NFL Transactions: Thursday 9/2

By
Nate Bouda
-

  • Buccaneers activated K Ryan Succop from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
  • Buccaneers placed G John Molchon on injured reserve. 
  • Buccaneers signed OLB Ladarius Hamilton, WR Jaydon Mickens, S Andrew Adams and DB Troy Wagner.
  • Buccaneers signed RB Darwin Thompson to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Buccaneers waived RB Troymaine Pope from injured reserve with an injury settlement.
  • Buccaneers signed DB Andrew Adams, LB Ladarius Hamilton, WR Jaydon Mickens, RB Darwin Thompson and DB Troy Warner to their practice squad.

  • Cardinals activated G Justin Pugh from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
  • Cardinals placed DL Jordan Phillips on injured reserve. 
  • Cardinals waived DE Jamell Garcia-Williams from injured reserve with an injury settlement.

  • Chargers waived DL Chris Okoye and OL Tyree St. Louis from injured reserve with injury settlements.

  • Packers signed LS Steven Wirtel to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Packers released DL Willington Previlon from their practice squad.

  • Panthers signed WR Aaron Parker to their practice squad. (NFLTR
  • Panthers released CB Rashaan Melvin from their practice squad.
  • Panthers signed QB James Morgan to their practice squad. (NFLTR)

  • Washington placed S Darrick Forrest on injured reserve.
  • Washington signed LB David Mayo. (NFLTR)
  • Washington waived OT Rick Leonard from injured reserve with an injury settlement.

