NFL Transactions: Monday 8/16

49ers

Bears

Bengals

  • Bengals waived TE Pro Wells, WR Reece Horn and WR Riley Lees. (NFLTR)

Broncos

  • Broncos activated LB Baron Browning from the PUP list.

Browns

Buccaneers

  • Buccaneers placed OL Sadarius Hutcherson on injured reserve. 

Cardinals

Chargers

  • Chargers released P Lachlan Edwards, K Alex Kessman and WR Michael Bandy. (NFLTR)
  • Chargers signed LS Matt Overton.

Dolphins

Falcons

  • Falcons WR J’Mon Moore reverted to injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Falcons waived LB George Obinna and G Bryce Hargrove.

Giants

  • Giants signed QB Brian Lewerke. (NFLTR)
  • Giants waived QB Clayton Thorson with an injury designation. 
  • Giants placed LB TJ Brunson, G Kyle Murphy and S Joshua Kalu on injured reserve.

Jaguars

  • Jaguars placed S Josh Evans on the retired list. 

Jets

Lions

  • Lions waived RB Michael Warren from injured reserve with a settlement. 
  • Lions waived TE Charlie Taumoepeau with a non-football injury designation. 
  • Lions placed C Evan Boehm on injured reserve. (NFLTR)

Packers

Patriots

Raiders

Rams

  • Rams waived K Austin MacGinnis, LB Derrick Moncrief, T Ryan Pope, OLB Max Roberts and DL George Silvanic. (NFLTR)
  • Rams waived DB Dayan Lake from injured reserve with a settlement.

Ravens

Saints

Seahawks

  • Seahawks signed DE Alex Tchangam
  • Seahawks waived LB Nate Evans, OT Lukayus McNeil, CB Jordan Miller, DT Walter Palmore, WR Anthony Ratliff-Williams  and RB Cameron Scarlett. (NFLTR)

Texans

Titans

Vikings

  • Vikings waived WR Blake Proehl and K Riley Patterson with injury designations. (NFLTR)

