Connor Heyward, Mark Robinson, and QB Chris Oladokun. (NFLTR)
- Steelers signed DT Trevon Mason, CB Carlins Platel, K Nick Sciba, and WR Tyler Snead. (NFLTR)
- Steelers waived WR Rico Bussey and K Sam Sloman.
- Steelers released LB John Simon.
- Steelers waived/injured DB Bryce Watts.
Texans
- Texans signed first-round OL Kenyon Green. (NFLTR)
- Texans signed second-round WR John Metchie. (NFLTR)
- Texans claimed DB Kendall Sheffield and WR Connor Wedington off of waivers. (NFLTR)
- Texans waived DB Reggie Robinson and Kolby Harvell-Peel.
Titans
- Titans signed DB Kenneth George. (NFLTR)
- Titans placed DB Jamal Carter on injured reserve.
Vikings
- Vikings signed UDFA LB William Kwenkeu.
- Vikings released LB Tuf Borland. (NFLTR)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!