NFL Transactions: Tuesday 7/25

Bears
- Bears signed WR Isaiah Ford and LB Buddy Johnson. (NFLTR)
- Bears waived LB Sterling Weatherford and P Ryan Anderson.
- Bears activated WR Chase Claypool from the PUP list. (NFLTR)
- Bears placed WR Dante Pettis on the active/non-football injury list.
Bengals
- Bengals activated CB Chidobe Awuzie from the PUP list.
Bills
- Bills signed TE Jace Sternberger and RB Darrynton Evans. (NFLTR)
- Bills placed LB Von Miller, LB Tyler Matakevich and DT Jordan Phillips on the active/PUP list. (NFLTR)
- Bills placed RB Nyheim Hines on the reserve/non-football injury list.
- Bills released TE Nick Guggemos.
Broncos
- Broncos signed K Brett Maher.
- Broncos waived QB Jarrett Guarantano.
- Broncos signed WR Nick Williams.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers signed DL William Gholston. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals signed LS Jack Coco, WR Davion Davis, WR Kaden Davis, OL Pat Elflein, TE Geoff Swaim and WR Kaden Davis. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals placed LS Matt Hembrough on injured reserve.
- Cardinals released TE Chris Pierce.
Colts
- Colts signed DE Al-Quadin Muhammad. (NFLTR)
- Colts placed DE Tyquan Lewis, TE Will Mallory, and RB Jonathan Taylor on the active/PUP list. (NFLTR)
Commanders
- Commanders signed K Michael Badgley. (NFLTR)
- Commanders signed WR Byron Pringle. (NFLTR)
- Commanders placed TE Armani Rogers on injured reserve.
Cowboys
- Cowboys signed CB Trevon Diggs to a five-year extension. (NFLTR)
- Cowboys placed CB Jourdan Lewis on the active/PUP list. (NFLTR)
- Cowboys placed TE Luke Schoonmaker on the active/non-football injury list.
Dolphins
- Dolphins placed T Terron Armstead, TE Tanner Conner and T Isaiah Wynn on the active/PUP list. (NFLTR)
- Dolphins activated CB Ethan Bonner from the non-football injury list.
Eagles
- Eagles signed OT Dennis Kelly.
- Eagles placed DE Matt Leo on the reserve/retired list.
Falcons
- Falcons re-signed TE MyCole Pruitt. (NFLTR)
- Falcons placed DL Calais Campbell on the active/non-football injury list. (NFLTR)
- Falcons waived RB Caleb Huntley with a failed physical designation.
- Falcons waived RB B.J. Baylor from injured reserve.
Giants
- Giants signed RB Saquon Barkley to a one-year deal. (NFLTR)
- Giants signed EDGE Tashawn Bower. (NFLTR)
- Giants waived OLB Elerson Smith with an injury designation.
- Giants waived DB Trenton Thompson.
- Giants placed WR Jamison Crowder on the active/non-football injury list.
- Giants placed DT Vernon Butler on reserve/did not report.
- Giants placed WR Sterling Shepard, WR Wan’Dale Robinson, CB Aaron Robinson, DT D.J. Davidson, G Marcus McKethan and DT A’Shawn Robinson on the active/PUP list. (NFLTR)
- Giants waived CB Leonard Johnson from injured reserve with a settlement.
Packers
- Packers placed DB Tariq Carpenter and DB Tarvarius Moore on the active/non-football injury list. (NFLTR)
Patriots
- Patriots signed WR Jalen Hurd. (NFLTR)
- Patriots placed OT Calvin Anderson on the active/non-football illness list
- Patriots placed OLB DeMarcus Mitchell on the active/non-football injury list
- Patriots activated DT Justus Tavai from the PUP list
Raiders
- Raiders signed CB Marcus Peters. (NFLTR)
Ravens
- Ravens signed CB Arthur Maulet. (NFLTR)
- Ravens released WR Andy Isabella. (NFLTR)
-
Ravens signed LS Tyler Ott.
- Ravens claimed WR Makai Polk off waivers from the Giants.
- Ravens released WR Mike Thomas from the PUP list with an injury settlement.
- Ravens placed LS Nick Moore on the active/non-football injury list.
Saints
- Saints signed TE Jimmy Graham. (NFLTR)
- Saints signed OL Trai Turner. (NFLTR)
- Saints signed G Max Garcia. (NFLTR)
- Saints waived TE Miller Forristall and G Koda Martin.
Seahawks
- Seahawks signed OLB Uchenna Nwosu to a three-year extension. (NFLTR)
- Seahawks signed second-round RB Zach Charbonnet. (NFLTR)
- Seahawks waived DB James Campbell, DB Isaiah Dunn and DE Alton Robinson.
- Seahawks signed DT Roderick Perry. (NFLTR)
Steelers
- Steelers signed second-round CB Joey Porter Jr. (NFLTR)
Texans
- Texans placed DT Sheldon Rankins on active/non-football illness list. (NFLTR)
- Texans placed OT Dylan Deatherage, OT Charlie Heck, TE Teagan Quitoriano, CB Kendall Sheffield and DE Chase Winovich on the active/PUP list.
Vikings
- Vikings signed OT Bobby Evans. (NFLTR)
- Vikings signed G Jack Snyder and TE Colin Thompson.
- Vikings placed WR Malik Knowles on the reserve/non-football injury list.
