NFL Transactions: Monday 5/15

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bears

Bills

Broncos

Browns

Buccaneers

Cardinals

Chiefs

Commanders

  • Commanders LB Drew White reverted to the PUP list after clearing waivers.

Dolphins

Falcons

Giants

Jaguars

Jets

Lions

Packers

Panthers

  • Panthers signed OT B.J. Wilson.

Raiders

Rams

Ravens

Saints

Seahawks

Steelers

  • Steelers signed RB Alfonzo Graham

Texans

Titans

