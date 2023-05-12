NFL Transactions: Friday 5/12

49ers
- 49ers signed nine draft picks. (NFLTR)
- 49ers signed 12 undrafted free agents.
Bengals
- Bengals signed eight draft picks. (NFLTR)
- Bengals signed 13 undrafted free agents.
Bills
- Bills signed second-round G O’Cyrus Torrence, third-round LB Dorian Williams, fifth-round WR Justin Shorter, fifth-round G Nick Broeker and seventh-round CB Alex Austin. (NFLTR)
- Bills signed seven undrafted free agents. (NFLTR)
Broncos
- Broncos signed third-round CB Riley Moss, sixth-round S J.L Skinner and seventh-round C Alex Forsyth. (NFLTR)
- Broncos signed 15 undrafted free agents. (NFLTR)
- Broncos waived G Parker Ferguson and RB Tyriek McAllister.
Browns
- Browns signed third-round DT Siaki Ika, fourth-round DE Isaiah McGuire, fifth-round QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson, fifth-round CB Cam Mitchell and sixth-round C Luke Wypler. (NFLTR)
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers signed 18 undrafted free agents. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals signed first-round OT Paris Johnson Jr, third-round WR Michael Wilson, fourth-round G Jon Gaines, fifth-round QB Clayton Tune and fifth-round LB Owen Pappoe. (NFLTR)
Chargers
- Chargers signed six draft picks. (NFLTR)
Commanders
- Commanders signed fifth-round DE K.J. Henry, sixth-round RB Chris Rodriguez, and seventh-round LB Andre Jones. (NFLTR)
Cowboys
Dolphins
- Dolphins signed 21 undrafted free agents. (NFLTR)
Falcons
- Falcons signed first-round RB Bijan Robinson. (NFLTR)
- Falcons signed fourth-round DB Clark Phillips III. (NFLTR)
Jaguars
- Jaguars signed 10 draft picks. (NFLTR)
- Jaguars signed second-round TE Brenton Strange. (NFLTR)
Lions
- Lions signed third-round QB Hendon Hooker, fifth-round OL Colby Sorsdal and seventh-round WR Antoine Green. (NFLTR)
- Lions signed 15 undrafted free agents.
Packers
- Packers signed S Jonathan Owens. (NFLTR)
Patriots
- Patriots signed eight draft picks. (NFLTR)
Raiders
- Raiders signed first-round EDGE Tyree Wilson, third-round WR Tre Tucker, fourth-round QB Aidan O’Connell, sixth-round LB Amari Burney, seventh-round DT Nesta Jade Silvera and DB Christopher Smith II. (NFLTR)
- Raiders signed 10 undrafted free agents. (NFLTR)
Ravens
- Ravens waived DB Thakarius Keyes. (NFLTR)
Saints
- Saints signed RB Kendre Miller. (NFLTR)
- Saints signed four draft picks. (NFLTR)
Seahawks
- Seahawks signed six draft picks. (NFLTR)
- Seahawks signed 25 undrafted free agents.
Steelers
Texans
- Texans signed fifth-round C Jarrett Patterson, sixth-round LB Henry To’oTo’o, sixth-round WR Xavier Hutchinson and seventh-round S Brandon Hill. (NFLTR)
- Texans signed nine undrafted free agents.
Titans
- Titans signed fifth-round TE Josh Whyle, sixth-round OL Jaelyn Duncan and seventh-round WR Colton Dowell.
- Titans signed 14 undrafted free agents. (NFLTR)
