NFL Transactions: Tuesday 8/24

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Bears

Bengals

Bills

Broncos

Browns

Buccaneers

  • Buccaneers placed K Ryan Succop on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
  • Buccaneers waived OL Chidi Okeke with an injury designation.

Cardinals

Chargers

  • Chargers activated S Nasir Adderley from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
  • Chargers waived LS Ryan Langan, WR Austin Proehl, TE Matt Seybert and OT Kyle Spalding.
  • Chargers waived Damon Lloyd and DL Chris Okoye with injury designations.

Colts

Cowboys

  • Cowboys waived K Lirim Hajrullahu. (NFLTR)

Dolphins

Eagles

Falcons

Giants

Jaguars

Jets

Lions

Packers

Panthers

Patriots

Raiders

Rams

Ravens

  • Ravens waived QB Kenji Bahar. (NFLTR)

Saints

Seahawks

Steelers

Texans

Titans

Vikings

Washington

