NFL Transactions: Tuesday 8/24

49ers
- 49ers released DL Shilique Calhoun and CB B.W. Webb.
- 49ers waived WR River Cracraft and OL Corbin Kaufusi.
- 49ers placed LB Mychal Kendricks on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Bears
- Bears placed DL Mike Pennel and S Jordan Lucas on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Bears waived OL Badara Traore, RB C.J. Marable and OL Dareuan Parker. (NFLTR)
Bengals
- Bengals DB Donnie Lewis reverted to injured reserve.
Bills
- Bills waived LB Tyrell Adams, OL Tyler Gauthier, TE Bug Howard, WR Lance Lenoir and S Tariq Thompson. (NFLTR)
- Bills claimed DT Joey Ivie and WR Rico Gafford off of waivers. (NFLTR)
- Bills placed DT Vernon Butler, WR Cole Beasley, WR Gabriel Davis and DT Star Lotulelei on the COVID-19 list.
- Bills WR Duke Williams reverted to injured reserve.
Broncos
- Broncos released LB Josh Watson. (NFLTR)
- Broncos waived WR Branden Mack.
- Broncos RB Adrian Killins reverted to injured reserve.
Browns
- Browns waived CB Robert Jackson.
- Browns released K Cody Parkey from injured reserve with a settlement. (NFLTR)
- Browns OT Alex Taylor reverted to injured reserve.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers placed K Ryan Succop on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Buccaneers waived OL Chidi Okeke with an injury designation.
Cardinals
- Cardinals placed DL Jack Crawford on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals released OL Branden Bowen and DL David Parry.
- Cardinals waived LB Jamell Garcia-Williams with an injury designation.
Chargers
- Chargers activated S Nasir Adderley from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Chargers waived LS Ryan Langan, WR Austin Proehl, TE Matt Seybert and OT Kyle Spalding.
- Chargers waived Damon Lloyd and DL Chris Okoye with injury designations.
Colts
- Colts waived K Eddy Pineiro. (NFLTR)
- Colts waived TE Noah Togiai with an injury designation. (NFLTR)
- Colts LB Skai Moore reverted to injured reserve.
Cowboys
- Cowboys waived K Lirim Hajrullahu. (NFLTR)
Dolphins
- Dolphins released OL Jermaine Eluemunor and WR Isaiah Ford.
- Dolphins placed WR Lynn Bowden Jr on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Dolphins waived WR Robert Foster with an injury designation.
Eagles
- Eagles waived WR Hakeem Butler and C Harry Crider. (NFLTR)
- Eagles waived LB Joe Ostman with an injury designation. (NFLTR)
- Eagles waived OT Casey Tucker from injured reserve with a settlement
Falcons
- Falcons signed QB Josh Rosen. (NFLTR)
- Falcons placed QB A.J. McCarron on injured reserve.
- Falcons waived OL Willie Wright, WR Austin Trammell, RB Javian Hawkins, DT Olive Sagapolu, and DE Shareef Miller. (NFLTR)
- Falcons waived WR J’Mon Moore from injured reserve with a settlement.
Giants
- Giants placed TE Rysen John and S Quincy Wilson on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Giants waived LS Carson Tinker.
- Giants waived TE Cole Hikutini and DB Montre Hartrage with injury designations.
Jaguars
- Jaguars placed RB Travis Etienne on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Jaguars waived OL Derwin Gray, CB Jameson Houston, and DT Kenny Randall.
Jets
- Jets placed DL Vinny Curry on the reserve/non-football injury list. (NFLTR)
- Jets waived WR Manasseh Bailey, WR Josh Malone, LB Edmond Robinson and OL Tristen Hoge.
- Jets DB Corey Ballentine reverted to injured reserve.
Lions
- Lions released WR Darius Jennings.
- Lions waived NT P.J. Johnson, RB Javon Leake, LB Robert McCray, and QB Jordan Ta’amu. (NFLTR)
Packers
- Packers placed S Will Redmond on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Packers waived DL Josh Avery. (NFLTR)
Panthers
- Panthers waived WR Krishawn Hogan, G Marquel Harrell, and DT Walter Palmore. (NFLTR)
- Panthers released DT Caraun Reid. (NFLTR)
- Panthers waived DE Kendall Donnerson.
Patriots
- Patriots claimed TE Kahale Warring off of waivers from the Texans. (NFLTR)
- Patriots placed OL Marcus Martin on injured reserve.
- Patriots waived WR Devin Ross, OL R.J. Prince, LS Brian Khoury, LB Cassh Maluia and S Malik Gant.
Raiders
- Raiders waived WR Marcell Ateman.
- Raiders waived DL Darius Stills with an injury designation.
- Raiders placed LB Darron Lee on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Rams
- Rams activated P Corey Bojorquez from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Rams waived TE Kyle Markaway.
- Rams RB Raymond Calais reverted to injured reserve.
Ravens
- Ravens waived QB Kenji Bahar. (NFLTR)
Saints
- Saints placed CB Brian Poole, DT Jalen Dalton and OT Ethan Greenridge on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Saints waived Nolan Cooney.
- Saints waived Marcus Willoughby with an injury designation.
Seahawks
- Seahawks released CB Pierre Desir. (NFLTR)
- Texans traded CB John Reid to the Seahawks for a conditional 2023 seventh-round pick. (NFLTR)
- Seahawks re-signed TE Luke Willson. (NFLTR)
- Seahawks waived DE Alex Tchangam.
- Seahawks activated RB Travis Homer from the PUP list.
Steelers
- Steelers waived DB Antoine Brooks with an injury designation.
- Steelers waived OL Aviante Collins, WR Tyler Simmons, RB Pete Guerriero and LB Calvin Bundage. (NFLTR)
Texans
- Texans traded CB John Reid to the Seahawks for a conditional 2023 seventh-round pick. (NFLTR)
- Texans waived DT Auzoyah Alufohai and C Drake Jackson. (NFLTR)
Titans
- Titans placed LB Nick Dzubnar and RB Jeremy McNichols on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- TItans waived DB Kevin Peterson.
- Titans OT Paul Adams, K Tucker McCann and G Ross Reynolds reverted to injured reserve.
Vikings
- Vikings DT Jordon Scott reverted to injured reserve.
Washington
- Washington waived CB Jordan Brown, OT Rick Leonard, LB Justin Phillips and DT Justus Reed. (NFLTR)
- Washington released OL Jon Toth.
