NFL Transactions: Monday 8/16

49ers
- 49ers released CB Ken Webster. (NFLTR)
- 49ers released LB James Burgess Jr, LB Donald Payne and DL Eddie Vanderdoes. (NFLTR)
- 49ers signed LB Mychal Kendricks.
Bears
- Bears waived OL Gage Cervenka, DB Dionte Ruffin, and WR Jester Weah. (NFLTR)
- Bears signed OT Jason Peters. (NFLTR)
Bengals
- Bengals waived TE Pro Wells, WR Reece Horn and WR Riley Lees. (NFLTR)
Broncos
- Broncos activated LB Baron Browning from the PUP list.
Browns
- Browns placed TE Stephen Carlson and WR Ryan Switzer on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Browns waived G Cordel Iwuagwu and LB Montrel Meander.
- Browns waived CB Kiondre Thomas with an injury designation.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers placed OL Sadarius Hutcherson on injured reserve.
Cardinals
- Cardinals activated RB James Conner, TE Darrell Daniels, DT Leki Fotu and DB Charles Washington from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals waived WR JoJo Ward and WR Aleva Hifo.
- Cardinals released DL Darius Kilgo and RB Ito Smith.
- Cardinals signed LB Bryson Young. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals waived LB Reggie Walker.
- Cardinals waived DT Xaiver Williams from injured reserve with a settlement.
Chargers
- Chargers released P Lachlan Edwards, K Alex Kessman and WR Michael Bandy. (NFLTR)
- Chargers signed LS Matt Overton.
Dolphins
- Dolphins signed WR Khalil McClain.
- Dolphins waived TE Carson Meier. (NFLTR)
Falcons
- Falcons WR J’Mon Moore reverted to injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Falcons waived LB George Obinna and G Bryce Hargrove.
Giants
- Giants signed QB Brian Lewerke. (NFLTR)
- Giants waived QB Clayton Thorson with an injury designation.
- Giants placed LB TJ Brunson, G Kyle Murphy and S Joshua Kalu on injured reserve.
Jaguars
- Jaguars placed S Josh Evans on the retired list.
Jets
- Jets waived K Chris Naggar. (NFLTR)
- Jets activated DL Quinnen Williams from the PUP list. (NFLTR)
Lions
- Lions waived RB Michael Warren from injured reserve with a settlement.
- Lions waived TE Charlie Taumoepeau with a non-football injury designation.
- Lions placed C Evan Boehm on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Packers
- Packers activated OLB Za’Darius Smith and S Will Redmond from the non-football injury list. (NFLTR)
- Packers waived P Ryan Winslow and OL Jon Dietzen.
Patriots
- Patriots released OT Jerald Hawkins. (NFLTR)
Raiders
- Raiders waived QB Case Cookus, K Dominik Eberle, LS Liam McCullough, RB Bo Scarbrough and WR Caleb Scott.
- Raiders released DB De’Vante Bausby and DT Ethan Westbrooks.
- Raiders activated K Daniel Carlson from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Rams
- Rams waived K Austin MacGinnis, LB Derrick Moncrief, T Ryan Pope, OLB Max Roberts and DL George Silvanic. (NFLTR)
- Rams waived DB Dayan Lake from injured reserve with a settlement.
Ravens
- Ravens re-signed QB Kenji Bahar. (NFLTR)
- Ravens waived OLB Aaron Adeoye, CB Davontae Harris and TE Eli Wolf. (NFLTR)
- Ravens placed CB Iman Marshall and CB Khalil Dorsey on injured reserve.
Saints
- Saints released CB Prince Amukamara. (NFLTR)
- Saints released DE Noah Spence. (NFLTR)
- Saints waived K Brett Maher with an injury designation.
- Saints placed OT Kyle Murphy on injured reserve.
- Saints placed DB KeiVarae Russell on the COVID-19 list.
- Saints waived RB Stevie Scott.
Seahawks
- Seahawks signed DE Alex Tchangam.
- Seahawks waived LB Nate Evans, OT Lukayus McNeil, CB Jordan Miller, DT Walter Palmore, WR Anthony Ratliff-Williams and RB Cameron Scarlett. (NFLTR)
Texans
- Texans waived WR Isaiah Coulter. (NFLTR)
- Texans activated CB Bradley Roby from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Texans waived RB Dontrell Hilliard with an injury designation.
Titans
- Titans signed safeties Bradley McDougald and Clayton Geathers. (NFLTR)
- Titans placed DB Kevin Peterson on injured reserve.
- Titans waived TE Deon Yelder, DB Reggie Floyd and P James Smith.
- Titans waived DB Maurice Smith with an injury designation.
Vikings
- Vikings waived WR Blake Proehl and K Riley Patterson with injury designations. (NFLTR)
