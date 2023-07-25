NFL Transactions: Tuesday 7/25

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bears

Bengals

Bills

Broncos

Buccaneers

Cardinals

Colts

Commanders

Cowboys

  • Cowboys signed CB Trevon Diggs to a five-year extension. (NFLTR)
  • Cowboys placed CB Jourdan Lewis on the active/PUP list. (NFLTR)
  • Cowboys placed TE Luke Schoonmaker on the active/non-football injury list.

Dolphins

Eagles

  • Eagles signed OT Dennis Kelly.
  • Eagles placed DE Matt Leo on the reserve/retired list.

Falcons

Giants

Packers

Patriots

  • Patriots signed WR Jalen Hurd. (NFLTR)
  • Patriots placed OT Calvin Anderson on the active/non-football illness list
  • Patriots placed OLB DeMarcus Mitchell on the active/non-football injury list
  • Patriots activated DT Justus Tavai from the PUP list

Raiders

Ravens

Saints

Seahawks

Steelers

Texans

Vikings

  • Vikings signed OT Bobby Evans. (NFLTR)
  • Vikings signed G Jack Snyder and TE Colin Thompson.
  • Vikings placed WR Malik Knowles on the reserve/non-football injury list.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply