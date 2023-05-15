NFL Transactions: Monday 5/15

Bears
- Bears signed first-round OT Darnell Wright, third-round DT Zacch Pickens and fourth-round WR Tyler Scott. (NFLTR)
Bills
- Bills signed RB Isaiah Bowser, LB Travin Howard and DE Shane Ray. (NFLTR)
- Bills signed first-round TE Dalton Kincaid. (NFLTR)
Broncos
- Broncos signed RB Jacques Patrick. (NFLTR)
- Broncos signed QB Ben Dinucci. (NFLTR)
- Broncos waived WR Dallas Daniels, DB Darrious Gaines, TE Kris Leach and RB Emanuel Wilson. (NFLTR)
Browns
- Browns waived LB Storey Jackson and DT Roderick Perry. (NFLTR)
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers signed DT C.J. Brewer. (NFLTR)
- Buccaneers signed WR David Moore. (NFLTR)
- Buccaneers signed OLB Markees Watts. (NFLTR)
- Buccaneers signed S Kedrick Whitehead.
- Buccaneers waived OT Dylan Cook and OLB Nelson Mbanasor.
Cardinals
- Cardinals signed P Matt Haack. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals released K Elliott Fry, DL Manny Jones and LB Blake Lynch.
Chiefs
- Chiefs waived WR Ty Scott.
- Chiefs signed DB Ekow Boye-Doe.
Commanders
- Commanders LB Drew White reverted to the PUP list after clearing waivers.
Dolphins
- Dolphins signed OT Isaiah Wynn. (NFLTR)
- Dolphins signed OT Cedric Ogbuehi. (NFLTR)
- Dolphins signed DB Bryce Thompson. (NFLTR)
- Dolphins waived OT Jarrett Horst, OL Alex Jensen, and OL DJ Scaife. (NFLTR)
Falcons
- Falcons signed S Lukas Denis and OL Barry Wesley. (NFLTR)
- Falcons signed WR Slade Bolden. (NFLTR)
- Falcons signed LB Andre Smith. (NFLTR)
- Falcons signed DB Natrone Brooks and DB Clifford Chattman. (NFLTR)
- Falcons waived LB David Anenih, RB B.J. Baylor (injured), CB Javelin Guidry, DB Matt Hankins, WR Ra’Shaun Henry, DB Dylan Mabin and TE/FB John Raine.
Giants
- Giants signed third-round WR Jalin Hyatt. (NFLTR)
Jaguars
- Jaguars signed WR Jacob Harris. (NFLTR)
- Jaguars signed S Latavious Brini. (NFLTR)
- Jaguars waived DL Jayson Ademilola.
- Jaguars signed first-round OT Anton Harrison and fourth-round DT Tyler Lacy. (NFLTR)
Jets
- Jets signed WR Izaiah Gathings.
Lions
- Lions signed WR Dylan Drummond.
- Lions signed third-round DT Brodric Martin. (NFLTR)
Packers
- Packers waived S James Wiggins. (NFLTR)
Panthers
- Panthers signed OT B.J. Wilson.
Raiders
- Raiders signed WR Kristian Wilkerson. (NFLTR)
- Raiders waived WR Tyler Johnson.
Rams
- Rams signed DB Timarcus Davis. (NFLTR)
- Rams waived WR Tyler Hudson, LB Matthew Jester and DB Jaiden Woodbey.
Ravens
- Ravens signed C Sam Mustipher. (NFLTR)
Saints
- Saints signed WR James Washington. (NFLTR)
- Saints signed fourth-round OL Nick Saldiveri.
- Saints signed DL Jack Heflin. (NFLTR)
- Saints waived WR Sy Barnett and DB Vincent Gray.
- Saints signed DB Adrian Fyre and RB Ellis Merriweather.
Seahawks
- Seahawks signed DE Mario Edwards Jr and DT Forrest Merrill. (NFLTR)
- Seahawks waived LB Michael Ayers and DE Jacob Syke
Steelers
- Steelers signed RB Alfonzo Graham.
Texans
- Texans signed CB Shaquill Griffin. (NFLTR)
- Texans signed second-round OL Juice Scruggs. (NFLTR)
Titans
- Titans signed WR Kearis Jackson, WR Gavin Holmes, CB Eric Garror, CB Armani Marsh, CB LJ Davis and OL James Empey. (NFLTR)
