NFL Transactions: Friday 5/13

Bengals
- Bengals signed 16 undrafted free agents. (NFLTR)
- Bengals signed CB Abu Daramy-Swaray.
Bills
- Bills signed eight draft picks. (NFLTR)
- Bills signed nine undrafted free agents.
Broncos
- Broncos signed 13 undrafted free agents. (NFLTR)
Browns
- Browns signed 12 undrafted free agents. (NFLTR)
- Browns signed seven draft picks including Martin Emerson Jr, Alex Wright, David Bell, Jerome Ford, Mike Woods II, Isaiah Thomas and Dawson Deaton. (NFLTR)
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers signed 13 undrafted free agents. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals signed DL Kingsley Keke. (NFLTR)
Chargers
- Chargers signed five draft picks. (NFLTR)
Colts
- Colts signed 22 undrafted free agents. (NFLTR)
- Colts signed third-round S Nick Cross, fifth-round DT Eric Johnson II, sixth-round TE Andrew Ogletree, sixth-round DT Curtis Brooks and seventh-round CB Rodney Thomas II.
Commanders
- Commanders signed UDFA DB Will Adams.
- Commanders released CB De’Vante Cross.
Cowboys
- Cowboys signed six draft picks. (NFLTR)
- Cowboys released K Chris Naggar. (NFLTR)
Dolphins
- Dolphins signed seventh-round LB Cameron Goode and QB Skylar Thompson.
- Dolphins signed 14 undrafted free agents. (NFLTR)
Falcons
- Raiders traded WR Bryan Edwards to the Falcons. (NFLTR)
- Falcons released CB Kendall Sheffield and TE Ryan Becker.
- Falcons first-round WR Drake London, fifth-round RB Tyler Allgeier, sixth-round G Justin Shaffer and sixth-round TE John FitzPatrick. (NFLTR)
Giants
- Giants signed 13 undrafted free agents. (NFLTR)
- Giants signed sixth-round OL Darrian Beavers.
Jaguars
- Jaguars re-signed OL Jared Hocker. (NFLTR)
- Jaguars waived OL Denzel Okafor.
Lions
- Lions signed seven draft picks. (NFLTR)
- Lions signed 12 undrafted free agents.
Raiders
- Raiders traded WR Bryan Edwards to the Falcons. (NFLTR)
- Raiders signed third-round G Dylan Parham, fifth-round DT Matthew Butler, seventh-round OT Thayer Munford Jr and seventh-round RB Brittain Brown. (NFLTR)
- Raiders signed 15 undrafted free agents.
Saints
- Saints signed first-round WR Chris Olave. (NFLTR)
- Saints signed first-round OT Trevor Penning. (NFLTR)
- Saints signed fifth-round LB D’Marco Jackson and sixth-round DT Jordan Jackson.
Seahawks
- Seahawks signed WRs Deontez Alexander and Kevin Kassis.
- Seahawks waived WRs Matt Cole, Jake Herslow, John Mitchell and Demetris Robertson. (NFLTR)
Steelers
- Steelers signed second-round WR George Pickens. (NFLTR)
- Steelers signed OL Trent Scott. (NFLTR)
- Steelers waived G Malcolm Pridgeon.
Texans
- Texans signed six draft picks. (NFLTR)
- Texans signed 11 undrafted free agents.
Titans
- Titans signed 17 undrafted free agents. (NFLTR)
Vikings
- Vikings signed first-round S Lewis Cine, fifth-round DE Esezi Otomewo, fifth-round RB Ty Chandler, sixth-round OT Vederian Lowe, sixth-round WR Jalen Nailor and seventh-round TE Nick Muse. (NFLTR)
