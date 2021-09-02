NFL Transactions: Thursday 9/2

49ers
- 49ers released LB Mychal Kendricks from injured reserve with a settlement. (NFLTR)
- 49ers signed C Jake Brendel and CB Dontae Johnson.
- 49ers signed TE Tanner Hudson to their practice squad.
Bears
- Bears signed DB Artie Burns and DB Marqui Christian.
Bengals
- Bengals re-signed WR Mike Thomas. (NFLTR)
- Bengals placed DE Khalid Kareem on injured reserve.
- Bengals signed WR Trenton Irwin to their practice squad
Bills
- Bills signed TE Kahale Warring to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Bills signed LS Reid Ferguson.
- Bills placed WR Marquez Stevenson on injured reserve.
Broncos
- Broncos placed RB Mike Boone and DB Michael Ojemudia on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Browns
- Browns signed DE Joe Jackson.
- Browns placed LB Jacob Phillips on injured reserve.
- Browns signed CB Tim Harris, G David Moore, K Chris Nagger and OL Jordan Steckler to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers activated K Ryan Succop from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Buccaneers placed G John Molchon on injured reserve.
- Buccaneers signed OLB Ladarius Hamilton, WR Jaydon Mickens, S Andrew Adams and DB Troy Wagner.
- Buccaneers signed RB Darwin Thompson to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Buccaneers waived RB Troymaine Pope from injured reserve with an injury settlement.
- Buccaneers placed G John Molchon on injured reserve.
- Buccaneers signed DB Andrew Adams, LB Ladarius Hamilton, WR Jaydon Mickens, RB Darwin Thompson and DB Troy Warner to their practice squad.
Cardinals
- Cardinals activated G Justin Pugh from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals placed DL Jordan Phillips on injured reserve.
- Cardinals waived DE Jamell Garcia-Williams from injured reserve with an injury settlement.
Chargers
- Chargers waived DL Chris Okoye and OL Tyree St. Louis from injured reserve with injury settlements.
Chiefs
- Chiefs placed LB Willie Gay on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Colts
- Colts activated C Ryan Kelly, WR Zach Pascal and QB Carson Wentz from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Colts placed QB Sam Ehlinger, WR T.Y. Hilton and WR Dezmon Patmon on injured reserve.
- Colts waived TE Noah Togiai from injured reserve with an injury settlement.
- Colts signed WR Keke Coutee to their practice squad.
Cowboys
- Cowboys signed RB Corey Clement. (NFLTR)
- Cowboys activated WR CeeDee Lamb, S Damontae Kazee and DT Carlos Watkins from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Cowboys placed DT Neville Gallimore, CB Kelvin Joseph, TE Sean McKeon, DT Josh Ball, WR Malik Turner and LB Francis Bernard on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Cowboys signed TE Ian Bunting to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Cowboys signed LS Jake McQuaide.
Dolphins
- Dolphins signed DB Tino Ellis, LB Shaquem Griffin, WR Brandon Powell, RB Jordan Scarlett, OT Kion Smith and DE Jason Strowbridge to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Eagles
- Eagles claimed CB Andre Chachere off waivers from the Colts. (NFLTR)
- Eagles signed WR KeeSean Johnson to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Eagles placed OL Jack Driscoll, TE Tyree Jackson, and CB Josiah Scott on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Eagles signed DT Hassan Ridgeway.
- Eagles signed TE Nick Eubanks and DT Marvin Wilson to their practice squad.
Falcons
- Falcons signed LS Josh Harris.
- Falcons placed G Josh Andrews on injured reserve.
Giants
- Giants placed WR John Ross and OLB Elerson Smith on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Giants re-signed LS Casey Kreiter and WR C.J. Board.
- Giants signed C Matt Skura and TE Chris Myarick to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Giants waived WR Alex Bachman, DB Montre Hartage and TE Cole Hikutini from injured reserve with injury settlements.
Jaguars
- Jaguars QB Kyle Lauletta and TE Matt Sokol to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Jaguars placed WR Tavon Austin on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Jaguars signed OT Badara Traore.
Jets
- Jets signed TE Daniel Brown and TE Ryan Griffin.
- Jets placed DB Ashtyn Davis, LB Jarrad Davis and OT Conor McDermott on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Lions
- Lions signed TE Darren Fells and S Dean Marlowe. (NFLTR)
- Lions placed QB Tim Boyle and DE Da’Shawn Hand on injured reserve.
- Lions signed OLB Jessie Lemonier, QB Steven Montez, CB Parnell Motley, TE Jared Pinkney and TE Shane Zylstra to their practice squad.
- Lions released OLB Rashod Berry, NT Miles Brown, TE Alize Mack and RB Dedrick Mills.
Packers
- Packers signed LS Steven Wirtel to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Packers released DL Willington Previlon from their practice squad.
Panthers
- Panthers signed WR Aaron Parker to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Panthers released CB Rashaan Melvin from their practice squad.
- Panthers signed QB James Morgan to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Patriots
- Patriots placed WR N’Keal Harry on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Patriots signed QB Garrett Gilbert, FB Ben Mason and LB Jahlani Tavai to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Patriots waived C Marcus Martin from injured reserve with an injury settlement.
- Patriots signed LB Harvey Langi.
Raiders
- Raiders re-signed TE Derek Carrier. (NFLTR)
- Raiders signed LB K.J. Wright. (NFLTR)
- Raiders signed DB Dallin Leavitt and OL Jermaine Eluemunor. (NFLTR)
- Raiders signed DB Madre Harper to the practice squad.
- Raiders placed LB Nicholas Morrow, DB Keisean Nixon, RB Jalen Richard and LB Javin White on injured reserve.
- Raiders waived LB Asmar Bilal from injured reserve with an injury settlement.
Rams
- Rams signed RB Buddy Howell to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Rams activated P Johnny Hekker from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Rams placed OLB Chris Garrett on the COVID-19 list.
- Rams placed OT Tremayne Anchrum and LB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo on injured reserve.
- Rams signed G Jared Hocker to their practice squad.
Ravens
- Ravens placed WR Rashod Bateman and WR Miles Boykin on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Ravens signed TE Eric Tomlinson.
- Ravens re-signed OLB Pernell McPhee. (NFLTR)
- Ravens signed WR Devin Gray to their practice squad.
Seahawks
- Seahawks placed OT Cedric Ogbuehi on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Seahawks signed QB Jake Luton.
- Seahawks signed CB Michael Jackson to their practice squad.
Steelers
- Steelers signed OT Rashaad Coward, C B.J. Finney and DB Arthur Maulet.
- Steelers placed OT Zach Banner, RB Anthony McFarland and DE Stephen Tuitt on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Texans
- Texans re-signed LB Joe Thomas. (NFLTR)
- Titans placed S A.J. Moore on injured reserve.
Titans
- Titans released TE Luke Stocker. (NFLTR)
- Titans placed RB Darrynton Evans, WR Marcus Johnson, and OL Daniel Munyer on injured reserve.
- Titans activated LB Nick Dzubnar from the COVID-19 list.
- Titans signed DL Amani Bledsoe to their practice squad.
- Titans waived RB Brian Hill from injured reserve with an injury settlement.
Vikings
- Vikings re-signed DE Everson Griffen. (NFLTR)
- Vikings re-signed LS Andrew DePaola.
- Vikings signed QB Sean Mannion to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Vikings signed P Jordan Berry. (NFLTR)
- Vikings released P Britton Colquitt.
- Vikings signed WR Trishton Jackson to their practice squad.
- Vikings placed WR Dan Chisena, RB Kene Nwangwu and TE Irv Smith on injured reserve.
Washington
- Washington placed S Darrick Forrest on injured reserve.
- Washington signed LB David Mayo. (NFLTR)
- Washington waived OT Rick Leonard from injured reserve with an injury settlement.
