NFL Transactions: Friday 5/12

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

  • 49ers signed nine draft picks. (NFLTR)
  • 49ers signed 12 undrafted free agents.

Bengals

  • Bengals signed eight draft picks. (NFLTR)
  • Bengals signed 13 undrafted free agents. 

Bills

Broncos

  • Broncos signed third-round CB Riley Moss, sixth-round S J.L Skinner and seventh-round C Alex Forsyth. (NFLTR)
  • Broncos signed 15 undrafted free agents. (NFLTR)
  • Broncos waived G Parker Ferguson and RB Tyriek McAllister.

Browns

Buccaneers

  • Buccaneers signed 18 undrafted free agents. (NFLTR)

Cardinals

Chargers

  • Chargers signed six draft picks. (NFLTR)

Commanders

Cowboys

  • Cowboys signed eight draft picks. (NFLTR)
  • Cowboys signed 13 undrafted free agents. (NFLTR)

Dolphins

  • Dolphins signed 21 undrafted free agents. (NFLTR)

Falcons

Jaguars

Lions

  • Lions signed third-round QB Hendon Hooker, fifth-round OL Colby Sorsdal and seventh-round WR Antoine Green. (NFLTR)
  • Lions signed 15 undrafted free agents.

Packers

Patriots

  • Patriots signed eight draft picks. (NFLTR)

Raiders

Ravens

Saints

Seahawks

  • Seahawks signed six draft picks. (NFLTR)
  • Seahawks signed 25 undrafted free agents. 

Steelers

  • Steelers signed six undrafted free agents. (NFLTR)
  • Steelers signed four draft picks. (NFLTR

Texans

Titans

  • Titans signed fifth-round TE Josh Whyle, sixth-round OL Jaelyn Duncan and seventh-round WR Colton Dowell.
  • Titans signed 14 undrafted free agents. (NFLTR)

