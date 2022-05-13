NFL Transactions: Friday 5/13

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bengals

  • Bengals signed 16 undrafted free agents. (NFLTR)
  • Bengals signed CB Abu Daramy-Swaray.

Bills

  • Bills signed eight draft picks. (NFLTR)
  • Bills signed nine undrafted free agents. 

Broncos

  • Broncos signed 13 undrafted free agents. (NFLTR)

Browns

  • Browns signed 12 undrafted free agents.  (NFLTR)
  • Browns signed seven draft picks including Martin Emerson Jr, Alex Wright, David Bell, Jerome Ford, Mike Woods II, Isaiah Thomas and Dawson Deaton. (NFLTR)

Buccaneers

  • Buccaneers signed 13 undrafted free agents. (NFLTR)

Cardinals

  • Cardinals signed DL Kingsley Keke. (NFLTR)

Chargers

  • Chargers signed five draft picks. (NFLTR)

Colts

  • Colts signed 22 undrafted free agents. (NFLTR)
  • Colts signed third-round S Nick Cross, fifth-round DT Eric Johnson II, sixth-round TE Andrew Ogletree, sixth-round DT Curtis Brooks and seventh-round CB Rodney Thomas II.

Commanders

  • Commanders signed UDFA DB Will Adams.
  • Commanders released CB De’Vante Cross.

Cowboys

Dolphins

  • Dolphins signed seventh-round LB Cameron Goode and QB Skylar Thompson.
  • Dolphins signed 14 undrafted free agents. (NFLTR)

Falcons

  • Raiders traded WR Bryan Edwards to the Falcons. (NFLTR)
  • Falcons released CB Kendall Sheffield and TE Ryan Becker.
  • Falcons first-round WR Drake London, fifth-round RB Tyler Allgeier, sixth-round G Justin Shaffer and sixth-round TE John FitzPatrick. (NFLTR)

Giants

  • Giants signed 13 undrafted free agents. (NFLTR)
  • Giants signed sixth-round OL Darrian Beavers

Jaguars

  • Jaguars re-signed OL Jared Hocker. (NFLTR)
  • Jaguars waived OL Denzel Okafor.

Lions

  • Lions signed seven draft picks. (NFLTR)
  • Lions signed 12 undrafted free agents. 

Raiders

Saints

  • Saints signed first-round WR Chris Olave. (NFLTR)
  • Saints signed first-round OT Trevor Penning. (NFLTR)
  • Saints signed fifth-round LB D’Marco Jackson and sixth-round DT Jordan Jackson.

Seahawks

Steelers

  • Steelers signed second-round WR George Pickens. (NFLTR)
  • Steelers signed OL Trent Scott. (NFLTR)
  • Steelers waived G Malcolm Pridgeon.

Texans

  • Texans signed six draft picks. (NFLTR)
  • Texans signed 11 undrafted free agents.

Titans

  • Titans signed 17 undrafted free agents. (NFLTR)

Vikings

